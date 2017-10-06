Dungannon Mart: Simmental steer sells to £1,450 for 760kg

A larger entry of stock saw quality lots continue to sell sharply to peak at £1,450 for 760kg Simmental steer (191.00).

Heifers topped at £1,230 for 590kg Charolais (209.00); dropped calves sold to £350 for Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £320 for Shorthorn beef.

Weanlings sold to £1,200 for 385kg Charolais steer (313.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1,000 for 320kg Charolais (311.00).

STEERS (150)

Steer prices peaked at £1,450, 760kg Simmental (191.00) presented by H Rainey, £1,210, 580kg Limousin (209.00); R Ferguson £1,420, 870kg Limousin (212.00); A and A McMullan £1,395, 650kg Limousin (215.00); B Hamill £1,300, 615kg Limousin (211.00), £1,240, 605kg Charolais (205.00), £1,225, 580kg Limousin (211.00); M McElvogue £1,030, 500kg Charolais (206.00), £1,000, 470kg Charolais (213.00), £1,000, 445kg Charolais (225.00); J and M Greenaway £1,025, 485kg Charolais (212.00); D Stinson £985, 460kg Limousin (215.00), £980, 465kg Limousin (211.00); J Halligan £930, 430kg Charolais (216.00); P Mullan £900, 395kg Charolais (228.00), £860, 390kg Charolais (221.00); P Gervin £900, 425kg Limousin (212.00), £880, 410kg Limousin (215.00); J Mullin £895, 410kg Charolais (218.00), £875, 390kg Charolais (224.00), £865, 380kg Charolais (228.00), £805, 380kg Charolais (212.00); J Hogg £860, 370kg Limousin (232.00), £860, 400kg Charolais (215.00).

HEIFERS (85)

A similar entry of heifers saw prices remain steady to peak at £1,230, 590kg Charolais (209.00) presented by T Boden, £1,080, 540kg Charolais (200.00); M Moore £1,200, 575kg Limousin (209.00); R McAllister £1,190, 550kg Limousin (216.00), £1,120, 525kg Limousin (213.00), £1,115, 535kg Limousin (208.00), £1,035, 490kg Limousin (211.00); J Jones £1,050, 525kg Limousin (200.00); L Willis £1,020, 495kg Limousin (206.00), £1,000, 495kg Limousin (202.00); Mountview Farms £950, 465kg Charolais (204.00); F Tiffney £920, 455kg Charolais (202.00), £905, 415kg Charolais (218.00), £820, 380kg Charolais (216.00), £810, 405kg Charolais (200.00); K McGuigan £800, 390kg Charolais (205.00); J Mullin £725, 355kg Charolais (204.00); K Burrows £700, 345kg Charolais (203.00), £680, 330kg Charolais (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES (125)

Dropped calves prices peaked at £350 for Belgian Blue bull presented by M and C Blair, £240 Limousin bull; J Stewart £300 Charolais bull; Donmac Farms £290 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; S Johnston £285 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull, £250 x 3 Blonde D’Aquitaine bulls, £240 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull, £205 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull; K McKenna £280 Hereford bull; I McAdoo £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Stewart £245 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Belgian Blue bull, £210 Belgian Blue bull. A Watson £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; V McReynolds £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £125 to £320; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £320 Shorthorn beef heifer presented by T F Smyth, £300 Limousin heifer; W Allen £315 Limousin heifer; T Watson £275 Hereford heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Johnston £275 Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer; Donmac Farms £255 Belgian Blue heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer; B O’Neill £240 Limousin heifer; S McMullan £235 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS (150)

Weanling trade remains very strong to peak at £1,200 for 385kg Charolais steer (313.00) presented by N Cochrane, £945, 340kg Charolais (277.00), £945, 345kg Charolais (273.00), £900, 365kg Charolais (245.00), £880, 315kg Charolais (280.00), £850, 350kg Charolais (244.00); M McNally £990, 340kg Charolais (290.00), £985, 360kg Charolais (275.00), £970, 300kg Charolais (321.00), £910, 310kg Charolais (295.00), £900, 340kg Limousin (263.00), £870, 320kg Belgian Blue (270.00), £860, 355kg Charolais (242.00), £825, 300kg Charolais (275.00), £300, 285kg Charolais (280.00), £800, 310kg Charolais (256.00); T D Forbes £985, 360kg Charolais (272.00), £880, 310kg Charolais (283.00), £750, 270kg Charolais (276.00); S O’Neill £960, 370kg Charolais (260.00), £800, 320kg Charolais (252.00); E Charles £945, 350kg Limousin (268.00); W Noble £790, 320kg Charolais (248.00), £765, 250kg Charolais (305.00); S Kelly £770, 315kg British Blue (244.00), £630, 230kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00); J Weir £770, 270kg Charolais (283.00), £705, 245kg Charolais (287.00); M McNally £760, 260kg Charolais (292.00), £750, 270kg Charolais (278.00), £690, 265kg Charolais (260.00), £680, 260kg Charolais (263.00); R Dickson £740, 270kg Charolais (276.00), £720, 265kg Limousin (272.00), £690, 265kg Charolais (260.00), £625, 265kg Charolais (234.00); R Glasgow £710, 260kg Limousin (270.00).

Weanling heifers sold to a height of £1,000 for 320kg Charolais (311.00) presented by C Dunwoody, £775, 345kg Limousin (223.00); P Curry £900, 415kg Limousin (218.00), £835, 360kg Limousin (230.00), £725, 320kg Limousin (225.00); A C Moore £740, 290kg Charolais (253.00), £620, 260kg Charolais (240.00); M McNally £725, 305kg Charolais (237.00); W Noble £725, 250kg Charolais (288.00), £690, 275kg Charolais (250.00), £620 x 2, 240kg Charolais (258.00); K Waters £590, 220kg Charolais (266.00).