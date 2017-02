Exceptional prices for cattle at Camlough

Camlough Mart’s sale on Wednesday followed on the same trend as was Keady on Friday with all stock being met with high demand.

Mullaghbawn farmer topping out at £2.54 per kg.

Local farmer with a pen of exceptinal heifers reaching £1400, £1340 and £1310.

More cattle needed to meet demand.

Steers: 560kg, 203.6/100k, £1140, 525kg, 200.0/100k, £1050, 405kg, 209.9/100k, £850, 345kg, 208.7/100k, £720, 370kg, 227.0/100k, £840.

Heifers: 565kg, 205.3/100k, £1160, 700kg, 200.0/100k, £1400, 430kg, 202.3/100k, £870, 470kg, 202.1/100k, £950, 420kg, 220.0/100k, £925, 570kg, 204.4/100k, £1165.

Weanlings: 350kg, 254.3/100k, £890, 320kg, 243.8/100k, £780, 325kg, 229.2/100k, £745, 285kg, 228.1/100k, £650, 355kg, 208.5/100k, £740, 245kg, 228.6/100k, £560.