Enniskillen Mart: Charolais heavies sell to up to £1,540 per head

Another grand offering of Fermanagh and Tyrone bred cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 220 to 280 for a Limousin 338kg at £945, mediumweights sold from 210 to 256 for a Charolais 406kg at £1,040, heavy weights sold from 195 to 228 for a Charolais 522kg at £1,190 and sold up to £1,540 per head.

BULLOCKS: Enniskillen producer Limousin 338kg at £945, Charolais 526kg at £1,165, Garrison produce Charolais 328kg at £910, Charolais 388kg at £1,040, Kesh producer Charolais 336kg at £930, Charolais 522kg at £1,190, Limousin 594kg at £1,335, Dungannon producer Charolais 382kg at £1,040, Charolais 406kg at £1,040, Charolais 465kg at £1,155, Newtown Charolais 402kg at £1,010, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 482kg at £1,190, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 528kg at £1,180.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £690 to £1,050 paid for a 394kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £580 to £900 for a 363kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Kinawley producer 363kg Charolais heifer at £900, 362kg Charolais steer at £905, 280kg Charolais steer at £780, 306 Charolais heifer at £760, Belleek producer 307kg Charolais heifer at £800, 356k Charolais heifer at £785, 31kg Charolais heifer at £735, 362kg Charolais bull at £905, Derrylin producer 277kg Simmental bull at £705, 285kg Simmental bull at £735, 261kg Charolais bull at £80, 276kg Limosuin bull at £675, Garrsion producer 259kg Charolais heifer at £740, 308kg Charolais heifer at £760, 225kg Charolais heifer at £675, 220kg Charolais bull at £700, 257kg Charolais bull at £740, Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais steer at £950, 317kg British Blues heifer at £865, 360kg Charolais heifer at £870, 345kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £720, Kesh producer 310kg Simmental steer at £805, 230kg Charolais heifer at £650, Ballinamallard producer Charolais steer at £830, 378kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, 325kg Charolais steer at £930, Lisnaskea producer 266kg Charolais bull at £785, 290kg Charolais heifer at £700, 220kg Charolais heifer at £625, 245kg Charolais hfr at £715, 239kg Charolais heifer at £670, 215kg Charolais heifer at £720, Tempo producer 368kg Charolais steer at £910, 316kg Charolais steer at £920, 394kg Charolais steer at £1,050, Derrygonnelly producer 274 Charolais heifer at £755, 320kg Charolais heifer at £730, 270kg heifer at £660, Lisbellaw producer 350kg Limousin hfr at £750, 332kg Limousin steer at £795, 351kg Limousin heifer at £750, 314kg Limousin heifer at £695, 306kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £665.

CALVES: Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £375, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Friesian bull at £130, Tempo producer Charolais bull at £370, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £325, Charolais bull at £300, Kinawley producer British Blues bull at £315 MB heifer at £300, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Monea producer Friesian bull at £98.

SUCKLER COWS: Ballinamallard producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,970, Trillick producer Simmental with with bull at £1,550, Limousin cow with bull at £1,460, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,240, Letterbreen producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1,430, Lismrick producer springing Lim heifer at £1,200, springing Charolais heifer at £1,130.

Heifers: Lisbellaw producer Charolais 415kg at £935, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 440kg at £980, Limousin 545kg at £185, Limousin 535kg at £1,145, Derrylin producer Charolais 585kg at £1,295, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 430kg at £915, Limousin 425kg at £900.

Fat cows: Derrylin producer Charolais cow heifer 448kg at £925, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow heifer 572kg at £1,050, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus cow heifer 630kg at £1,190, Belleek producer Limousin cow heifer 490kg at £875, Kinawley producer Limousin 698kg at £1,220, Boho producer Limousin 610kg at £1,020, Kesh producer Limousin 530kg at £880, Springfield producer Limousin 698kg at £1,050, Derryharney producer Simmental 796kg at £1,150, Florencecourt proucer Shorthorn 618kg at £890, Omagh Limousin 648kg at £935, Ballenaleck Charolais 756kg at £1,040.