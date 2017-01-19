Dunloy Limousin sells to £1513 for 890kg at Ballymena

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat cows sold to 178p for 670kg at £1192, Friesian cows to 117p for 700kg at £819, 840kg at £982.

Beef heifers to 201p for 710kg at £1427, beef bullocks to 205p for 630kg at £1291, Friesian bullocks to 162p for 700kg at £1134.

Fat cows sold to: Smyth, Randalstown Char 670kg, £1192 (178), W McCurdy, Broughshane Lim 710kg, £1242 (175), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Lim 890kg, £1513 (170), Lim 760kg, £1261 (166), David Andrew, Templepatrick Lim 570kg, £946 (166), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 600kg, £960 (160), David Andrew Lim 660kg, £1042 (158), Lim 680kg, £1047 (154), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Lim 690kg, £1035 (150), F McAuley, Toomebridge Lim 710kg, £1057 (149), L McKeever, Ballymoney Lim 620kg, £917 (148), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Lim 690kg, £1014 (147), J Smyth, Randalstown Lim 720kg, £1044 (145), F McAuley, Toomebridge Lim 860kg, £1238 (144), David McCabe, Muckamore BB 770kg, £1108 (144), D Mulholland, Crumlin Lim 660kg £937 (142), W McCurdy, Broughshane BB 590kg, £826 (140), local producer Lim 670kg, £931 (139), R McCullough, Milebush Sim 700kg, £938 (134), John McKeague, Dunloy Blonde 630kg, £844 (134), Fortfield Farms, Greenisland BB 750kg, £997 (133), local farmer Char 840kg, £1117 (133), W A Weatherup, Raloo Sim 730kg, £963 (132), M J Lucas, Antrim AA 570kg, £741 (130).

Friesian cows sold to: J and S McElnay, Bushmills 700kg, £819 (117), D Winter, Randalstown 840kg, £982 (117), W E J Young, Randalstown 850kg, £977 (115), Andrew Abraham, Antrim 620kg, £706 (114), 730kg, £824 (113), D McIlwaine, Larne 750kg, £825 (110), H Park, Crumlin 770kg, £839 (109), Gary McCammond, Larne 680kg, £734 (108), D McIlwaine, Larne 740kg, £791 (107), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 690kg, £724 (105), R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod 750kg, £780 (104), W E J Young 760kg, £790 (104), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 650kg, £656 (101), Oswald Nicholl, Randalstown 620kg, £620 (100), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 710kg, £702 (99), S Wilson, Ballymena 650kg, £643 (99), Gary McCammond, Larne 670kg, £663 (99), Alastair Harkness, Cookstown 630kg, £623 (99), G Connon, Aldergrove 590kg, £578 (98), D Morrison, Armoy 650kg, £617 (95), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 700kg, £665 (95), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 600kg, £564 (94), S H Adams, Cloughmills 780kg, £733 (94), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick 670kg, £629 (94).

Beef heifers sold to: Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde 710kg, £1427 (201), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Lim 610kg, £1207 (198), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Char 690kg, £1359 (197), R Gilliland, Antrim Sim 620kg, £1202 (194), M E Clarke, Comber Lim 640kg, £1228 (192), H O’Melvena, Broughshane Char 620kg, £1190 (192), John McKeague, Dunloy Char 570kg, £1083 (190), R Gilliland, Antrim Sim 630kg, £1197 (190), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 550kg, £1039 (189), R Gilliland, Antrim Lim 620kg, £1171 (189), David Andrew, Templepatrick Lim 530kg, £991 (187), R Gilliland Sim 620kg, £1140 (184), D Winter, Randalstown BB 570kg, £1048 (184), R Gilliland Sim 610kg, £1085 (178), Sim 680kg, £1190 (175), Sim 620kg, £1078 (174), Sim 570kg, £991 (174), D Winter BB 570kg, £991 (174), R Gilliland Sim 620kg, £1066 (172), Sim 690kg, £1179 (171), Fortfield farms, Greenisland St 610kg, £1037 (170), B McComb, Muckamore AA 590kg, £1003 (170), David Strange, Ballyclare BB 580kg, £986 (170).

