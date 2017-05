Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to £1,460 for 740kg

A smaller entry of stock at Dungannon Mart saw prices similar to previous weeks with steers selling to £1,460, 740kg Char (197.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,165, 540kg Lim (216.00); dropped calves topped at £350 AA bull and heifer calves to £360 Daq; suckled cows and calves peaked at £140 Her cow and Lim bull; weanlings sold to £980 360kg Char steer (272.00), while weanlings sold to £850, 415kg Lim (205.00).

STEERS: Steer prices peaked at £1,460, 740kg Char (197.00) presented by P Hurson, £1,370, 690kg Lim (199.00), £1,370, 700kg Lim (195.00); J and M Greenaway £1,200, 565kg Char (212.00), £1,050, 430kg Char (244.00), £1,000, 475kg Daq (211.00), £985, 460kg Lim (214.00), £940, 445kg Char (211.00), £940, 450kg Daq (209.00); S Quinn £1,050, 500kg Lim (210.00), £1,025, 485kg Lim (211.00); S and M Lee £995, 425kg Lim (234.00), £915, 365kg Lim (251.00); J Hogg £945, 330kg Char (286.00), £940, 380kg Char (247.00); Riverview Farms £900, 340kg Sim (265.00), £900, 330kg Lim (273.00), £880, 340kg Lim (259.00), £870, 340kg Char (256.00), £860, 335kg Char (257.00), £815, 335kg Char (243.00), £815 x 2, 305kg Chars (267.00); D Rodgers £850, 380kg Sim (224.00); S Molloy £805, 310kg Lim (260.00).

HEIFERS: A small entry of heifers peaked at £1,165 540kg Lim (216.00) presented by D Ferguson; a Dungannon farmer £1,130, 575kg Lim (197.00), £1,080, 540kg Lim (200.00), £1,035, 510kg Lim (203.00), £940, 445kg Char (211.00); O Cairns £1,090, 535kg Lim (204.00), £880, 425kg Lim (207.00).

DROPPED CALVES: A large entry of dropped calves met a brisk trade to peak at £350 AA bull presented by Churchview Farms, £270 AA bull; J Bloomfield £335 BB bull, £300 AA bull, £245 AA bull, £225 AA bull, £215 AA bull; C Dixon £325 Daq bull, £255 Lim bull; T Lester £290 x 3 Lim bulls, £245 Lim bull; G McMaster £275 Fkv bull; M McCann £260 x 2 AA bulls, £220 AA bull; J Clarke £255 BB bull; L Morton £230 Sim bull; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £360 Daq presented by C Dixon, £335 Daq heifer, £300 Daq heifer, £285 Daq heifer; M Daly £350 Lim heifer; W McVeigh £330 BB heifer; K Newell £310 Her heifer; M McCann £275 AA heifer; G McMaster £255 Sim heifer; J Bloomfield £240 AA heifer; Churchview Farms £210 AA heifer.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanling sold to a top price of £980, 360kg Char steer (273.00) presented by C Richardson; D Stinson £855, 298kg Lim (298.00), £855, 298kg Char (298.00); J Shaw £850, 375kg Daq (228.00); H Murray £680, 270kg Char (253.00), £565 x 3, 215kg Sims (265.00); S McCrory £670, 225kg Char (295.00); weanlings heifers topped at £850, 415kg Lim (205.00) presented by W Conn, £650 320kg Lim (204.00); S McCrory £730, 335kg Lim (217.00), £685, 270kg Char (252.00), £640 x 2, 255kg Chars (250.00), £585, 230kg Lim (253.00), £565, 240kg Lim (235.00), £555, 210kg Char (265.00); H Murray £615, 305kg Char (200.00), £590, 270kg Sim (220.00), £565, 255kg Char (223.00), £560, 230kg Sim (242.00).