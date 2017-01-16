Excellent demand for quality lots at Clogher Mart

An excellent demand for quality lots reported for a seasonal entry of 867 cattle at Clogher Mart last week.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £198 for a 720kg Lim. £198 for a 640kg Lim. £189 for a 670kg B/B and £189 for a 800kg B/B. Cow heifers sold to £192 for a 640kg Lim. £192 for a 560kg Ch, £188 for a 650kg Daq and £185 for a 570kg Lim.

Leading prices: Armagh producer 720kg Lim to £198. Portadown producer 640kg Lim to £198. 560kg Ch to £192, £189 for a 800kg B/B and £186 for a 710kg Lim. Dungannon producer 640kg Lim to £192. Castlecaufield producer 570kg Lim to £185 Enniskillen producer 680kg Ch to £185. Clogher producer 710kg Ch to £183. Dungannon producer 660kg B/B to £182. Augher producer 630kg Lim to £181 and 740kg Ch to £178. Dungannon producer 670kg Sim to £180. Bellanaleck producer 750kg Ch to £179. Donemana producer 660kg Ch to £179. Clogher producer 520kg Lim to £178. Ballygawley producer 820kg Lim to £174. Rosslea producer 570kg Lim to £173.

(Top twenty beef cows and cow heifers this week averaged £183 per 100kg.)

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £114 to £125 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £55 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 620kg Char to £179. 840kg Lim to £126. 1140kg Sim to £126. 940kg Her to £122. 940kg Char to £120. 950kg Lim to £119. 960kg Char to £116. 880kg Char to £113. 710kg Lim to £100.

FAT STEERS (overage): 710kg Lim to £179. 580kg Char to £176. 570kg Lim to £174. 660kg Sim to £172. 680kg Her to £170. 630kg Her to £168. 550kg Lim to £164. 530kg Her to £160. 610kg S/H to £152. 520kg Fr to £152. 560kg Fr to £148. 590kg Fr to £146.

FAT STEERS (underage): 600kg Lim to £190. 580kg Ch to £188. 570kg Lim to £186. 580kg Ch to £184. 690kg Lim to £180. 590kg Lim to £176. 390kg AA to £173. 520kg AA to £158. 480kg Fr to £149. 490kg Hol to £149. 450kg Fr to £133. 430kg Hol to £133. 570kg Fr to £129. 420kg Fr to £127. 400kg Hol to £122.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 510kg Lim to £183. 550kg Lim to £180. 530kg Ch to £178. 590kg Lim to £173. 390kg AA to £173. 550kg Ch to £170. 490kg Her to £169. 530kg Lim to £164. 490kg Her to £158. 410kg Fr to £136. 550kg Hol to £132. 420kg Fr to £128.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very sharp demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1445 for a 670kg Char, £1390 for a 650kg Char, £1375 for a 640kg Char, £1365 for a 640kg Lim, £1340 for a 650kg Ch and £1310 for a 670kg Char to W J Robinson, Clogher. D and V Tener, Castlecaufield 690kg Lim to £1410, 760kg Ch to £1360, 680kg Ch to £1320, 680kg Lim to £1320 and 700kg Ch to £1315. J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 650kg AA to £1400, 630kg AA to £1370 and 640kg B/B to £1360. W S Hall, Magheraveely 660kg Ch to £1375. J McClean, Ardboe 620kg AA to £1375. G W Allen, Portadown 770kg Ch to £1350. T Cassidy, Augher 670kg Ch to £1335. O Cairns, Ballygawley 660kg Lim to £1310.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: A Maguire, Lisbellaw 490kg AA to £1130, 420kg Lim to £875, 420kg Lim to £855 and 420kg Lim to £785. Pat Campbell, Coalisland 480kg Daq to £1045, 420kg Ch to £875. K Wallace, Donemana 420kg AA to £835 and 430kg AA to £700. S McGovern, Clogher 460kg Fr to £640 and 480kg Hol to £615. G Busby, Ballygawley 490kg Fr to £620, 440kg Sbr to £620.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Pat Campbell, Coalisland 390kg Daq to £845, 370kg Lim to £725. K Wallace, Donemana 400kg AA to £785 and 360kg AA to £640. T Dillon, Beragh 380kg AA to £685.

STORE HEIFERS: Great demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1290 for 610kg Ch, £1255 for a 560kg Ch and £1200 for a 620kg Ch to W S Hall, Magheraveely. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 650kg Ch to £1290 and 640kg Ch to £1215. T Morrow, Lisnaskea 610kg Ch to £1290, 570kg Ch to £1220 and 600kg Ch to £1180. C Cooke, Co Londonderry 640kg Lim to £1290. J Lynch, Coalisland 590kg Ch to £1270 and 590kg Ch to £1210. C Quinn, Ballygawley 590kg Ch to £1265. M/S J D and D R Hall, Richill 590kg Lim to £1245, 610kg Lim to £1240 and 550kg Lim to £1175. L Johnston, Tempo 580kg Ch to £1245. J McClean, Ardboe 580kg AA to £1225 and 580kg AA to £1180. W R Adams, Fivemiletown 510kg Ch to £1210.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 500kg Ch to £1065. A G McGovern, Fivemiletown 480kg Ch to £1040 440kg Ch to £970. E Nugent, Dungannon 490kg Lim to £995, 460kg Daq to £935 and 480kg Ch to £900. L Johnston, Tempo 500kg Ch to £990. P Campbell, Coalisland 420kg Lim to £990. Fivemiletown producer 480kg Ch to £970 and 460kg Lim to £900. J Marshall, Dungannon 450kg Lim to £965. A Maguire, Lisbellaw 490kg AA to £950 and 440kg Lim to £910. S McCann, SMX 440kg Ch to £950. W R Adams, Fivemiletown 410kg B/B to £935, 470kg Lim to £930 and 410kg Ch to £920. J Redmond, Loughgall 450kg Lim to £900. F Donnelly, Armagh 480kg AA to £900. Des Orr, Fivemiletown 450kg Ch to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S McCann, SMX 380kg Ch to £870, 380kg Ch to £805, 370kg Ch to £785, 400kg Ch to £775, 350kg Ch to £770, 380kg Ch to £750, 310kg Ch to £700, 370kg Ch to £655, 310kg Ch to £550, and 260kg Ch to £500. Pat Campbell, Coalisland 390kg Daq to £840. Jonathan Redmond, Loughgall 380kg Lim to £800, 400kg Lim to £800, 380kg Lim to £785, 360kg Ch to £665 and 340kg Lim to £610. A Maguire, Lisbellaw 390kg Lim to £760. A G Daly, Benburb 340kg Lim to £740 and 280kg Lim to £535.

