Excellent show of 400 suckled calves at Markethill Mart

There was an excellent show of 400 calves for at Markethill Mart’s show and sale at sale on Friday (October 6th) with some fantastic prices throughout and prices holding firm to end of sale.
Champion bull calf sold to £1,020 for 400kg Limousin.
Champion heifer calf sold to £1,000 for 380kg Limousin.
LEADING PRICES: Downpatrick producer Charolais bulls 420kg, £1,100, 380kg, £960, 370kg, £900, Loughisland producer Charolais bulls 430kg, £1,060, 330kg, £1,000, 390kg, £1,000, 460kg, £955, 300kg, £940, 360kg, £940, 350kg, £885, 390kg, £880, Charolais heifer 390kg, £1,000 Limousin bull 380kg, £925, 370kg, £920, 370kg, £915, 350kg, £900, Crossgar producers Limousin bulls 400kg, £1,020, 430kg, £970, Blonde D’Aquitaine bull 390kg, £880, Killyleagh producer Limousin heifer 380kg, £1,000, Comber producer Charolais bulls 460kg, £985, 380kg, £930, 380kg, £930, 360kg, £910, 360kg, £900, 360kg, £900, 350kg, £880, Limousin bulls 370kg, £895, 370kg, £890, Saintfield producers Charolais bulls 420kg, £980, 400kg, £900, 400kg, £900, Lisburn producer Blonde D’Aquitaine bull 470kg, £980, Strangford producer Limousin heifer 310kg, £970, Charolais bulls 440kg, £965, 450kg, £940, 390kg, £940, 450kg, £910, 400kg, £900, Limousin bulls 380kg, £895, 380kg, £885, Downpatrick producers Limousin bull 450kg, £960, Limousin heifer 370kg, £940, Limousin bull 330kg, £900, Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue heifer 400kg, £950, Charolais bull 360kg, £930, Limousin heifer 330kg, £920, Limousin heifer 350kg, £900, Limousin bull 360kg, £900, Ballywalter producer Limousin bull 390kg, £900, Dromara producer Limousin heifer 360kg, £900, Greyabbey producer Limousin bull 410kg, £890.
