Dungannon Mart: Steer prices peak at £1,435

A seasonal entry of stock at Dungannon Mart saw steer prices peak at £1,435 655kg Charolais (219.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,140, 565kg for a Belgian Blue (202.00); dropped calves peaked at £420 for a Daq heifer and bull calves to £310 for a Limousin; suckled cows and calves sold to £1,320 for a Charolais cow and Charolais bull calf at foot; weanlings sold to 305p per 100kg for a 305kg Limousin steer at £930, while weanling heifers sold to £865 for a 425kg Charolais (205.00).

STEERS: Steer prices peaked at £1,435, 655kg Charolais (219.00) presented by J and M Greenaway, £1,380, 640kg Charolais (216.00), £955, 465kg Charolais (205.00); P Grimley £1,250, 620kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00), £1,005, 500kg Aberdeen Angus (201.00); a Dungannon farmer £1,240, 590kg Limousin (210.00); W Turkington £1,200, 550kg Limousin (218.00); G Swaile £1,020, 470kg Charolais (217.00); Riverview Farms £750, 349kg Hereford (215.00), £750 x 4 365kg Herefords (206.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer trade remains steady to peaked at £1,140 565kg Belgian Blue (202.00) presented by S Henderson; T Turkington £1,100, 525kg Limousin (210.00); J Daly £1,080, 495kg Charolais (218.00), £995, 460kg Charolais (216.00), £970, 435kg Charolais (223.00); E Watt £1,030, 505kg Simmental (204.00), £970, 440kg Limousin (221.00), £965, 445kg Hereford (217.00), £900, 435kg Simmental (207.00), £860, 385kg Limousin (223.00); Mountview Farms £900, 380kg Charolais (237.00), £890, 380kg Limousin (234.00), £835, 395kg Limousin (211.00); L McCloskey £690, 330kg Limousin (209.00), £560, 260kg Charolais (215.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calf prices remain similar to previous weeks with male calves selling to £310 Limousin bull presented by J Ewing, £235 Limousin bull; L Johnston £300 Daq bull, £260 Daq bull, £250 Daq bull; A Richardson £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £285 Limousin bull; Donmac Farms £295 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull, £275 Belgian Blue bull, £235 Belgian Blue bull; C Dixon £290 Limousin bull, £230 Limousin bull, £215 Daq bull; E McVeigh £285 Hereford bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Fields £250 Charolais bull; W Wilson £235 Aberdeen Angus bull; J McGahie £200 Fleckvieh bull; reared Freisian bull calves sold from £135 to £370; heifer calves sold to £420 Daq heifer presented by R Johnston; M Sheridan £380 Charolais heifer, £355 Charolais heifer; S Johnston £330 x 2 Daq heifers, £295 Daq heifer; R Fields £275 Simmental heifer, £215 Limousin heifer, £210 Simmental heifer; Donmac Farms £245 Limousin heifer; E McVeigh £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £210 Hereford heifer; J Ewing £220 Limousin heifer, £210 Limousin heifer; C Dixon £210 Limousin heifer.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanling was met with the best trade of the year so far with male calves selling to £1,000, 340kg Limousin (294.00) presented by P Traynor, £955, 315kg Limousin (301.00), £930, 305kg Limousin (305.00), £765, 250kg Limousin (307.00); A Carson £1,000, 395kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00); J Waugh £845, 280kg Charolais (301.00), £800, 300kg Charolais (268.00); L McElhinney £830, 355kg Limousin (234.00); while weanling heifers sold to £865, 425kg Charolais (205.00) presented by L McElhinney, £805, 365kg Limousin (220.00); D Mahon £640, 265kg Limousin (240.00), £625, 280kg Limousin (222.00), £605 x 2 240kg Limousins (252.00); J Waugh £640, 290kg Charolais (220.00), £635, 250kg Charolais (253.00); C Mallon £520, 235kg Limousin (220.00).