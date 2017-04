Another excellent entry of 750 sheep at Swatragh on Saturday, 15th April witnessed a solid lamb trade.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £91.50 each to a top rate of £93.50, middleweight lambs sold to £90.00 for 23.75kg, Ewes sold to £112 with over 200 on offer while Ewes and Lambs sold to £162.00.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs: Magherafelt Producer 2 Lambs 26kg at 93.50 =360p; Maghera Producer 1 Lamb 27kg at 93.00 = 344p; Limavady Producer 7 Lambs 27kg at 92.50 =343p; Kilrea Producer 2 Lambs 27kg at 92.50; = 343p; Ballymena Producer 1 Lamb 26kg at 92.00 =354p;Swatragh Producer 1 Lamb 30kg at 92.00 =307p;Portglenone Producer 2 Lambs 26kg at 91.50 = 352p;

Middleweight Lambs; Portglenone Producer 13 Lambs 23kg at 85.00 = 370p; Maghera Producer 2 Lambs 21.5kg at 72.00 = 335p; Maghera Producer 9 Lambs 23.75kg at 90.00 = 379p; Maghera Producer 9 Lambs 23.75kg at 90.00 = 379p

Ewes; Magherafelt Producer 1 Texel at 112.00.

