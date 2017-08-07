Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 5th August continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

HEIFERS

300 store heifers maintained their recent trade. Forward heifers sold to a top of £232 per 100 kilos for a 568k Angus heifer at £1320 from a Rathfriland farmer. Top price of £1395 was paid for a 630k Char from a Poyntzpass producer £220 per 100 kilos. All good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £210 to £227 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold up to £236 per 100 kilos for 466k at £1100 from a Loughgall farmer. Main demand from £210 to £233 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Rathfriland farmer 568k £1320 £232.00; Portadown farmer 550k £1275 £232.00; Scarva farmer 520k £1180 £227.00; Annaghmore farmer 594k £1310 £221.00; Poyntzpass farmer 634k £1395 £220.00; Annaghmore farmer 604k £1320 £219.00; Armagh farmer 552k £1205 £218.00; Annaghmore farmer 542k £1180 £218.00;

Middleweight heifers

Loughgall farmer 466k £1100 £236.00; Armagh farmer 490k £1140 £232.00; Loughgall farmer 416k £940 £226.00; Armagh farmer 466k £1050 £225.00; Scarva farmer 460k £1035 £225.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1070 £223.00;

BULLOCKS

An entry of 240 bullocks maintained their recent strong demand. Middleweight steers sold to a top of £242 per 100 kilos for 416k Char at £1005 from a Waringstown producer. All good quality middleweights sold from £214 to £231 per 100 kilos paid for a 500k AA at £1155. Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £252 per 100 kilos for a 614k BB at £1550 from a Richhill farmer. Top price of £1600 paid for a 710k Char £225 per 100 kilos from a Dungannon producer. All good quality heavy bullocks sold steadily from £215 to £235 per 100 kilos. Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £155 to £174 per 100 kilos with a top of £182 per 100 kilos for 620k Friesian at £1130.

Heavy bullocks

Richhill farmer 614k £1550 £252.00; Richhill farmer 584k £1375 £235.00; Tandragee farmer 594k £1390 £234.00; Richhill farmer 594k £1380 £232.00; Poyntzpass farmer 594k £1370 £230.00; Richhill farmer 688k £1585 £230.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1375 £228.00; Poyntzpass farmer 642k £1460 £227.00; Tassagh farmer 568k £1290 £227.00; Poyntzpass farmer 626k £1415 £226.00;

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1130 £182.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k £1030 £174.00; Magherafelt farmer 612k £1050 £172.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1010 £167.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510k £850 £167.00; Richhill farmer 570k £945 £166.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 554k £900 £162.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 650k £1040 £160.00;

Middleweight bullocks

Lurgan farmer 416k £1005 £242.00; Scarva farmer 500k £1155 £231.00; Mountnorris farmer 446k £1005 £225.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1000 £225.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1100 £224.00; Armagh farmer 452k £995 £220.00; Clare farmer 486k £1050 £216.00; Mountnorris farmer 466k £1000 £215.00; Armagh farmer 482k £1030 £214.00;

WEANLINGS

140 weanlings sold in a steady trade. Good quality heifers sold from £230 to £290 per 100 kilos 370k Char heifer at £1080 followed by £276 per 100 kilos for 308k at £850. Male weanlings sold from £220 to a top of £253 per 100 kilos for 330k Blonde at £840 from a Loughgall farmer.

Male weanlings

Loughgall farmer 332k £840 £253.00; Loughgall farmer 352k £830 £236.00; Tassagh farmer 330k £750 £227.00; Tassagh farmer 260k £605 £233.00; Tassagh farmer 316k £710 £225.00; Tassagh farmer 340k £750 £221.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 302k £665 £220.00; Collone farmer 312k £685 £220.00;

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 372k £1080 £290.00; Gilford farmer 308k £850 £276.00; Portadown farmer 374k £1020 £273.00; Benburb farmer 240k £680 £283.00; Cookstown farmer 280k £740 £264.00; Portadown farmer 360k £960 £267.00; Dromore farmer 324k £830 £256.00; Collone farmer 372k £950 £255.00;

An another large entry of sucklers sold to a top of £1660 for a Char cow and bull calf followed by £1640 for a Char cow and bull calf others sold from £1100 to £1260 each.