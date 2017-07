Excellent entry of sheep at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,400 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, July sold in an excellent trade.

817 lambs saw a complete clearance with a top price of £61 for 13kgs (469p) with store lambs averaging 17.5kgs at £71.50 (408p) middleweights sold to £93.50 for 22kgs (425p) with heavy lambs selling to £97 for 24.1kgs (402p).

Over 300 cull ewes sold to a top price of £112, £110 and £100 for first quality with second quality from £75.90.

Poorer types sold from £42 to £70 each.

An entry of 225 breeders saw doubles making £195, singles £180 and breeding hoggets £172, £170 and £165 each.

LIGHTWEIGHTS: Rostrevor farmer: 13k, £61, 469p; Rostrevor farmer: 15.1k, £67.50, 447p; Rostrevor farmer: 11k, £48, 436p; Mullabawn farmer: 15.7k, £67.50, 430p; Mayobridge farmer: 14.7k, £63, 429p; Poyntzpass farmer: 18.1k, £76.50, 423p; Newry farmer: 16.1k, £68, 422p; Rostrevor farmer: 16.7k, £70.50, 422p.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS: Whitecross farmer: 22k, £93.50, 425p; Whitecross farmer: 22.3k, £93.50, 419p; Belleeks farmer: 21.5k, £89, 414p; Belleeks farmer: 20.8k, £87, 418p; Magheragal farmer: 22.5k, £93, 413p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21.6k, £89, 412p; Coagh farmer: 21k, £86.50, 412p; Portadown farmer: 23.2k, £95.50, 411p.

HEAVYWEIGHT LAMBS: Markethill farmer: 24k, £97, 402p; Rostrevor farmer: 24k, £95, 396p; Tynan farmer: 24.5k, £96.50, 394p; Killylea farmer: 24.7k, £97, 392p; Scarva farmer: 24.4k, £94, 385p; Poyntzpass farmer: 25.4k, £97, 382p; Cullyhanna farmer: 24.5k, £93, 380p; Richhill farmer: 26k, £98, 379p.