Beef bullocks sold to: John Blair, Cullybackey Char 630kg, £1291 (205), Char 650kg, £1326 (204), R J Lyle, Larne Lim 650kg, £1319 (203), John Blair Char 630kg, £1278 (203), R Blackburn, Limavady, Lim 610kg, £1232 (202), R J Lyle BB 600kg, £1200 (200), Char 690kg, £1380 (200), H O’Melvena, Broughshane Char 590kg, £1180 (200), R Blackburn Lim 690kg, £1380 (200), Lim 760kg, £1520 (200), Lim 640kg, £1280 (200), Lim 660kg, £1313 (199), Char 760kg, £1504 (198), R J Lyle, Larne Here 610kg, £1201 (197), Lim 630kg, £1234 (196), R Blackburn Lim 660kg, £1293 (196), R J Lyle Char 690kg, £1345 (195), H O’Melvena, Broughshane Char 610kg, £1189 (195), R Blackburn Lim 730kg, £1423 (195), R J Lyle, Larne Char 680kg, £1319 (194), H K M Walls, Magherafelt Char 640kg, £1241 (194), R Blackburn Lim 790kg, £1532 (194), Lim 640kg, £1222 (191), B McComb, Muckamore Char 720kg, £1368 (190).

Friesian bullock sold to: Ivan Jackson, Ballynure 700kg, £1134 (162), Jonathan Mackey, Ballynure 590kg, £949 (161), Ivan Jackson 630kg, £1008 (160), 730kg, £1168 (160), 700kg, £1120 (160), W Kerr, Glarryford 580kg, £928 (160), Ivan Jackson 750kg, £1185 (158), Jonathan Mackey 520kg, £816 (157), Ivan Jackson 740kg, £1161 (157), 670kg, £1045 (156), 680kg, £1054 (155), 690kg, £1069 (155), 710kg, £1079 (152), 710kg, £1065 (150), 800kg, £1200 (150), 740kg, £1110 (150), H K M Walls, Magherafelt 600kg, £894 (149), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 590kg, £855 (145), 630kg, £907 (144), J Kirkpatrick, Crumlin 610kg, £866 (142), 590kg, £826 (140), 590kg, £778 (132), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 680kg, £884 (130).

Weather conditions reduced the entry of dairy cattle – 20 on offer sold to £1460 for a calved heifer from James and Martha Wilson, Broughshane, calved cows to £1440.

Ruling prices: J and M Wilson, Broughshane calved hfr £1460, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry calved cow £1440, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick calved hfr £1420, J and M Wilson calved hfr £1420, R R Cupples, Rathkenny calved hfr £1360, David Wallace, Antrim calved hfr £1210, R R Cupples calved hfr £1090, Wm Calderwood, Dunloy calved hfr £1050, W R Hamilton, Broughshane calved hfr £1010, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus calved cow £1010.

A small turnout of suckler stock sold to £1510 for a Par heifer with bull calf at foot. Ruling prices: D Allen, Moneymore Par hfr and bull calf £1510, Lim hfr and hfr calf £1150, G Orr, Ballywalter BB hfr £1100, G McAuley, Ballynashee in calf hfr £1010.

189 lots in ring three sold to £410 for a partly reared Limousin heifer, heifer calves under one month old sold to £390 for a BB, bull calves to £380 for a Sim.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £380, Joseph Adams, Ballymena Lim £375, D Montgomery, Glenwherry BB £365, L Mathers, Strabane BB £365, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Fkv £355, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £350, S Scullion, Glenarm Sim £345, Ian Paisley, Lim £345, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £340, Blair Jamison, Broughshane BB £340, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £335, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Fkv £330, R R Cupples, Rathkenny Ea £330, L Mathers BB £325, Thomas Johnston, Glenavy Lim £320, M Wilson and L Campbell, Carrick AA £320.

Heifer calves sold to: Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Lim £410, M B Boyd, Kilwaughter BB £390, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £345, Wm McNeilly, Toomebridge Lim £330, L Mathers, Strabane BB £330, A Beggs, Larne Here £325, Sim £310, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £300, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £290, A Beggs, AA £290, Here £280, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £275, James Graham, Raloo (2) Sim £270, R Thompson Lim £270, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £265.

Friesian bull calves sold to: J C Barkley, Ballymena £235, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £220, W T H Logan, Broughshane £170, £165, L Mathers, Strabane £160, Greenmount College £140, John Patterson, Crumlin £135, Greenmount College (2) £135, John Patterson, Crumlin £130, J C Barkley £125, John Patterson £125, Greenmount College (2) £120, (2) £110.

An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another great trade. Bullocks sold to £535 over for a Char 290kg at £825 offered by S Morrell, Coleraine. Heifers sold to £675 over for a Sim 330kg at £1005 presented by J Clarke, Ballymena.

