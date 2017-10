Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,525 for 770kg

There was an exceptional trade last Friday (September 29th) at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to up to £1,525 for 770kg, heifers sold to £1,315 for 610kg, weanlings sold to up to £890, suckler cows sold to £1,480 and fat cows sold to £1,428.70 for 910kg.

BULLOCKS: Felix McElhone £1,525/770kg, £1,460/710kg, £1,430/710kg, Michael Mallon £1,408/730kg, R and G Moore £1,365/620kg, George Ramsey £1,355/700kg, £1,280/50kg, Martin O’Kane £1,355/630kg,William Mulholland £1,355/670kg, £1,340/690kg, Harold Sinclair £1,326/680kg, £1,278/680kg, Andrew Johnston £1,320/660kg, John Lynn £1,290/590kg, £1,285/600kg, Alan Hutchinson £1,280/570kg, £1,280/750kg, £1,275/610kg, £1,245/570kg, William Johnston £1,280/660kg, £1,185/610kg, £1,165/540kg, John Lynn £1,275/660kg, £1,170/570kg, Martin O’Kane £1,250/630kg, £1,160/590kg, C and M McCann £1,250/580kg, Meredith Gibson £1,180/540kg, £1,180/560kg, Roddy Kearney £1,170/530kg, R and G Moore £1,165/550kg, £1,150/480kg, £1,130/530kg, R Mawhinney £1,160/520kg, John Lynn £1,160/620kg, £1,160/560kg, £1,120/530kg, £1,120/530kg, Andrew Johnston £1,145/580kg, £1,130/550kg, Roddy Kearney £1,140/530kg, P Mullan £1,130/490kg, Kieran Quigg £1,105/490kg, Roddy Kearney £1,105/520kg, R Mawhinney £1,100/50kg, £1,100/540kg, John Lynn £1,100/540kg.

HEIFERS: Martin O’Kane £1,315/610kg, £1,280/560kg, £1,205/600kg, £1,205/580kg, £1,185/630kg, Sean O’Neill £1,240/570kg, Ivan Bruce £1,225/580kg, £1,195/540kg, Thomas Jeffers £1,100/560kg, Denise Speir £1,095/500kg, £1,025/590kg, Ivan Bruce £1,065/500kg, £1,060/490kg, £1,060/560kg, £1,045/510kg, C and M McCann £1,040/520kg, Keiran Quinn £1,010/490kg, £950/450kg, Denise Speir £995/470kg, R and G Moore £980/560kg, Dermot Nugent £970/530kg, £965/480kg, £940/480kg, Thomas Jeffers £960/540kg, William Wilson £30/510kg, Denise Speir £930/510kg, £920/510kg, Dermot Nugent £910/490kg, 3900/440kg, Thomas Jeffers £890/480kg, Patrick Mortimer £890/420kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: James McDevitt £890/390kg, £870/430kg, £870/380kg, Gregory Park £855/500kg, Stephen McDevitt £830/400kg, Shane Burk £830/420kg, £830/450kg, £830/420kg, £810/440kg, £805/450kg, Ian MAleese £810/350kg, Oliver Kerr £775/380kg, Leonard Foster £770/360kg, £745/370kg, Ian McAleese £740/310kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Mark McLoughlin £760/430kg, £700/410kg, £695/420kg, £670/390kg, £670/430kg, £630/310kg, £585/320kg, Adrian McAleer £710/340kg.

FAT COWS: John Lyle £1,428.70/910kg, Paul Young £1,375/760kg, Eoin Loughran £1,315.80/860kg, £1,162.50/750kg, Enda O’Donnell £1,134.60/610kg, K Preston £1,114.40/560kg, Desmond O’Kane £1,085.40/670kg, Ian McAleese £1,080.40/730kg, Ivan Bruce £1,067.20/580kg, Desmond OKane £1,047.20/680kg, Patrick Loughran £1,029/700kg, Eoin Loughran £1,008.20/710kg, Patrick Loughran £980.20/620kg, Christopher Slane £974.70/570kg, Ralph Pickering £945/700kg, £938.40/690kg, £897/650kg, Tony Kelly £911.20/680kg, Kenneth and Garry Pinkerton £910.80/660kg, S and A Conway £889.60/640kg, Patrick Loughran £886.60/620kg, Enda O’Donnell £884.80/560kg.