WEANLINGS: A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £950 for a 480kg B/B, £845 for a 390kg B/B, £840 for a 430kg B/B and £800 for a 350kg B/B for K Loughran, Cookstown. Emmett Kelly, Augher 310kg Lim to £900 and 300kg Lim to £890. J C Donnelly, Aughnacloy 260kg Ch to £900. P J Conwell, Donemana 380kg Ch to £890. C Watt, Augher 320kg Ch to £865 and 280kg Ch to £800. D Conwell, Donemana 400kg Lim to £850. T Noble, Lisbellaw 310kg Ch to £850, 320kg Ch to £835, 360kg Ch to £830 twice. F O’Neill, Ballygawley 270kg Ch to £845. J Crawford, Augher 280kg Lim to £840. T Smyth, Dromore (Tyrone) 360kg Ch to £825. P Eakin, Fivemiletown 340kg Lim to £820. C Rafferty, Ballygawley 310kg Lim to £810.

WEANLING HEIFERS: A Ellison, Fivemiletown 370kg Ch to £885 and 350kg Ch to £745. M A Maguire, Florencecourt 380kg Ch to £780. C Breen, Kinawley 310kg Lim to £760 and 290kg Lim to £695. D H Montgomery, Omagh 300kg Ch to £755. J Crawford, Augher 300kg Lim to £750, 270kg Lim to £730, 290kg Lim to £725 and 280kg Ch to £695. P Eakin, Fivemiletown 330kg Lim to £740. M Meegan, Eskra 330kg Lim to £735 and 340kg Lim to £715. M O’Neill, Ballygawley 240kg Lim to £725. T Smyth, Dromore (Tyrone) 330kg Ch to £725 and 300kg Ch to £700. T Noble, Lisbellaw 300kg Ch to £705.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Severe weather reduced numbers in the dairy ring however a Benburb producer sold calved heifers to £1500 and £1400. R Givan, Dungannon £1480 and £1450 for calved heifers. W J Finlay, Aghalane sold a springing heifer to reach £1390.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry this week again sold to a very keen demand for quality lots local producer Patrick Finnegan sold an outstanding Lim bred heifer and heifer calf to make £2210 and another heifer and heifer calf to make£1420. An Armagh producer sold heifers with heifer calves to £1735, £1690, £1400 twice and heifer and bull calf to £1445. Harold Smith, Ballygawley £1580 for heifer and bull calf, £1430 for heifer and heifer calf, £1410 for heifer and heifer calf and £1360 for heifer and heifer calf. P and J Grue, Lisnaskea £1400 for heifer and bull calf. B Mallon, Eglinton £1370 for second calver and bull calf. Wm Irwin, Tynan £1330 for heifer and bull calf and £1280 for heifer and bull calf. Pomeroy producer £1320 for heifer and heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1100.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: Wm Irwin, Tynan £1710 for third calver, £1500 and £1300 for second calvers. Pomeroy producer £1120. Don’t forget the clearance sale on the evening of Thursday (January 19th) with 60 incalf cows and heifers. Sale starts 7.30pm.

DROPPED CALVES AND REARED CALVES: A smaller entry this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £550 and £545 for Chars to S Nicholl, Lisbellaw. S J Kelly, Dungannon £410 for AA. O Mitchell, Eskra £335 for B/B. J R Hunter, Maguiresbridge £308 and £280 for Herefords. B T Gardiner, Tempo £302 for AA. R W West, Maguiresbridge £280 for AA. P Irwin, Fivemiletown £270 for B/B.

HEIFERS: M Breen, Tempo £325 for B/B. M and G Ward, SMX £300 for Ch. S J Kelly, Dungannon £300 and £250 for AAs. C Quinn, Ballygawley £290 for Ch. D McKenna, Clogher £260 for AA. J R Hunter, Maguiresbridge £250 for Her.

REARED BULLS: S Nicholl, Lisnaskea £660 and £575 for B/Bs. J F McCombe, Killaloo, Co Londonderry, £655, £590, £585 and £560 for Simms. B Mallon, Eglinton £585 for Ch. G Anderson, Kesh 570 for Ch. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £550 for Lim. M Callan, Londonderry £500 for S/H.

REARED HEIFERS: J F McCombe, Killaloo, Co Londonderry £870 for Sim. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £600 for Ch and £565 for Sim. C Cooke, Co Londonderry £550 for AA. T Simpson, Ederney £530 for Sim. K Moore, Augher £525 for Lim. D Foy, Cooneen ££490 twice for Lims. J F McGuinness, Eglinton £445 for Sim and £425 for Ch. P Higginson, Lisburn £400 for Sim.