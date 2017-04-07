Ewes sell to £217 and fat lambs to £93 at Armoy Mart

A good turnout of 576 sheep last Wednesday at Armoy Mart saw breeding ewes sell to £217.00, fat lambs to £93.00 and fat ewes were a great trade topping at £110.00, pet lambs sold to £22.00.

BREEDING SHEEP: E McFetridge, Armoy, 14 hoggets, 23 lambs, £217. S McAlister, Ballyvoy, 2 ewes, 3 lambs, £158.00. John Campbell, Ballybogey, 2 ewes, 3 lambs, £154.00. J and M Smyth, Castlerock, 4 ewes, 6 lambs, £140.00. Bushvalley Texels, Ballymoney, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £140.00.

FAT HOGGETS: C Knox, Ballymoney, 28kgs, £93.00. Wm Morrison, Armoy, 27kgs, £90.00. John Black, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £89.00. Aidan McKillop, Loughguile, 25kgs, £88.00. John McAuley, Cushendall, 24kgs, £88.00. Donal McKillop, Cushendall, 25kgs, £87.00.

FAT EWES & RAMS: John and Pat McAuley, Cushendall, Suffolks, £110.00. R and M Milliken, Armoy, Suffolks, £100.00. L McGarry, Ballycastle, Texels, £100.00. Pat Kane, Ballintoy, Llyns, £100.00. P Cunning, Castlerock, c/bs £90.00. C Knox, Ballymoney, Texels, £83.00. J Campbell, Ballymoney, Suff, £80.50.

Pet lambs (74) sold to a top of £22.00.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm sharp.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.