Excellent show of 1,100 quality sheep at Swatragh

Sheep: An excellent show of 1,100 quality sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 7th January.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £83.00 each to a top rate of £84.50.

Middleweight lambs sold to £80.20, while store lambs sold to £64.00.

Fat ewes topped at £92.00 and a top price of £198 was paid for a ewe with 2 lambs.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Garvagh producer 2 lambs 26kg at £84.50 = 325p; Desertmartin producer 10 lambs 25kg at £84.20 = 337p; Swatragh producer 8 lambs 25.75kg at £84.20 = 327p; Eglinton producer 13 lambs 24.5kg at £84.00 = 343p; Randalstown producer 22 lambs 25.5kg at £83.80 = 329p; Maghera producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £83.80 = 342p; Tobermore producer 8 lambs 24.9kg at £83.00 = 333p.

Middleweight lambs: Claudy producer 2 lambs 22.75kg at £80.20 = 353p; Greysteel producer 25 Lambs 23.5kg at £80.00 =340p; Kilrea Producer 14 Lambs 23.5kg at £79.50 = 338p; 11 lambs 23kg at £79.00 = 343p; Maghera producer 12 lambs 22.4kg at £78.50 =350p; Garvagh producer 10 lambs 21.4kg at £77.80 = 364p; Garvagh producer 3 lambs 23.5kg at £79.00 = 336p; Swatragh producer 4 lambs 22.75kg at £79.00 = 347p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs 20.5kg at £68.00 = 332p; Toome producer 4 lambs 23.75kg at £80.20 = 338p; Dungiven producer 7 lambs 20.75kg at £75.00 = 361p; 6 lambs 22.25kg at £74.20 = 333p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 21kg at £76.00 = 362p; Randalstown producer 23 lambs 22.75kg at £80.20 = 353p.

Store lambs: Coleraine producer 2 lambs 18.5kg at £64.00 = 346p; Knockloughrim producer 17 lambs 16kg £52.00 = 325p, Ballymena producer 5 lambs 14kg at £43.50 = 310p; Draperstown producer 4 lambs 16.5kg at £54.00 = 327p; Plumbridge producer 4 lambs 17kg at £56.50 = 332p; Swatragh producer 13 lambs 17.5kg at £56.50 = 323; Claudy producer 1 lamb 18kg at £59.50 = 331p; Coleraine producer 12 lambs 18kg at £58.80 = 327p; Magherafelt producer 10 lambs 16.5kg at £55.00 = 333p.

Ewes: Coleraine producer 3 Texels at £92.00.

Please note: The cattle sales will resume on Monday 16th January 2017.