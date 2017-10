Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,545 for 770kg

More top prices last Friday (October 20th) at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart. Excellent prices throughout the sale.

Bullocks sold to £1,545 for 770kg, heifers sold to £1,220 for 530kg, weanlings sold to up to £960 and fat cows sold to £1,246.40 for 820kg.

BULLOCKS: Norman McAdoo £1,545/770kg, Raymond Teague £1,385/680kg, Peter Quinn £1,335/650kg, £1,320/650kg, John Duddy £1,285/680kg, £1,250/660kg, Norman McAdoo £1,280/640kg, £1,195/610kg, M O’Kane £1,235/610kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,215/610kg, Peter Quinn £1,210/620kg, £1,200/600kg, Neill McGuckin £1,195/560kg, Raymond McTeague £1,190/560kg, Ivan Riddle £1,190/610kg, S and D McRaynolds £1,180/610kg, M Coyle £1,180/590kg, £1,165/530kg, £1,150/520kg, £1,150/480kg, Joseph Hughes £1,175/560kg, M O’Kane £1,170/570kg, £1,700/550kg, £1160/610kg, £1,155/610kg, Gerard Mooney £1,170/600kg, Raymond McTeague £1,150/530kg, Joephy Hughes £1,150/550kg, N McGuckin £1,145/540kg, Peter Quinn £1,135/510kg, John Duffy £1,010/550kg, Brian Quinn £1,010/570kg.

HEIFERS: M Coyle £1,220/530kg, £1,220/610kg, £1,150/570kg, John Duffy £1,200/640kg, £1070/570kg, Peter Quinn £1120/530kg, Gary Mullan £1,160/510kg, John McAleer £1,060/600kg, M Coyle £1,060/500kg, Dominic Mullan £1,040/570kg, £1,000/480kg, D and J McGurk £1,015/520kg, £930/500kg, £900/500kg, Peter Quinn £1000/480kg, £990/480kg, Gerard Mooney £950/520kg, £910/510kg, Gary Mullan £930/480kg, John McAleer £925/520kg, D Wright £95/460kg, £895/460kg, £835/470kg, Seamus McAleer £900/450kg, John Timoney £860/480kg, D and J McGurk £845/480kg, D and R Wilson £845/470kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: James Kelly £825/360kg, £795/390kg, S Lynch £795/350KG, D and E McFadden £780/300kg, £780/300kg, A Breen £760/430kg, £745/420kg, Michael McGlade £760/350kg, S Kelly £695/320kg, David Nesbit £670/340kg, A Kelly £665/390kg, £655/380kg, £645/380kg, £605/350kg,£605/380kg, D and E McFadden £660/280kg, £655/280kg, £615/250kg, £605/230kg, A Breen £655/390kg, Osmond Bell £20/250kg, D and E McFadden £600/260kg.

WEANLING FEMALE: Michael McGlade £960/480kg, £715/410kg, £715/430kg, S Kelly £755/410kg, £700/360kg, £700/400kg, Osmond Bell £710/260kg, James Kelly £700/350kg, D and E McFadden £670/350kg, £645/380kg, £605/270kg, £600/260kg, £565/250kg, £565/270kg, £540/250kg, S Kelly £650/340kg, £610/310kg, Gregory Park £610/330kg, £600/310kg, Osmond Bell £520/200kg, £500/210kg.

FAT COWS: Desmond O’Kane £1,246.40/820kg, Norman McAdoo £1,228.30/710kg, James Kelly £1,171.20/640kg, Desmond O’Kane £1,123.20/780kg, Osmond Bell £1,074.60/540kg, Kevin Moran £1,056/640kg, Preston Farms £991.80/570kg, A McCann £954.60/740kg, Danny McMaster £952/560kg, O Bell £923/710kg, Cochrane Boyle £905.20/620kg,£877.80/570KG, C McCullagh £902.40/470kg, Norman McConnell £897.80/670kg, A McCann £884.40/660kg, Hugh O’Hagan £852/600kg, £836.40/510kg, £825.60/480kg, Danny McMaster £819.20/640kg, James O McLaughlin £799.50/650kg.

Great demand on calves on Tuesday, October 24th.

Prices as follows:

MALE WEANLINGS

P McGuigan £890/400kg, Francis Quigley £890/410kg, £840/320kg, £800/380kg, £790/370kg, £750/340kg, Michael McBride £790/90kg, Patricia Devlin £750/330kg, Thomas Workman £750/350kg, Francis McErlean £750/330kg, £700/260kg, Seamus Loughran £745/270kg, Thomas Workman £745/380kg, Francis McErlean £740/320kg, R and J Hamilton £740/390kg, £700/310kg, Peter Campbell £740/340kg, Francis Quigley £725/320kg, Thomas Workman £715/340kg, Francis Quigley £710/320kg, Michael McBride £700/310kg.

FEMALE WEANLINGS: Shane Burke £800/380kg, £800/390kg, £800/370kg, £800/390kg, £720/380kg, Peter Campbell £655/310kg, Patricia Devlin £620/290kg, Michael McBride £620/290kg, £590/260kg, Peter Campbell £655/310kg, Seamus Loughran £620/250kg, Brendan Devlin £600/320kg, £590/320kg, £570/320kg, £585/320kg, Peter Campbell £560/300kg, Hugh Quinn £560/360kg, £550/40kg, Blakistown Houston £55/300kg, £545/280kg, £540/280kg, £520/280kg, £520/250kg.