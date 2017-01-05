Dungannon sees brisk trade with steers peaking at £1390

The first cattle sale of 2017 at Dungannon got off to a brisk trade with steers peaking at £1390, 665kg Lim (209.00).

Heifers peaked at £1190, 575kg Sim (207.00); fat cows topped at £1110, 695kg Sim (160.00); dropped calves sold to £350 Sim bull and heifer calves to £325 Her heifer; suckled cows and calves topped at £1230 Char cow and Char heifer calf at foot; weanlings sold to £880, 390kg Lim steer (226.00) and weanling heifers to £760, 350kg Lim (217.00).

STEERS: Steer prices peaked at £1390, 665kg Lim (209.00) presented by S and P Goodwin, £1185, 570kg Lim (208.00); A McIvor £1200, 635kg AA (190.00); R Hopper £890, 425kg Lim (209.00), £880, 465kg Sim (189.00), £850, 400kg Lim (213.00); A Ballygawley farmer £740, 375kg Sim (197.00), £670, 335kg Lim (200.00), £615, 310kg Sim (198.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer sold to a height of £1190, 575kg Sim (207.00) presented by V Emerson; B Hackett £1130, 580kg Char (195.00), £1060, 530kg Char (200.00), £1045, 485kg Char (216.00), £900, 480kg Char (188.00); Rafferty Bros £1020, 525kg Char (195.00); R Hopper £785, 365kg Lim (215.00); W Johnston £690 x 2 372kg Chars (185.00).

Fat cows sold to a top of £1110, 695kg Sim (160.00) presented by V Emerson, £1060, 525kg Sim (202.00), £780, 455kg Lim (171.00); D and J Kane £930, 725kg Her (128.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves sold briskly to peak at £350 Sim bull presented by R Fields, £340 Sim bull; G McMaster £320 Her bull, £320 Lim bull; W Smith £300 Her bull; J and G Faulkner £250 AA bull, £225 AA bull, £195 AA bull; T F Smyth £240 BB bull; K Loughran £235 BB bull, £225 Sim bull; D Cush £200 AA bull, £190 AA bull; H Irwin £195 Fkv bull; reared Fr bull calves sold to £185; heifer calves peaked at £325 Her presented by W Smith, £315 Her heifer; S Doran £290 x 2 AA heifers, £290 AU heifer; R Fields £270 Sim heifer, £220 Sim heifer, £215 Sim heifer; J and G Faulkner £270 BB heifer; K Wilkinson £205 Her heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1230 Char cow and Char heifer calf at foot presented by E Reain, £1150 Sal cow and AA heifer calf at foot.

WEANLINGS: First choice weanling continue to sell sharply to peak at £880 390kg Lim Sseer (226.00) presented by M Givan, £795, 370kg Lim (215.00), £665, 290kg Lim (229.00); T Lester £870, 355kg Lim (245.00), £800, 320kg Lim (250.00); R Lester £870, 355kg Lim (245.00); B Milligan £760, 320kg Char (238.00), £750, 345kg Char (217.00), £695, 300kg Char (231.00); C J McNamee £745, 340kg Daq (219.00); D Quinn £705, 285kg Lim (247.00), £705, 270kg Lim (261.00), £590 x 2 210kg Lims (281.00); S Molloy £690, 300kg Char (230.00); W McCavish £650, 265kg Lim (245.00), £645, 270kg Lim (239.00), £570, 215kg Lim (265.00); C Donaghy £630, 250kg Char (248.00); weanling heifers sold to £760 350kg Lim (218.00) presented by T Lester; C J McNamee £690, 270kg Daq (256.00), £580 x 2 267kg Daqs (218.00), £650, 205kg Char (317.00); P McElhone £530, 240kg Sim (221.00); W McCavish £500 x 2 225kg Lims (222.00).