Heifers 0-250kgs: Stephen McDowell, Magheramourne Here 160kg, £435 (271), Here 200kg, £505 (252), Here 180kg, £450 (250), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Lim 240kg, £580 (241), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Char 230kg, £555 (241), Char 170kg, £405 (238), Stephen McDowell, Magheramourne Lim 190kg, £440 (231), Richard McGinley Char 250kg, £570 (228), J P Kelly Char 190kg, £430 (226), Stephen McDowell Here 200kg, £450 (225), Here 210kg, £455 (216), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 250kg, £540 (216), A and M Warwick, Antrim AA 220kg, £475 (215), J P Kelly Char 210kg, £435 (207), 220kg, £435 (197), Char 200kg, £370 (185).

251-300kgs: J R Keatley, Magherafelt Char 290kg, £820 (282), Blonde 270kg, £690 (255), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Lim 280kg, £660 (235), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Char 300kg, £705 (235), JR Keatley, Magherafelt Blonde 260kg, £605 (232), A and M Warwick, Antrim AA 270kg, £610 (225), Kyle Molyneaux, Lim 280kg, £630 (225), local farmer Char 300kg, £670 (223), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Char 280kg, £610 (217), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 280kg, £595 (212), Richard McGinley Char 290kg, £605 (208), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Char 270kg, £550 (203), A and M Warwick, Antrim AA 290kg, £590 (203), Richard McGinley Char 300kg, £610 (203), J Brown, Nutts Corner Lim 280kg, 3565 (201), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 300kg, £595 (198).

301-350kgs: John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 330kg, £1005 (304), J R Keatley, Magherafelt Lim 350kg, £990 (282), Blonde 330kg, £780 (236), Kyle Molyneaux Char 340kg, £790 (232), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane (2) Char 350kg, £775 (221), Char 340kg, £750 (220), Char 350kg, £760 (217), J R Keatley Lim 330kg, £715 (216), Kyle Molyneaux Char 340kg, £735 (216), Lim 310kg, £665 (214), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 320kg, £680 (212), Kenneth Bell Char 330kg, £695 (210), Char 340kg, £715 (210), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 320kg, £660 (206), Sim 330kg, £680 (206).

351kg and over: John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 360kg, £900 (250), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Char 380kg, £880 (231), Norman Farquhar, Ballymena BB 410kg, £945 (230), P McCord, Randalstown Lim 390kg, £870 (223), Norman Farquhar BB 370kg, £790 (213), P McCord Lim 410kg, £875 (213), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Char 360kg, £750 (208), Bernard McKay, Cushendun Char 360kg, £735 (204), A McCartney Char 450kg, £905 (201), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 360kg, £720 (200), P McCord, Randalstown Lim 450kg £900, (200), Lim 390kg, £770 (197), Mike Frazer Char 360kg, £690 (191), Norman Farquhar BB 400kg, £760 (190), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Char 410kg, £775 (189), P McCord, Randalstown Lim 380kg, £715 (188).

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs: John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 210kg, £535 (254), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin BB 200kg, £500 (250), John Clarke Sim 250kg, £610 (244), A Reid, Glenarm Lim 230kg, £560 (243), Lim 240kg, £560 (233), Lim 240kg, £555 (231), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Char 250kg, £575 (230), A Reid Lim 230kg, £500 (217), Stephen McDowell, Magheramourne Here 210kg, £435 (207), Here 230kg, £450 (195).

251-300kgs: Local farmer Char 290kg, £825 (284), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Char 260kg, £680 (261), Char 290kg, £725 (250), local farmer Char 300kg, £745 (248), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Char 270kg, £665 (246), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 290kg, £690 (237), local farmer Lim 270kg, £635 (235), A and M Warwick, Antrim AA 300kg, £690 (230), AA 270kg, £620 (229), D L Bell, Randalstown Lim 290kg, £665 (229), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 300kg, £685 (228), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 290kg, £650 (224).

301-350kgs: Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Char 330kg, £830 (251), J R Keatley, Magherafelt Lim 330kg, £820 (248), J Brown, Nutts Corner Lim 320kg, £790 (246), Mrs M E Johnston, Glenavy Lim 310kg, £760 (245), Lim 340kg, £830 (244), Kyle Molyneaux Char 340kg, £830 (244), A Hillan, Broughshane Char 330kg, £800 (242), Kyle Molyneaux Char 340kg, £820 (241), local farmer Char 310kg, £745 (240), J Knox, Broughshane Char 350kg, £835 (238), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 340kg, £810 (238), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Char 350kg, £830 (237), Kyle Molyneaux Char 350kg, £830 (237), J Knox Lim 320kg, £755 (235), P McCord, Randalstown AA 350kg, £805 (230), TA Rodgers, Broughshane Lim 330kg, £755 (228).

