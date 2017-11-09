Dungannon Mart: Steers sell to £1,540 for 775kg

A similar entry of stock at Dungannon Mart saw prices remain steady with steers selling to £1,540 for 775kg Limousin (199.00).

Heifers topped at £1,100 for 530kg Lim (208.00); dropped calves sold to £365 for Charolais bull and heifer calves sold to £325 for Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1,400 for Hereford cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot; weanling prices remained strong and peaked at £925 for 445kg Charolais steer (207.00), while weanling heifers sold to £730 for 370kg Charolais (197.00).

STEERS (88)

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1,540, 775kg Limousin (199.00) presented by G Allen; C Bloomer £1,350, 685kg Simmental (197.00), £1,255, 615kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (204.00); D Daly £1,280, 605kg Charolais (212.00), £1,265, 605kg Charolais (209.00), £1,215, 575kg Charolais (211.00), £1,160, 565kg Charolais (205.00); a Dungannon farmer £1,245, 615kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00); an Armagh farmer £1,215, 605kg Hereford (201.00); J B Hutchinson £1,180, 575kg Charolais (205.00), £1,140, 555kg Charolais (205.00), £1,110, 540kg Charolais (206.00), £1,040, 515kg Limousin (202.00), £1,040, 505kg Charolais (206.00), £1,040, 520kg Charolais (200.00), £1,030, 510kg Charolais (202.00), £1,010, 505kg Charolais (200.00), £960, 455kg Charolais (211.00), £930, 440kg Charolais (211.00), £905, 430kg Charolais (211.00), £870, 430kg Charolais (202.00); E James £990, 495kg Charolais (200.00), £980, 440kg Charolais (223.00); T McDonald £955, 460kg Charolais (208.00), £855, 410kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00); S Hetherington £865, 360kg Charolais; (240.00); C Marshall £850, 395kg Limousin (215.00), £810, 345kg Limousin (235.00); Riverview Farms £850, 340kg Limousin (250.00), £840, 315kg Limousin (267.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices topped at £1,100, 530kg Limousin (208.00) presented by S Davidson, £1,010, 505kg Limousin (200.00), £940, 475kg Limousin (198.00); C McFarland £970, 435kg Charolais (223.00), £970, 460kg Charolais (211.00), £910, 460kg Charolais (198.00); H Quinn £960, 495kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); J Turkington £900, 465kg Limousin (194.00); S Hetherington £785, 400kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (196.00), £760, 365kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (208.00).

DROPPED CALVES (90)

Dropped calf trade remained steady with bull calves selling to £365 for Charolais presented by A Bowden; R Crawford £365 Belgian Blue Bull, £325 Limousin bull; G McMaster £310 Limousin bull; A Kyle £275 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Smith £275 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull, £255 Hereford bull; P Carberry £270 Limousin bull; D Robinson £258 Fleckvieh bull; B O’Neill £255 Limousin bull, £225 Limousin bull; W Rodgers £235 Hereford bull; P and T McCaughey £220 Limousin bull; K Wilkinson £210 Hereford bull; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £325 Charolais presented by A Ferguson; M Wilson £300 Limousin heifer; W Smith £290 Hereford heifer, £260 Hereford heifer, £240 Hereford heifer, £225 Hereford heifer; A Moore £265 Limousin heifer, £250 Belgian Blue heifer, £245 Limousin heifer; S McMullan £255 Hereford heifer; S Givan £250 Belgian Blue heifer; A Kyle £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Rodgers £215 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS (60)

A smaller entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £925, 445kg Charolais (207.00) presented by S McAuley; J McGeough £850, 385kg Charolais (221.00); G McCann £800, 310kg Charolais (256.00); M Givan £800, 380kg Lim (210.00); M McVeigh £745, 280kg Charolais (265.00), £725, 290kg Charolais (250.00), £720, 270kg Charolais (268.00), £705, 265kg Charolais (263.00), £675, 250kg Charolais (271.00), £620, 215kg Charolais (290.00), £535, 200kg Charolais (260.00); C Donaghy £730, 300kg Charolais (244.00), £570, 240kg Charolais (239.00); H Murray £730, 340kg Limousin (214.00), £670, 285kg Charolais (235.00), £605, 260kg Charolais (232.00); G O’Neill £715, 280kg Limousin (255.00), £590, 250kg Charolais (236.00); M McCann £635, 285kg Limousin (222.00); weanling heifers prices topped at £730 for 370kg Charolais (197.00) presented by D M K Trading; J Sheridan £715, 370kg Limousin (194.00); M McCann £680, 345kg Charolais (198.00), £565, 240kg Charolais (235.00); H Murray £660, 215kg Charolais (210.00), £550, 275kg Charolais (200.00); J Turkington £650, 315kg Limousin (207.00).