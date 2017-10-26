Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to £1,390 for 710kg Limousin

A similar entry of stock saw prices slightly strong with steers selling to £1,390 for 710kg Limousin (196.00) at Dungannon Mart.

Heifers sold to £1,060 for 490kg Charolais (216.00); dropped calves cleared to £345 for Hereford bull and heifer calves to £250 for Belgian Blue; suckled cows and calves sold to £1,390 for Simmental cow and Simmental bull calf at foot; weanlings sold to £1,020 for 365kg Limousin steer (278.00), while weanling heifers sold to £765 for 355kg Charolais (215.00).

STEERS (110)

Steer prices peaked at £1,390 for 710kg Limousin (196.00) presented by G Allen, £1,265, 635kg Limousin (200.00); L McElroy £1,340, 670kg Charolais (200.00), £1,100, 525kg Limousin (210.00); R Smyth £1,330, 585kg Charolais (227.00), £1,160, 560kg Limousin (207.00); S Stafford £1,200, 600kg Limousin (200.00); D Daly £1,170, 580kg Charolais (202.00), £1,140, 550kg Charolais (207.00), £1,110, 555kg Charolais (200.00); D Thompson £1,100, 545kg Simmental (202.00), £1,030, 475kg Limousin (217.00), £1,010, 490kg Limousin (206.00), £985, 460kg Limousin (214.00), £980, 445kg Limousin (220.00), £900, 360kg Limousin (250.00); P Doyle £1,020, 490kg Limousin (208.00); J Corr £1,000, 445kg Limousin (225.00), £970, 450kg Charolais (216.00); T Monaghan £1,000, 415kg Limousin (241.00), £970, 415kg Limousin (234.00), £905, 385kg Limousin (235.00), £875, 340kg Charolais (257.00), £690, 320kg Limousin (216.00); M Courtney £965, 385kg Limousin (251.00); P Litter £950, 465kg Limousin (204.00); T Colbert £930, 450kg Charolais (207.00), £930, 450kg Limousin (207.00), £865, 430kg Fleckvieh (202.00); T Hatch £890, 385kg Charolais (231.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices peaked at £1,060, 490kg Charolais (216.00) presented by B Conlon, £1,030, 505kg Simmental (204.00), £915, 470kg Charolais (195.00), £890, 455kg Limousin (197.00), £840, 455kg Limousin (185.00); A Harkness £1,020, 560kg Aberdeen Angus (182.00), £970, 530kg Aberdeen Angus (183.00), £910, 490kg Belgian Blue (186.00), £905, 500kg Aberdeen Angus (181.00), £820, 435kg Belgian Blue (189.00), £790, 430kg Belgian Blue (184.00); I Hewitt £970, 530kg Charolais (183.00); W Rolston £920, 490kg Charolais (188.00); Rafferty Bros £770, 395kg Charolais (195.00); R and P Bleakley £760, 410kg Limousin (185.00); J Carberry £715, 390kg Aberdeen Angus (183.00).

DROPPED CALVES (95)

Dropped calf price remain strong to peak at £345 Hereford bull presented by W and H Gourley, £305 Hereford bull, £275 Belgian Blue bull, £270 Hereford bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull, £200 Belgian Blue bull; T Quinn £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 Aberdeen Amgus bull; D Bloomfield £300 Shorthor bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Rollston £285 Belgian Blue bull; E and E Reid £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Loughran £270 Belgian Blue bull, £215 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Lynch £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; W Rodgers £245 Hereford bull; J Ewing £225 Limousin bull, £210 Limousin bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £130; while heifer calves sold to £250 Belgian Blue heifer presented by W Allen, £205 Hereford heifer; T Quinn £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £230 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P McGuire £235 Hereford heifer; N Willis £220 Belgian Blue heifer, £205 Belgian Blue heifer; J Ewing £210 Limousin heifer; R McGuigan £200 Hereford heifer; E and E Reid £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,390 Simmental cow and Simmental bull calf at foot presented by B Conlon; M Donnelly £1,300 Simmental cow and Limousin heifer; H Wylie £1,135 Hereford cow and Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (85)

Weanling prices remain very strong to sell to a height of £1,020 for a 365kg Limousin steer (278.00) presented by C Doyle; F McVeigh £955, 400kg Charolais (239.00), £820, 325kg Charolais (252.00), £805, 330kg Charolais (243.00), £760, 320kg Charolais (238.00), £750, 320kg Charolais (234.00), £670, 260kg Charolais (254.00), £655, 260kg Charolais (252.00); G McVeigh £900, 350kg Charolais (257.00), £875, 370kg Charolais (237.00), £850, 330kg Charolais (258.00), £800, 335kg Charolais (237.00), £665, 265kg Charolais (251.00); G McCann £850, 330kg Charolais (258.00), £810, 310kg Charolais (260.00); B Small £830, 310kg Charolais (266.00), £775, 345kg Charolais (224.00); S Sinnamon £780, 320kg Limousin (243.00), £670, 270kg Limousin (246.00); P Kelly £770, 315kg Limousin (245.00), £765, 310kg Limousin (247.00); F Devlin £750, 310kg Charolais (240.00), £610, 250kg Charolais (244.00); M McCann £685, 290kg Charolais (235.00), £685, 295kg Charolais (232.00); J Weir £680, 290kg Charolais (232.00); E Wallace £630, 230kg Limousin (274.00); meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £765, 355kg Charolais (214.00) presented by F McVeigh, £600, 290kg Charolais (207.00); G McVeigh £750, 325kg Charolais (231.00), £695, 320kg Charolais (215.00), £580, 285kg Charolais (201.00); G McCann £705, 285kg Charolais (247.00), £630, 290kg Charolais (217.00); J Weir £575 x 2, 265kg Charolais (216.00), £530, 255kg Charolais (208.00); P Kelly £555, 275kg Limousin (201.00).