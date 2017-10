Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows sell to £1,740

Another outstanding trade last Friday (October 6th) at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart with bullocks selling up to £605 for 790kg.

Heifers sold to £1,250 for 560kg, weanlings selling to up to £1,025, suckler cows sold to £1,740 and fat cows £1,304.10 for 810kg.

BULLOCKS

Mark and P Rosborough £1,605/790kg, £1,440/720kg, £1,365/710kg, Joseph Dickson £1,520/770kg, Ivan Riddle £1,460/700kg, £1,280/600kg, Robert Ferguson £1,255/640kg, £1,220/600kg, £1,215/590kg, £1,200/630kg, £1,190/600kg, £1,175/580kg, £1,165/590kg, £1,155/560kg, Brendan O’Donnell £1,316/700kg, £1,186/690kg, Don McGurk £1,225/550kg, Roddy Kearney £1,210/520kg, Ivan Riddle £1,215/560kg, £1,210/610kg, £1,180/550kg, Don McGurk £1,200/600kg, Patrick McCotter £1,195/550kg, Joseph Doris £1,185/560kg, £1,115/490kg, Hugh and Ryan Brolly £1,180/610kg, Brian O’Kane £1,175/590kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £1,160/500kg, £1,110/500kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,150/490kg, Joseph Dickson £1,135/560kg, Roddy Kearney £1,110/510kg, Robert Ferguson £1,100/610kg, Brian O’Kane £1,100/520kg, £1,095/530kg, Joseph Dickson £1,095/580kg, Don McGurk £1,075/570kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £1,075/490kg, £1,075/470kg, Roddy Kearney £1,070/490kg.

HEIFERS

Joseph Doris £1,250/560kg, H Speer £1,190/550kg, £1,190/660kg, £1,150/520kg, £1,105/550kg, £1,085/550kg, £1,075/500kg, £1,075/510kg, £1,070/520kg, £1,070/480kg, £1,060/550kg, £1,040/490kg, £1,025/470kg, £1,020/480kg, £1,020/510kg, £1,015/550kg, Brian O’Kane £1.175/590kg,£1,005/480kg, Patrick McCotter £1.115/520kg, £1.070/510kg, £1.000/490kg, Joseph McHugh £1.065/610kg, Gregory Park £1,090/560kg, D Wright £1,060/490kg, Michael Flanaghan £1,045/590kg, Ivan Riddle £1,040/520kg, £1,010/510kg, C Loughran £1,030/420kg, D Wright £1,025/480kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,020/580kg, Muriel Stewart £1,000/550kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Martin McCrory £1,025/460kg, £1,005/440kg, £975/410kg, £910/450kg, £805/390kg, £800/340kg, £800/370kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £865/410kg, £790/360kg, Shane O’Gara £815/350kg, £755/350kg, £705/330kg, £640/310kg, £530/220kg, £500/200kg, Gregory Park £810/530kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £800/410kg, Pearse Diamond £790/360kg, Gregory Park £725/490kg, £650/440kg, Peter O’Murray £690/400kg.

SUCKLER COWS

John Connell £1,740, £1,390, £1,320, Shane O’Gara £1,500, Lee McElhinney £1,310, Peter and Stephen McNally £1,020.

FAT COWS

Joseph O’Connor £1,304.10/810kg, McKinney Bros £1,299.80/670kg, £1,287/650kg, M Rafferty £1,215.20/620kg, Derek Campbell £1,196/650kg, John Kennedy £1,184/800kg, Shane O’Gara £1,176/800kg, John McKenna £1,140/760kg, James Chivers £1,108.80/770kg, Frank Stewart £1,065.60/740kg, M Rafferty £1,056/640kg, Shane O’Gara £1,043.70/710kg,£1,024.10/770kg, Alan Hutchinson £1,036/700kg, Cochrane Boyle £1,024.80/610kg, James Chivers £1,024/800kg, Raymond McTeague £1,020/680kg, Derek Campbell £1,006.40/680kg.

An impressive show of calves on Tuesday’s sale. Male calves sold up to £980 and female calves up to £990.

MALE CALVES

John Canavan £980/520kg, David Hempton £970/460kg, Patrick Devlin £965/430kg, Michael McGlade £955/420kg, £950/402kg, Brian ONeill £910/340kg, Robert Miller £900/430kg, Tom McKenna £890/410kg, Damien Walls £890/400kg, David Hempton £880/350kg, E Doris £870/400kg,£860/350kg, S Daly £870/360kg, Tom McKenna £860/370kg, Malachy Canavan £850/360kg, Ivan Hall £845/410kg, £820/320kg, John Quinn £845/390kg, Barry Kane £840/80kg, £825/370kg, Hugh O’Hagan £85/330kg,£825/300kg, Damien Walls £830/290kg, £830/320kg, £830/320kg,£820/360kg, Hannah Hall £830/360kg, Denis O’Kane £825/350kg, Michael McNamee £820/370kg, Ivan Hall £815/360kg, Patrick Mortimer £815/280kg, Joseph McHugh £815/410kg, Patrick Coyle £815/310kg, E Doris £810/390kg.

FEMALE CALVES

F Lynch £990/370kg, £970/350kg, £955/320kg, Patrick Devlin £93/370kg, J Lennox £845/360kg, Damien Walls £820/360kg, Alan Hempton £800/360kg, Denis O’Kane £790/350kg, Mart Loughran £770/340kg, David Hempton £770/390kg, Doloris Murray £760/360kg, Brian O’Neill £740/340kg, Patrick Mortimer £740/350kg, Richard Moore £740/290kg, R and G Moore £720/340kg, £715/300kg, Ivan Hall £715/340kg, Mary Loughran £710/330kg, Ivan Hall £705/300kg, £700/320kg, Peter McGarrity £705/310kg, Brian O’Neill £700/300kg, £700/280kg, Pat McKenna £695/280kg.