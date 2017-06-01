Dropped calves sell to £470 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The only section to show a decrease in numbers was the dropped calves.

These sold in a great trade with £470 being obtained for a Fck bull only a few months old with a second lot reaching £460.

Young calves sold to £440 for a Ch bull from Glenside farms.

Two Angus heifers from Seafin sold at £375 each.

A Mayobridge farmer topped the male and female sections of the weanlings at £850 and £800. A Glenavy farmer reached 283p/k for 272k at £770. A 296k Ch from Mayobridge sold at £800 or 270p/k.

Fat cows sold to £1245 for a 620k Angus from Kilkeel with Holstein cows to £1,210 from the same farm.

Beef heifers sold to £1,210 and 212p/k for 368k at £780.

Bullocks sold to £1,195 for a 580k Ch from Ballyveamore.

Two farmers reached 230p/k ie, Seafin farmer: 358k at £820 and Ballyveamore farmer: 472k at £1,085.

DROPPED CALVES: Lisburn farmer: Fck bulls £470 and £460. Glenside farmer: £440, £350, £290, £290 and £280. Seafin farmer: £420, £375 and £375. Dromore farmer: £355. Loughbrickland farmer: £300, £300 and £250 for Herefords. Kilkeel farmer: £300, £265 and £245. Corbally farmer: £360 and £225. Banbridge farmer: BB heifers £295.

WEANLINGS: Mayobridge farmer: 396k at £850, 410k at £840, 296k at £800, 390k at £800, 376k at £785, 330k at £685, 322k at £680, 290k at £660. Banbridge farmer: 334k at £835, 284k at £800 and 274k at £785. Glenavy farmer: Pen of Limousins 272k at £770, 272k at £700, 284k at £685, 244k at £680, 254k at £620. Lurgan farmer: 272k at £585, 290k at £660 and 262k at £560 etc.

HEIFERS: Rathfriland farmer: 404k at £840, 368k at £780, 368k at £760, 358k at £740. Jerrettspass farmer: 424k at £860, 398k at £790, 408k at £790 and 410k at £780. Dromore farmer: 376k at £775, 438k at £890, 328k at £670, 380k at £750 etc.

FAT COWS & SUCKLERS: A young Sim bull sold at £1,430. Fat cows. Kilkeel farmer: 622k at £1,245, 840k at £1,210. Rathfriland farmer: 684k at £1,040, 652k at £845 and 642k at £710. Ballyward farmer: 726k at £850. Maghery farmer: 556k at £630. Ballynahinch farmer: 470k at £560.

BULLOCKS: Ballyveamore farmer: 16 Continentals, 584k at £1,195, 618k at £1,165, 490k at £1,105, 486k at £1,095, 522k at £1,090, 472k at £1,085, 488k at £1,030, 496k at £1,000, 452k at £985, 478k at £970 and 418k at £905. Dromore farmer: 488k at £1,050 and 484k at £1,010. Katesbridge farmer: 480k at £980. Ballyroney farmer: 436k at £920, 434k at £880, 400k at£855, 388k at £800, 358k at £820 and 376k at £790 etc. Dromore farmer: 388k at £835, 388k at £805, 378k at £790, 364k at £750 etc. Friesian bullocks to £720 for 400k.

1,000 sheep on Tuesday evening including 800 spring lambs sold to a top of £100 for 20k Texels from Clough or £5.00 per kilo.

Ballybrick farmer sold 24.5k at £98.50. Katesbridge farmer: 22k at £97.50. Ardarragh farmer: 23.9k at £97.50. Newtownhamilton farmer: 26k at £97. Portaferry farmer: 21.9k at £97. Shinn farmer: 24k at £97. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 24k at £96. Kilkeel farmer: 24k at £95.50 and 20k at £90. Newry farmer: 20k at £93.50 and 22k at £95.

196 FAT EWES: Newry farmer: £89. Cascum farmer: £87. Ballynafern farmer: £85. Warringstown farmer: £85. Katesbridge farmer: £85. Several other lots sold from £80 to £85.

BREEDERS: Hoggets with two lambs at foot sold to £178 and singles to £142.