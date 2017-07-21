Enniskillen Mart: Tremendous trade in all six rings

A tremendous trade in all six rings on offer at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen Mart with buyers from all six countries keen for stock.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 270 for a Charolais 340kg at £920, mediumweights sold from 215 to 248 for a Limousin 428kg £1,065, heavy weights sold from 200 to 238 for a Charolais 552kg £1,310 and sold up to £1,360 per head.

BULLOCKS: Ederney producer Charolais 340kg at £920, Charolais 344kg at £855, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 326kg at £830, Limousin 368kg at £920, Springfield producer Limousin 428kg at £1,065, Simmental 450kg at £1,105, Charolais 536kg at £1,265, Culkey producer Charolais 412kg at £1,020, Dungannon producer Limousin 466kg at £1,150, Simmental 470kg at £1,150, Enniskillen producer Charolais 480kg at £1,175, Charolais 506kg at £1,135, Irvinestown producer Limousin 552kg at £1,310, Limousin 578kg at £1,310, Killadeas producer Aberdeen Angus 582kg at £1,345, Aberdeen Angus 616kg at £1,360

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,100 paid for a 410kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £580 to £930 for a 355kg Limousin.

Ruling prices: Kinawley producer 355kg Limousin heifer at £930, 263kg Charolais heifer at £615, Enniskillen producer 444kg Charolais bull at £975, 241kg Charolais bull at £770, 390kg Charolais steer at £945, 290kg Charolais heifer at £650, 336kg Limousin steer at £845, 308kg Limousin steer at £705, Belleek producer 410kg Limousin bull at £1,110, 380kg Charolais heifer at £780, 338kg Limousin bull at £785, Irvinestown producer 273kg Limousin heifer at £695, 258kg Limousin heifer at £600, 295kg Limousin bull at £695, 326kg Limousin bull at £800, Fivemiletown producer 357kg Limousin steer at £890, 325kg Limousin heifer at £20, 340kg Charolais heifer at £770, 330kg Charolais heifer at £840, 344kg Charolais steer at £885, Derrylin producer 402kg Charolais heifer at £835, 401kg Charolais heifer at £805, 362kg Ch heifer at £795, 372kg Limousin heifer at £760, 262kg Charolais steer at £740, 392kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £840, Trillick producer 375kg Charolais steer at £925, 350kg Charolais steer at £895, 333kg Charolais heifer at £700, 308kg Limousin heifer at £750, Newtownbutler producer 344kg Charolais bull at £880, 310kg Charolais heifer at £715, 305kg Charolais bull at £785, Derrygonnelly producer 356kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £845, 330kg Limousin bull at £780, Florencecourt producer 432kg Charolais heifer at £880, 428 Charolais heifer at £885, 330k Charolais steer at £880, Tempo producer 336kg Beglain Blue steer at £880, 317kg Limousin heifer at £700, 395kg Limousin steer at £900, 307kg Limousin steer at £775.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Letterbreen producer Limousin heifer at £420, Belgian Blue bull at £425, Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £410, Garrison producer Charolais bull at £415, Lisnaskea producer Limousin bull at £405.

CALVES: Garrison producer Charolais bull at £415, Charolais heifer at £310, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £405, Springfield producer Limousin bull at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £335, Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £375, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Hereford bull at £320, Hereford bull at £325, Castlederg producer Charolais heifer at £300, Trillick producer Friesian bull at £150, Kinawley producer Friesian bull at £140.

SUCKLER COWS: Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,680, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,390, Saler cow with heifer at £1,380. Ballyclogh producer Simmental with with bull at £1,600. Rosor producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,430, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,410, Boho producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,440, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,400, Charolais cow with bull at £1,390, Derrylin producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,320.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 190pk-225ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1,285. Medium weights from 192-229ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1,100.

Culkey producer Charolais 570kg at £1,285, Castlederg producer Charolais 550kg at £1,225, Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1,220, Belleek producer Charolais 480kg at £1,140, Charolais 500kg at £1,100, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 480kg at £1,100, Charolais 490kg at £1,080, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 380kg at £890, Charolais 350kg at £840, Charolais 560kg at £1,185.

Fat cows: Beef cows sold to 190ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1,310, while light sold to 202ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £970. Friesian cows from 85-159ppk paid for a 592kg Friesian at £940.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 690kg at £110, Charolais 620kg at £1,200 Ederney producer Charolais 690kg at £1,220, Charolais 630kg at £1,200, Kinawley producer Charolais 690kg at £1,180, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 680kg at £1,135.