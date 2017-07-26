Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sold to £1,460 for 700kg

Have your say

At Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart cattle prices remained high on Friday.

There was an outstanding show of stock which sold to a rising trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,460 for 700kg, heifers sold to £1,340 for 670kg, weanlings sold to up to £990 and suckler cows sold to £1,710 and fat cows sold to £1,548 for 860kg.

BULLOCKS: Laura Morrison £1,460/700kg, £1,420/650kg, £1,380/700kg, £1,370/660kg, £1,365/650kg, £1,335/620kg, £1,310/640kg, £1,310/610kg, £1,305/620kg, £1,300/590kg, £1,275/580kg, £1,260/580kg, £1,255/650kg, £1,200/630kg, £1,150/570kg, Gary Arthur £1,450/640kg, £1,390/600kg, £1,390/670kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,460/720kg, £1,375/640kg, £1,300/640kg, £1,295/640kg, M O’Kane £1,435/650kg, £1,350/600kg, Ryan Doran £1,320/640kg, Damien Trolan £1,295/550kg, James Boyd £1,280/580kg, £1,270/630kg, £1,260/620kg, £1,210/630kg, £1,195/610kg, £150/600kg, Martin Brogan £1,235/600kg, Damien Trolan £1,175/570kg, £1,100/530kg, James Wilson £1,110/660kg,Patricia Conlon £065/480g, B and G O’Neill £1,040/380kg, £1,000/420kg, Henry McBride £1,040/460kg.

HEIFERS: M O’Kane £1,340/670kg, £1,300/650kg, Francis Cushenan £1,335/590kg, £325/590kg, £1,295/560kg, £1,295/580kg, £1,245/580kg, £1,240/580kg, Thomas Boyd £1,190/640kg, M O’Kane £1,120/590kg, Damien Miller £1,045/500kg, £975/520kg, B and G O’Neill £885/420kg, £865/370kg, £860/390kg, £830/400kg, £815/380kg, £810/390kg, £800/340kg, £90/330kg, U Pollock £870/440kg, £855/440kg, Damien Miller £850/440kg, £790/430kg, John McCorry £800/370kg, William McMurtry £780/390kg, B and G O’Neill £780/330kg, £760/340kg, £750/330kg, Denis Crosson £775/390kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Michael McGlade £990/410kg, £950/350kg, £940/360kg, £865/360kg, Nigel Fields £945/380kg, Gerry O’Hagan £905/400kg, Rose Ward £875/400kg, £40/340kg, Gerry O’Hagan £830/370kg, Edward Ferry £800/310kg, Seamus McGuigan £700/270kg,£680/270kg, £605/230kg, Liam McCloskey £700/320kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Patrick Ward £75/330kg, Violet McClelland £765/360kg, Robert McClelland £700/360kg, Edward Ferry £670/250kg, £635/310kg, P Ward £655/330kg, £630/350kg, £565/260kg, £560/270kg, B and G O’Neill £545/250kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Michael McGlade £1,710, Patrick Heagney £1,340, Robin Tait £1,320, £1,310, Patrick and Gerard Campbell £1,300, £1,020, Patrick Heagney £1,260, Brackin Hill Farms £1,140, Con Donaghy £1,105, Derek Wilson £1,100, Hugh O’Hagan £1,085, Robin Tait £1,070, Derek Wilson £1,040, Robin Tait £1,000.

FAT COWS: Nigel Fields £1,548/860kg, Paul McElhone £1,584/1200kg, Joseph McKenna £1,455.20/1070, Andrew Orr £1,461.50/790kg, Nigel Jordan £1,335/50kg, John Murphy £1,305/50kg, M O’Kane £1,272/800kg, Eoin Loughran £1,224/720kg, £1204/700KG, £1,094.80/680kg, Henry McBride £1,223.10/810kg,Keith McMullan £1,164.40/10kg, Denis Crossan £1,083.60/630kg, Patrick Loughran £1,079/650kg, £1,072/670kg, £1,051.20/720kg, Tony Walls £1,049.60/640kg, Martin Brogan £1,041.90/690kg, £1,041.60/570kg, Ann Marie Ward £1,018.40/670kg, M O’Kane £1,008/00kg, Damien Walls £980.40/570kg.