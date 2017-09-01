Enniskillen Mart: Tremendous entry of of Fermanagh and Tyrone bred cattle

Another tremendous entry of Fermanagh and Tyrone bred cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 215 to 278ppk for a Charolais 326g at £905, medium weights sold from 210 to 251ppk for a Limousin 424kg at £1,065. Heavy lots selling rom 200 to 237kg for a Limousin 546kg at £1,225 and selling up to £1,545 per head.

BULLOCKS: Dromore producer Charolais 326kg at £905, Charolais 367kg at £985, Trillick producer Charolais 332kg at £895, Charolais 354kg at £895, Ballinamallard producer Limousin 424kg at £1,065, Kesh producer Charolais 404kg at £995, Charolais 462kg at £1,125, Largy producer Charolais 470kg at £1,150, Brookeborough producer Limousin 546g at £1,225, Limousin 546kg at £1,250, Limousin 572kg at £1,300, Charolais 504kg at £1,135, Irvinestown producer Charolais 506kg at £1,140.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £990 paid for a 368kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £560 to £920 for a 420kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Newtownbutler producer 357kg Charolais steer at £895, 271kg Charolais steer at £750, 318kg Charolais steer at £845, 252kg Charolais heifer at £700, 310kg Charolais heifer at £745, Enniskillen producer 370kg Limousin steer at £880, 317kg Limousin steer at £795, 305kg Limousin steer at £830, 390kg Hereford steer at £855, Charolais heifer at £700, Kinawley producer 368kg Charolais steer at £990, 375kg Charolais steer at £955, 360kg Charolais heifer at £880, 420kg Charolais heifer at £920, 238kg Limousin heifer at £585, Lisnaskea producer 395kg Limousin bull at £865, 430kg bull at £1,050, 378kg Limousin bull at £840, Fintona producer 246kg Charolais heifer at £605, 322kg Simmental bull at £745, 221kg Charolais heifer at £565, Garrison producer 311kg Charolais heifer at £735, 190kg Charolais heifer at £640, 290kg Charolais steer at £830, 280kg Charolais heifer at £700, 324kg Charolais steer at £845, 349kg Charolais heifer at £800, Kesh producer 251kg Charolais steer at £675, 291kg Charolais steer at £80, 262kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £560, 327kg Charolais steer at £900, Trillick producer 306kg Limousin bull at £510, 326kg Limousin bull at £745, 371kg Limousin bull at £840, Irvinestown producer 204kg Limousin heifer at £510, 299kg Charolais heifer at £560, 275kg Charolais heifer at £675, 255kg Charolais bull at £650, Derrygonnelly producer 305kg Charolais bull at £850, 295kg Charolais steer at £930, 312kg Charolais steer at £900, Belleek producer 267kg Limousin heifer at £630, 247kg Hereford heifer at £610, 280kg Simmental bull at £740, 390kg Simmental heifer at £805, 271kg Simmental bull at £750, 259kg Simmental bull at £705, Kesh producer 316kg Charolais heifer at £755, 333kg Limiusin bull at £785, 298kg Charolais bull at £820, 313kg Charolais heifer at £730, 321kg Charolais steer at £995, Kinawley producer 418kg Charolais steer at £995, 306kg Charolais steer at £805, Lisbellaw producer 282kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £610, 342kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £825.

Calves 2 months: Dungannon producer Charolais bull at £590, Fivemiletown producer Limousin heifer at £590, Simmental bull at £575, Derrygonnelly producer Simmental bull at £590, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £490, Lisbellaw producer Charolais heifer at £550.

Drop calves: Derrygonnelly producer Simmental bull at £375, Simmental bull at £370, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £355, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Florencecourt producer Hereford bull at £350, Hereford bull at £325, Irvinestown producer Limousin bull at £310, Boho producer Charolais bull at £300, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £300, Garvary producer Charolais bull at £325, Bellanaleek producer Simmental bull at £315, Simmental heifer at £315, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Lisnaskea producer Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £100.

SUCKLER COWS: Clogher producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,770, Omagh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,520, Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1510, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,500, Charolais cow with bull at £1,480, Boho producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,460, Charolais cow with bull at £1,390, Roscor producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,460, Hereford cow with bull at £1,420, Derrylin producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1,330, Omagh producer springing Simmental cow at £1,300, Garrison producer springing Simmental cow at £1,150, Tamlaght Sht bull at £1,280.

Heifers: Forward heifers sold from at £1,000 to at £1,400 paid for a 575kg Aberdeen Angus. While lighter and medium sold from at £720 to at £990 for a 405kg Charolais.

Augher producer 405kg Charolais at £990, 470kg Charolais at £1,000, 415kg Charolais at £970, 420kg Charolais at £990, Florencecourt 575kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1,400, 595kg Limousin heifer at £1,190, 520kg Limousin heifer at £1,045, Enniskillen producer 365kg Limousin heifer at £770, 370kg Limousin heifer at £765, Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais heifer at £850, 390kg Charolais heifer at £870, 370kg Limousin heifer at £820, 545kg Limousin heifer at £1,100, Tempo producer 530kg Limousin heifer at £1,130, 500kg Charolais heifer at £1,000, 550kg Limousin at £1,230.

Fat cows: Beef cows from 130p to 146p, feeding cows from 120p to 183p, Friesian cows from 115p to 153p, fat bulls from 130p to 172p.

Garrison producer Charolais 710kg at £1,035, Kesh producer Charolais 856kg at £1,250, Limousin 678kg at £1,040, Derrylester producer Limousin 814kg at £1,080, Tempo producer Limousin 664kg at £1,000, Monea producer Charolais 600kg at £1,100, Boho producer Charolais 746kg at £1,020, Coa producer Charolais 768kg at £1,185, Largy producer Limousin 608kg at £1,040, Leggs producer Charolais 752kg at £1,240, Lisnaskea producer Friesian 808kg at £1,240, Boho producer Charolais 784kg at £1,080.

Bulls: Belcoo producer Charolais 900kg at £1,550, Letterbreen producer Hereford 988kg at £1,300.