Excellent turnout of suckler calves at Lisahally Mart

There was an excellent turnout at the recent suckler calf sale at Lisahally Mart.
MALE WEANLINGS: Jeffers £920/380kg, £900/380kg, J Sherrard £890/380kg, £825/370kg, £815/360kg, £780/330kg, Thomas Patton £835/410kg, £750/420kg, Bernard Feeney £800/380kg, John Arbuckle £790/330kg, £780/360kg, £715/300kg, £705/370kg, £700/320kg, James O’Laughlin £755/310kg, Kieran McShane £715/250kg, Patsy Sharkey £715/250kg, William Moore £710/320kg, Thomas Patton £700/340kg, £690/400kg, £685/420kg, £680/320kg, £370/320kg, £645/290kg, S Kelly £720/380kg, £690/320kg, £640/280kg, 3620/300kg, Sean Hegerty £660/270kg, James O’Laughlin £660/260kg, Kevin O’Kane £700/300kg, Sean Hegerty £640/310kg, £615/290kg, William Moore £615/260kg, £610/250kg, P McGinnis £610/260kg, Albert Lamrock £600/280kg, £600/70kg.
FEMALE CALVES: J Sherrard £825/370kg, Charlie McShane £810/420kg S Moore £770/390kg, £740/380kg, £720/370kg, £700/300kg, W Moore £715/370kg, £680/340kg, £680/320kg, Thomas Irons £710/340kg, £685/300kg, £670/290kg, £620/300kg, £610/300kg, £605/260kg, James O’Loughlin £660/260kg, £605/280kg, D Gallagher £640/320kg, £630/300kg, £600/290kg, Thomas Patton £600/290kg, Kevin O’Kane £600/300kg, Sean Hegerty £600/300kg, Bernard Feeney £600/260kg, £590/50kg, Owen McDevitt £580/290kg, £570/270kg, £565/10kg.
