Enniskillen Mart: Light weight bullocks sell to £990

At Enniskillen Mart there was another good entry of 1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales with a firm trade reported in all six rings.

Light weight bullocks sold from 210 to 280p for a Ch 354kg at £990.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 259p for a Lim 424kg at £1,090.

Heavy lots sold fro 190 to 237p for a Ch 502kg at £1,190 and selling up to £1,480 per head.

BULLOCKS

Enniskillen producer Ch 354kg at 990, Ch 90kg at £1,040, Drumcose producer Lim 424kg at £1,090, Ch 30kg at £1,080, Roscor producer Ch 450kg at £1140, Bellekack producer Ch 426kg at £1,060, Fivemiletown producer Ch 406kg at £1,000, Belleek producer Ch 502kg at £190, Macken producer Lim 510kg at £1,200, Ch 08kg at £1,180, Ch 516kg at £1,190.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £670 to £980 paid for a 362kg Ch while heifers ranged from £580 to £960 for a 394kg Ch.

Ruling prices: Belcoo producer 394kg Ch heifer at £960, 434kg Ch heifer at £905, 386kg Ch heifer at £900, 332kg Ch heifer at £800, 415kg Ch heifer at £905, Ballinamallard producer 256kg Ch bull at £795, 325kg Ch bull at £905. 239kg Lim heifer at £615, Ederney producer 311kg Ch heifer at £695, 294kg Ch heifer at £700, 332k Ch bull at £845, 264kg Ch bull at £760, 302kg Ch bull at £820, Omagh producer 34kg Lim bull at £805, 415kg Lim heifer at £960, 344kg Sim bull at £755, 378kg Lim heifer at £720, Letterbreen producer 333kg Ch steer at £890, 336kg Ch steer at £890, 318kg Lim heifer at £720, Belleek producer 302kg Ch heifer at £770, 274g Ch heifer at £680, 318kg Ch heifer at £795, 254kg Ch heifer at £680, 321kg Ch steer at £850, Garrison producer 405kg Ch bull at £980, 335kg Ch steer at £860, 400kg Ch steer at £850, Irvinestown producer 403kg Lim bull at £950, 324kg Lim heifer at £995, 352kg Lim bull at £910, Enniskillen producer 335kg Lim steer at £850, 384kg Lim steer at £850, 430kg Ch steer at £970, 570kg Ch steer at £1,180, Kinawley producer 303kg Ch bull at £735, 263kg Ch bull at £715, 253kg Ch bull at £735, 319kg Lim bull at £780, Derrylin producer 250kg Ch heifer at £555, 235kg Ch heifer at £600, 314kg Lim bull at £735, 298kg Lim heifer at £695, 305kg Ch heifer at £700.

CALVES: Kinawley producer Lim bull at £505, Trillick producer Sim heifer at £415, AA heifer at £300, Ch heifer at £250, Hereford heifer at £250, Enniskillen producer Ch bull at £360, Tamlaght producer BB heifer at £290, Macken producer BB bull at £285, Friesian bull at £70, Derrygonnelly producer AA bull at £265, Enniskillen producer Lim bull at £305, Lim heifer at £265, Castlederg producer Friesian bull at £80, Friesian bull at £65.

SUCKLER COWS: Dungannon producer Ch cow with heifer at £1,580, Kesh producer Lim cow with bull at £1,400, Lisnaskea producer Lim cow with heifer at £1,350, Derrylin producer Ch cow with bull at £1,260, Kinawley producer AA cow with heifer at £150, Omagh producer AA cow with bull at £1,180, Tamlaght producer springing Sim cow at £1,150, Sim springing heifer at £1,060

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 221ppk paid for a 535kg Ch at £1,185, medium and lights weights sold rom 200-238ppk for a 495kg at £980.

Enniskillen proucer Ch at 600kg at £1,200, Ch 560kg at £1,150, Ch 530kg at £1,110, Omagh producer Ch 530kg at £1,185, Ch 480kg at £1,070, Macken producer Ch 580kg at £1,190, CH 535kg at £1,135, Ch 470kg at £1,015, Belcoo producer Ch 520kg at £1,140, Ch 495kg at £1,120, Ch 480kg at £1,045, Clougher producer Ch 530kg at £1,170, Ballinamallard producer Ch 460g at £1,070, Ch 480kg at £1,075, Ch 470kg at £1,060.

Fat cows: Derrylin producer CH cow heifer 448kg at £925, Lisnaskea producer Ch cow heifer 572kg at £1,050, Kesh producer AA cow heifer 630kg at £1,190, Belleek producer Lim cow heifer 490kg at £875, Kinawley producer Lim 698kg at £1,220, Boho producer Lim 610kg at £1,020, Kesh producer Lim 530kg at £880, Springfield producer Lim 698kg at £1,050, Derryharney producer Sim 796kg at £1,150, Florencecourt producer Sht 618kg at £890, Omagh Lim 648kg at £935, Bellanaleck Ch 756kg at £1,040.