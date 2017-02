Enniskillen: Over 1,100 cattle on offer, light weight bullock selling to £965

There was an entry of over 1,100 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 210 to 270p for a Ch 358kg at £965.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 249ppk for a Ch 424kg at £1055.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 232ppk for a Ch 500kg at £1160 and selling up to £1340 per head.

BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer Ch 358kg at £965, Ch 412kg at £1005, Garrison producer Ch 344kg at £900, Ch 370kg at £905, Lack producer Ch 344kg at £870, Maguiresbridge producer Ch 424kg at £1035, Newtownbutler Ch 446kg at £1080, Kesh producer Ch 480kg at £1150, Ch 500kg at £1160, Brookeborough producer Ch 508kg at £1140, Kesh producer Ch 520kg at £1165.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £935 paid for a 731kg Ch, while heifers ranged from £550 to £960 for a 433kg Lim.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 290kg Ch steer at £780, 277kg Lim steer at £715, 293kg Ch steer at £750, 271kg Ch steer at £740, 350kg Ch heifer at £875, 350kg Ch heifer at £830, 265kg Ch bull at £650, 227kg Ch bull at £655, 264kg Lim heifer at £685, Belleek producer 287kg Ch bull at £760, 340kg Ch heifer at £715, 368kg AA steer at £865, 362kg Here steer at £760, 342kg Ch steer at £875, 290kg Ch bull at £290, 327kg Ch bull at £840, 317kg Ch heifer at £735, 219kg Lim heifer at £610, Irvinestown producer 371kg Ch steer at £935, 344kg Lim heifer at £755, 316kg Ch heifer at £720, 270kg Lim heifer at £690, 347kg Ch bull at £865, 329kg Ch bull at £850, 359kg Ch bull at £875, 347kg Ch heifer at £765, Derrylin producer 363kg Lim heifer at £800, 377kg Lim heifer at £790, 403kg Lim steer at £900, Garrison producer 285kg Ch bull at £820, 230kg Ch bull at £570, 264kg Ch steer at £565, 299kg Ch steer at £845, 277kg Ch steer at £760, Derrygonnelly producer 363kg Ch steer at £855, 336kg Ch heifer at £810, 319kg Ch heifer at 725, Kinawley producer 368kg Lim heifer at £760, 353kg Ch heifer at £820, 341kg Ch heifer at £775. Newtownbutler producer 185kg Ch heifer at £530, 235kg Ch heifer at £610, 194kg Ch heifer at £615.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Kinawley producer Ch heifer at £380, Ch bull at £350, Omagh producer Lim heifer at £350, Enniskillen producer AA heifer at £320, Kesh producer Lim bull at £340.

CALVES: Drumcose producer Lim heifer at £350, Letterbreen producer Ch bull at £345, Lisbellaw producer Sim bull at £315, AA bull at £300, Florencecourt producer AA bull at £305, Fivemiletown producer AA bull at £305, Tamlaght producer BB bull at £325, Enniskillen producer BB bull at £290, Brookeborough producer Ch heifer at £270, Lisnaskea producer Blond heifer at £265, Macken producer bull at £155, Friesian bull at £148.

SUCKLER COWS: Florencecourt producer Ch cow with bull at £1500, springing Lim cow at £1300, springing Lim cow at £1050, Derrylin producer Lim cow with heifer at £1460, Ballinamallard producer Ch cow with bull at £1350, Lim cow with bull at £1210, Garrison producer AA cow with bull at £1400, Derrygonnelly producer Sim cow with bull at £1400, Lim cow with heifer at £1300, Springfield producer springing Lim cow at £1300, Newtownbutler producer springing Lim at £1180.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 500kg Ch at £1125 and top price of £1280. While medium weights sold from 188-239ppk for a 460kg Ch at £1100. While light weights sold from 194-240ppk for a 400kg Ch at £960.

Enniskillen producer 600kg Ch at £1280, Newtownbutler producer 580kg Ch at £1200, 550kg Ch at £1190, 550kg Ch at £1180, 495kg Ch at £1130, Garrison producer 500kg Ch at £1125, 520kg Ch at £1100, Tempo producer 470kg Ch at £1045, 500kg Ch at £1040, Kinawley producer 480kg Ch at £1085.

Fat cows: Derrylin producer Ch cow heifer 448kg at £925, Lisnaskea producer Ch cow heifer 572kg at £1050, Kesh producer AA cow heifer 630kg at £1190, Belleek producer Lim cow heifer 490kg at £875, Kinawley producer Lim 698kg at £1220, Boho producer Lim 610kg at £1020, Kesh producer Lim 530kg at £880, Springfield producer Lim 698kg at £1050, Derryharney producer Sim 796kg at £1150, Florencecourt producer Sht 618kg at £890, Omagh Lim 648kg at £935, Ballanaleck Ch 756kg at £1040.