351kg and over: Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Char 370kg, £890 (240), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 380kg, £905 (238), Bernard McKay, Cushendun Char 390kg, £925 (237), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Char 380kg, £895 (235), Bernard McKay, Cushendun Char 380kg, £885 (232), Kenneth Bell Char 370kg £860 (232), J Knox, Broughshane Lim 370kg £860 (232), Kenneth Bell Char 390kg £905 (232), J Knox Char 370kg £850 (229), Kyle Molyneaux Char 370kg, £850 (229), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 390kg, £890 (228), Kenneth Bell Lim 360kg, £820 (227), J Brown, Nutts Corner Lim 380kg, £865 (227), Mrs M E Johnston, Glenavy Lim 360kg, £810 (225), J Knox, Broughshane Lim 360kg, £800 (222), Kenneth Bell Lim 380kg, £840 (221).

Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a strong trade. Store lambs sold to £70.50, ewe lambs to £73, in lamb ewes to £185, leading prices as follows:

Store lambs sold to: R McKnight, Templepatrick 25 Tex £70.50, R Davison, Broughshane 13 Tex £70, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 7 Suff £69, G L Porter, Crumlin 28 Tex £67.50, Brian McKeown, Randalstown 9 Tex £67, I Hood, Ballymena 16 CB £61, Charlotte Calvert, Lisburn 3 CB £58, D Christie, Ballymoney 3 CB £57, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 8 BF £55.50.

Ewe lambs sold to: A Beggs, Kilwaughter 2 Dor £73, S Gregg, Glarryford 6 CB £70, A Beggs 5 Blu £70, D Christie, Ballymoney 15 Suff £69, 7 Tex £68.50, A Beggs, 7 CB £68, Trevor Allen, Ballymena 18 Tex £68.

In lamb ewes sold to: Simon Loughery, Limavady 9 Mule, £185, 10 Mule, £175, 9 Mule, £170, 10 CB, £170, 10 CB, £166, 10 Tex, £164, 10 CB, £162, 10 Tex, £160, 10 Mule, £158, 10 CB, £158, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 8 CB, £151, 10 Suff, £150, 9 Tex, £150, 10 Tex, £150, 10 Tex, £150, 10 Suff, £148, 10 Suff, £148, 10 Suff, £145, 10 Tex, £145, 10 CB, £144, 10 Suff, £144, 10 Suff, £140, 10 CB, £138, 10 Suff, £138, 10 Tex, £135.

An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £625 over for a AA 480kg at £1105 offered by P Penney, Larne. Heifers sold to £570 over for a Lim 540kg at £1110 presented by Harry Irvine, Carrick.

Bullocks sold to: P Penney, Raloo AA 480kg, £1105 (230), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare AA 520kg, £1140 (219), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge AA 450kg, £960 (213), P Penney AA 560kg, £1190 (212), Denver Thompson, Ahoghill AA 420kg, £880 (209), RA Harkness, Crumlin Lim 500kg, £1035 (207), Denver Thompson AA 430kg, £890 (207), Kenneth Gawn, Kells Sim 510kg, £1055 (206), Sim 520kg, £1065 (204), H and D McMinn, Ballygowan AA 580kg, £1175 (202), P Penney, Lim 490kg, £990 (202), Danny Duffin, Char 500kg, £1005 (201), John Heron, Broughshane Lim 570kg, £1145 (200), P Penney Lim 500kg, £1000 (200), S Taylor, Ligoniel Sal 440kg, £880 (200), R A Harkness Lim 490kg, £980 (200), Mrs M Rea, Raloo Here 500kg, £995 (199), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge BB 510kg, £1010 (198), A McGuckian, Dunloy Lim 460kg, £910 (197), P Penney Lim 520kg, £1020 (196), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Char 500kg, £980 (196), David McCabe, Muckamore Here 590kg, £1150 (194), P Penney Lim 530kg, £1025 (193), Danny Duffin, AA 530kg, £1025 (193), P Irwin, Broughshane AA 380kg, £725 (190).

