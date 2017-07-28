Dungannon Mart: Limousin steers sell to £1,600 for 785kg

Have your say

At Dungannon Mart there was a strong demand for all classes of stock.

Steers sold to £1,600 for 785kg Limousin (204.00), heifers peaked at £860 for 405kg Charolais (212.00); fat cows topped at £890 for 685kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (130.00); dropped calves peaked at £330 Charolais bull and heifer calves to £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer; suckled cows and calves cleared to £1,150 Limousin cow and Charolais heifer calf at foot; weanlings sold to £790 for 355kg Limousin steer (223.00), while weanling heifers sold to £910 for 340kg Limousin (265.00).

STEERS (55): Steer prices peaked at £1,600 for 785kg Limousin (204.00) presented by T Reddick, £1,525, 720kg Limousin (212.00); J Mallon £1,220, 565kg Simmental (216.00), £1,185, 550kg Limousin (216.00), £1,150, 505kg Limousin (228.00), £1,135, 540kg Charolais (210.00), £1,125, 520kg Limousin (216.00), £1,020, 480kg Limousin (213.00); E McKenna £1,200, 550kg Hereford (218.00), £1,200, 580kg Charolais (207.00), £1,065, 485kg Charolais (220.00), £990, 475kg Charolais (208.00); S Murphy £1,170, 490kg Limousin (239.00), £1,150, 510kg Limousin (226.00); P Brown £960, 465kg Simmental (207.00), £960, 460kg Simmental (208.00); M Sheridan £940, 420kg Charolais (224.00), £910, 410kg Charolais (222.00), £900, 390kg Charolais (231.00), £850 355kg Charolais (240.00), £755 355kg Char (213.00); E Crozier £875, 420kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00); Riverview Farms £810, 380kg Stablisher (213.00), £770, 335kg Simmental (230.00), £760, 365kg Saler (208.00), £745, 350kg Shorthorn (213.00).

HEIFERS: A small entry of heifers peaked at £860, 405kg Charolais (213.00) presented by B Gillen; V Kelly £810, 405kg Charolais (200.00), £740, 345kg Charolais (215.00), £600, 300kg Charolais (200.00); Mountview Farms £720, 340kg Limousin (212.00).

Fat Cows sold to £890 685kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (130.00) presented by V Donnelly.

DROPPED CALVES (50): Dropped calf prices remain steady to peak at £330 Charolais bull presented by M Sheridan, £320 Charolais bull, £310 Charolais bull, £220 x 2 Simmental bulls; S McMullan £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Humphries £255 Fleckvieh bull; J McGahie £215 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls, £210 Fleckvieh bull, £210 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Hunter £210 Hereford bull; meanwhile heifers calves topped at £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by H Curry, £315 Limousin heifer, £295 Limousin heifer, £290 Hereford heifer, £280 Limousin heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; C Loughran £280 Limousin heifer; M Sheridan £245 Charolais heifer; S MaGennis £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,150 Limousin cow and Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by A Gillis, £1,010 Charolais cow and Charolais heifr calf; D Downey £1,110 Limousin cow and Charolais heifr calf.

WEANLINGS (50): A similar entry of weanlings saw quality not as good as of previous weeks with male calves selling to £790, 355kg Limousin (223.00) presented by E Wallace; E McKearney £695, 300kg Limousin (231.00), £655, 280kg Limousin (234.00), £470, 230kg Limousin (205.00); P Quinn £610, 285kg Belgian Blue (215.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £910, 340kg Limousin (265.00) presented by P Quinn, £590, 285kg Limousin (207.00); E Wallace £910, 445kg Limousin (204.00); E McKearney £520, 245kg Limousin (212.00), £470, 220kg Limousin (212.00).