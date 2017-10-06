Enniskillen Mart: Heavy cattle sell to up to £1,340 per head

A steady trade reported in all six rings at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

Lightweights sold from 215 to 260ppk for a Charolais 340kg at £885, medium weight sold from 205 to 256ppk for a Charolais 444kg at £1,135, heavy lots sold from 190 to 224ppk for a Charolais 502kg at £1,125 and up to £1,340 per head.

Kesh producer Charolais 340kg at £885, Charolais 310kg at £800, Charolais 444kg at £1,135, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 400kg at £985, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 412kg at £1,005, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 410kg at £990, Charolais 374kg at £885, Dungannon producer Charolais 400kg at £990, Charolais 458kg at £1,070, Charolais 450kg at £1,055, Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £1,065, Irvinestown producer Charolais 502kg at £1,125, Tempo producer Charolais 500kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 566kg at £1,200.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £990 paid for a 414kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £500 to £760 for a 350kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 334kg Charolais steer at £840, 315kg Charolais steer at £825, 337kg Charolais steer at £850, 295kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £735, 256kg Charolais steer at £695, 401kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £990, 414 Limousn bull at £645, Fintona producer 242kg Charolais heifer at £645, 213kg Charolais heifer at £500, 237kg Charolais bull at £645, 204kg Limousin bull at £570, Garrison producer 361kg Charolais steer at £940, 248kg Charolais heifer at £650, 324kg Charolais steer at £790, 350kg Charolais heifer at £760, 281kg Charolais at £650, 213kg Charolaus heifer at £515, 220kg Charolais heifer at £575, 252kg Charolais heifer at £580, Belleek producer 236kg Charolais heifer at £605, 368kg Charolais bull at £850, Macken producer 266kg Belgian Blue heifer at £750, 278kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £600, 342kg Limousin heifer at £770, 229kg Charolais heifer at £620, 326kg Charolais bull at £895, Kinawley producer 207kg Charolais bull at £675, 200kg Charolais bull £665, 226kg Charolais heifer at £570, 251kg Charolais bull at £670, 302kg Limousin bull at £690, 183kg Limousin bull at £455, 266kg Limousin bull at £550, Boho producer 252kg Charolais bull at £725, 256kg Charolais bull at £740, 213kg Charolais heifer at £675, 264kg Charolais bull at £715, Lisbellaw producer 285kg Limousin steer producer at £790, 372kg Shetland steer at £785, 361kg Charolais steer at £85.

CALVES 3 MONTHS: Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £585, Limousin bull at £520, Limousin heifer at £495, Garrison producer Charolais bull at £455, Charolais bull at £450, Omagh producer Charolais bull at £445.

CALVES: Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £400, Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £335, Belgian Blue heifer at £290, Shetland heifer at £290, Lisnaskea producer Saler heifer at £340, Drumcose Hereford heifer at £330, Hereford heifer at £315, Maguiesbridge producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Tamalght producer Belgian Blue bull at £270, Friesian bull at £150, Florencecourt producer Friesian bull at £140.

SUCKLER COWS: Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,710, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,570, Lack producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,560, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,340, Kesh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,420, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,100, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,260, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,260, Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,110, Roscor producer springing Charolais cow at £1,000.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1,195, while light weights sold from 190-218ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1,070, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 570kg at £195, Charolais 560kg at £1,165, Charolais 550kg at £1,180, Charolais 525kg at £1,100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1,185, Charolais 540kg at £1,100, Charolais 520kg at £1,080, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 460kg at £990, Charolais 20kg at £900.

Fat cows: Letterbreen producer Charolais 740kg at £1,235, 168ppk, Belleek producer Charolais 770kg at £1,140, 150ppk, Coa producer Charolais 810kg at £1,165, 145ppk, Tamlaght producer Simmental 820kg at £1,140 140ppk, Simmental 760kg at £1,120, 148ppk, Macken producer Charolais 690kg at £1,100, 160ppk, Newtownbutler Charolais 860kg at £875, 156ppk.