Heifers sold to: S Wilson, Ballynure Lim 480kg, £1020 (212), Lim 510kg, £1070 (209), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 400kg, £825 (206), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare AA 480kg, £990 (206), Harry Irvine, Carrickfergus Lim 540kg, £1110 (205), W J Hutchinson (2) Char 480kg, £985 (205), S Taylor Lim 390kg, £800 (205), S Wilson Lim 530kg, £1085 (204), David McCabe, Muckamore Here 370kg, £750 (202), W J Hutchinson Char 470kg, £945 (201), M and S Montgomery, Kells Sim 500kg, £1000 (200), A McGuckian, Dunloy Lim 460kg, £915 (198), Denver Thompson, Ahoghill AA 450kg, £880 (195), M and S Montgomery, Kells BB 400kg, £775 (193), David McCabe, Muckamore Here 510kg, £980 (192), M and S Montgomery Lim 510kg, £975 (191), S Wilson, Char 470kg, £895 (190), David McCabe Here 400kg, £760 (190), (2) Here 460kg, £865 (188), M and S Montgomery Lim 480kg, £880 (183), C McCroary, Broughshane AA 530kg, £970 (183), AA 520kg, £950 (182), M and S Montgomery Lim 410kg, £745 (181).

Fat hoggets (1501)

Top prices per kg: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Tex 23kg, £83 (360), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 12 Tex 23.5kg, £84.50 (359), R and M Milliken, Armoy 10 Tex 20.5kg, £73 (356), J Irvine, Carrick 11 Tex 20kg, £71 (355), J McFetridge, Glenarm 8 Dor 22kg, £77.50 (352), George Crothers, Kells 26 Tex, 22kg £77.50 (352), S Fry, Kells 30 Tex, 23.5kg £82.50 (351), W J Hanna, Ballyclare 18 Tex 23.5kg, £82 (348), 1 Tex 23.5kg, £82 (348), Wm Smyth, Limavady 18 Suff 17kg, £59 (347), J Petticrew, Cairncastle 11 Tex 22.5kg, £78 (346), James P Carey, Cloughmills 4 Tex 22.5kg, £78 (346), Rodney McCann, Ballynure 19 Tex 21.5kg, £74.50 (346), D Bell, Antrim 24 Tex 20.5kg, £71 (346), James Magee, Glenarm 8 Tex 18.5kg, £64 (346), Matthew Murphy, Moorfields 7 Tex 22kg, £76 (345), R Millar, Gleno 13 Tex 22kg, £76 (345), T Marcus, Glenarm 11 Tex 15.5kg, £53.50 (345), J Collins, Ballymoney 25 Suff 21.5kg, £74 (344), Andrew Wright, Cullybackey 12 Tex 21.5kg, £74 (344), Brian McKeown, Randalstown 10 Tex 21.5kg, £74 (344), S Buick, Kells 30 Tex 23kg, £79 (343), Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane 8 Tex 22.5kg, £77 (342), Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter 22 CB 23.5kg, £79.50 (338), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 17 Tex 22.5kg, 376 (337).

Top prices per head: D Gaston, Carnlough 14 Tex 28kg, £85, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 12 Tex 23.5kg, £84.50, P J Kane, Ballycastle 17 Tex 27kg, £84, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 15 Tex 27.5kg, £83.50, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Tex 23kg, £83, W McCurdy, Broughshane 32 Suff 28kg, £83, R Campbell, Templepatrick 11 Tex 26kg, £83, George Forsythe, Cloughmills 34 Suff 25.5kg, £83, W Clyde, Antrim 48 Tex 27kg, £83, David Hamilton, Broughshane 6 Tex 28kg, £83, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 34 Tex 25.5kg, £83, D Knox, Coleraine 20 Suff 25.5kg, £82.50, S Fry, Kells 30 Tex 23.5kg, £82.50, Samuel Graham, Toomebridge 2 Tex 25.5kg, £82.50, Joel Lamont, Kells 17 Suff 28kg, £82.50, F McNeilly, Glarryford 21 Tex 26.5kg, £82.50, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 6 Tex 25kg, £82, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 2 Tex 25kg, £82, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 50 CB 25kg, £82, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 16 Tex 25kg, £82, David Campbell, Templepatrick 26 Tex 24.5kg, £82, B McNeilly, Randalstown 36 Tex 25.5kg, £82, W J Hanna, Ballyclare 18 Tex 23.5kg, £82, 1 Tex 23.5kg, £82.

Fat ewes (340)

1st quality

Suff - £70-£88

Tex - £70-£90

CB - £55-£70

BF - £40-£55