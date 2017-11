Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to £1,460 for 720kg Charolais

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,460 for 720kg Charolais (203.00).

While heifers peaked at £1,035 for 495kg Charolais (209.00); a large entry of dropped calves sold to a height of £320 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull, while heifer calves sold to £285 for Belgian Blue; weanling prices peaked at £910 for 440kg Hereford steer (205.00), while weanling heifers sold to £900 for 360kg Charolais (248.00).

STEERS (96)

Steer quality was not as good as of previous weeks with a top price paid of £1,460 for 720kg Charolais (203.00) presented by D Daly, £1,220 for 605kg Charolais (202.00), £1,100 for 555kg Charolais (200.00); B Hamill £1,160 for 580kg Charolais (200.00), £1,115 for 550kg Charolais (203.00), £1,090 for 545kg (200.00), £1,075 for 525kg Charolais (205.00), £1,075 for 545kg Charolais (197.00), £1,070 for 545kg Charolais (196.00), £1,005 for 515kg Charolais (195.00); W Neville £1,155 for 560kg Charolais (206.00), £1,080 for 550kg Charolais (196.00), £995 for 480kg Charolais (207.00); S Stevenson £990 for 495kg Limousin (200.00); W Smith £980 for 495kg Simmental (198.00), £715 for 300kg Charolais (238.00); G McStay £970 495kg AA (196.00); G Litter £910 465kg Char (196.00); T Hutton £840 for 400kg Charolais (210.00); Riverview Farms £800 for 320kg Charolais (250.00), £800 for 340kg Charolais (235.00), £795 for 315kg Charolais (252.00), £790 for 320kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (247.00), £770 for 325kg Limousin (237.00), £740 for 257kg Charolais (288.00); P Montague £770 for 350kg Limousin (220.00); F Devlin £770 for 390kg Aberdeen Angus (197.00).

HEIFERS

A smaller entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1,035 for 495kg Charolais (209.00) presented by D Colhoun, £1,015 for 565kg Charolais (180.00); G McMaster £1,025 for 495kg Charolais (207.00), £995 for 540kg Charolais (184.00), £915 for 440kg Charolais (208.00), £900 for 485kg Charolais (186.00); S Hopper £1,010 for 490kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (206.00); B Small £945 for 475kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (199.00); F Devlin £700 for 390kg Charolais (180.00).

Fat cows sold to £1,150 for 780kg Charolais (147.00) presented by S Casey, £985 for 725kg Simmental (136.00).

DROPPED CALVES (110)

An excellent entry of dropped calves saw prices remain steady to peak at £320 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull presented by C Dixon, £250 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull, £240 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull; M Sheridan £320 Charolais bull, £305 Charolais bull, £280 Charolais bull; V McReynolds £290 Fleckvieh bull; Crewehill Farms £275 Belgian Blue bull; W Smith £265 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull, £225 Hereford bull; N Hardy £240 Fleckvieh bull; R Crawford £240 Belgian Blue bull; M McCann £230 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £215 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £220 Limousin bull, £210 Limousin bull; A Kinnear £220 Limousin bull, £200 Limousin bull; R Park £215 Belgian Blue bull; L McCarney £200 Aberdeen Angus bull; heifer calf prices topped at £285 Belgian Blue presented by R Park; M Sheridan £280 Charolais heifer, £235 Charolais heifer; C Dixon £275 Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer, £255 Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer, £220 Limousin heifer; M McCann £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Crawford £235 Belgian Blue heifer, £230 Belgian Blue heifer; Crewehill Farms £225 Hereford heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (90)

Once again a brisk demand for weanlings saw male calves sell to £910 for 440kg Hereford (206.00) presented by W Whittle; T Lester £900 for 330kg Limousin (271.00); J Gervis £895 for 350kg Charolais (254.00), £800 for 280kg Charolais (285.00); J Mullan £970 for 350kg Charolais (248.00), £745 for 305kg Charolais (245.00), £725 for 290kg Limousin (249.00), £725 for 290kg Limousin (250.00); J Woods £860 for 360kg Belgian Blue (237.00); N Donaghy £780 for 315kg Charolais (248.00); P Devlin £760 for 290kg Charolais (260.00); C Morgan £750 for 310kg Limousin (243.00); M Molloy £740 for 290kg Limousin (254.00), £700 for 260kg Limousin (267.00), £680 for 270kg Limousin (250.00), £635 for 245kg Limousin (257.00); weanling heifers topped at £900 for 360kg Charolais (248.00) presented by T D Forbes, £750 for 360kg Charolais (206.00), £715 for 305kg Charolais (234.00), £690 for 285kg Limousin (242.00); J Mullan £700 for 335kg Limousin (209.00), £660 for 310kg Charolais (213.00); B Small £690 for 295kg Charolais (233.00), £615 for 290kg Charolais (214.00), £550 for 245kg Limousin (225.00); P Devlin £665 for 310kg Charolais (213.00); M O’Hagan £595 for 225kg Limousin (263.00), £785 for 180kg Limousin (266.00); C Morgan £580 for 280kg Limousin (208.00).