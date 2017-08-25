Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,250 for 542kg

Despite the bad good entries reported in all six rings at Thursday’s cattle sales.

Light weight bullocks sold from 210 to 270p for a Charolais 350kg at £945.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 245p for a Limousin 414kg at £1,050.

Heavy lots sold fro 195 to 231p for a Charolais 542kg at £1,250 and selling up to 161 per head.

BULLOCKS: Florencecourt producer Charolais 350kg at £945, Limousin 390kg at £990, 380kg Limousin at £970, Charolais 392kg at £1,005, Derrylin producer Charolais 360kg at £930, Maghaeravelly producer Limousin 414kg at £1,050, Limousin 438kg at £1,110, Limousin 508kg at £1,125, Omagh proucer Limousin 484kg at £1,180, Lisnaskea producr Charolais 542kg at £1,250, Brookebrough producer Charolais 565kg at £1,305, Charolais 552g at £1,265, Limousin 564kg at £1,255, Charolais 606kg at £1,345.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,000 paid for a 350kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £580 to £890 for a 325kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Maguiresbridge producer 350kg Limousin bull at £1,000, 312kg Limousin heifer at £770, Belleek producer 246kg Charolais bull at £780, 281kg Charolais bull at £775, 260kg Charolais heifer at £660, 209kg Charolais heifer at £575, Garrison producer 213kg Charolais bull at £650, 176kg Charolais heifer at £545, 203kg Charolais heifer at £560, 220kg Charolais bull at £655, 317kg Charolais bull at £655, Florencecourt producer 300kg Charolais heifer at £705, 298kg Charolais heifer at £7005, 290kg Charolais heifer at £725, 216kg Charolais bull at £705, Lisnaskea producer 255kg Charolais heifer at £580, 302kg Charolais steer at £790, 295kg Charolais steer at £760, 368kg Limousin heifer at £785, Fintona producer 280kg Charolais bull at £825, 265kg Charolais heifer at £750, 223kg Charolais heifer at £650, Belcoo producer 357kg Charolais bull at £970, 370kg Charolais bull at £990, 354kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £805, Derrylin producer 252kg Charolais steer at £800, 435g Aberdeen Angus heifer at £840, 238kg Charolais heifer at £550, Ederney producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £775, 318kg Charolais steer at £825, 300kg Charolais steer at £810, Lisnaskea producer 2857kg Charolais heifer at £770, 294kg Charolais steer at £820, 339kg Charolais steer at £920, Enniskillen producer 309kg Charolais steer at £805, 293kg Limousin heifer at £700, 271kg Limousin heifer at £680, 344kg Limousin bull at £850, Derrygonnelly producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £890, 302kg Charolais heifer at £770, 335kg Charolais heifer at £775, 294 Charolaus heifer at £765.

Calves 2/3 months: Roslea producer Charolais bull at £590, Limousin heifer at £585, Kesh producer Charolais bull at £525, Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £490, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £495.

2/3 weeks:Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £405, Kinawley producer Limousin heifer at £365, Charolais heifer at £355, Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £360, Springfield producer Charolais bull at £325, Hereford heifer at £280, Monea producer Charolais bull at £360, Limousin bull at £310, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £360, Trillick producer Hereford bull at £295, Maguirsbridge producer Friesian bull at £70, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £65.

SUCKLER COWS: Boho producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,680, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,540, Limousin cow wth bull at £1500, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,670, Limousin cow with bull at £1,550, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,600, Kesh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,450, Omagh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,320, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,310, Omagh producer springing Simmental heifer at £1,120, springing Simmental heifer at £1,000.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 220 to 238ppk paid for a 365kg Charolais at £890, medium weights sold from 200-232ppk for a 420kg Charolais at £970 and heavy weighs sold from 190-232ppk for a 525kg at £1,220.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 252kg at £1,220, Kesh producer Charolais 420kg at £970, Aberdeen Angus 545kg at £1,155, Letterbreen producer Charolais 365kg at £870, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 400kg at £915, Charolais 375kg at £820, Coa producer Limousin 545kg at £1,175, Omagh producer Charolais 560kg at £1,150.

Fat cows: Newtownbutler producer Belgian Blue 542kg at £1,045, Kinawley producer Charolais 536kg at £1,000, Magheraveely producer Limousin 706kg at £1,155, Ederny producer Charolais 538kg at £895, Belcoo producer Charolais 550kg at £890, Charolais 620kg at £945, Trillick producer Hereford 614kg at £960, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 732kg at £1,085.

Fat bulls: Belcoo producer Charolais 1,092kg at £1,430.