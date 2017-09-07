Fat cattle sell £1,600 for 800kg at Saintfield Mart

An excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield with exceptional prices in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,600 for 800kg Charolais bullock £200kg.

Leading prices: Beef bullocks: Dromara producer Charolais and Limousin 800kg, £200, £1,600, 730kg, £207, £1,511, 680kg, £190, £1,292, Simmentals 750kg, £187, £1,402, 680kg, £194, £1,319, Newtownards producer Limousin 640kg, £217, £1,388, Ballygowan producer Hereford 620kg, £182, £1,128, Shorthorn beef 670kg, £168, £1,125.

Cows: Ballygowan producer Hereford 1,020kg, £154, £1,570, Newtownards producers Limousin 650kg, £212, £1,378, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £175, £1,085, Limousin 570kg, £190, £1,083, Hereford 770kg, £138, £1,062, Saintfield producers Limousins 750kg, £174, £1,305, 610kg, £206, £1,256, 750kg, £142, £1,065, 620kg, £170, £1,054. Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £134, £978, Ballygowan producer Charolais 780kg, £122, £951, Downpatrick producers Limousins 720kg, £132, £950, 750kg, £116, £870.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,300 for 590kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 590kg, £1,300, 510kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,150, Blonde D’Aquitaine 530kg, £1,100, Limousins 500kg, £1,100, 530kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,040, 520kg, £1,030, 500kg, £1,030, 520kg, £1,020, 490kg, £1,000, 500kg, £1,000, 490kg, £980, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,000, Downpatrick producer Limousin 500kg, £218, £1,090, Dromore producer Simmental 480kg, £1,080, Downpatrick producers Limousins 500kg, £1,075, 530kg, £1,040, 510kg, £1,020, Greyabbey producer Charolais 510kg, £1,040, 480kg, £1,000, 510kg £950, 480kg, £950.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,330 for 660kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Charolais 660kg, £1,330, 670kg, £1,300, 650kg, £1,300, 650kg, £1,280, 600kg, £1,280, Charolais 610kg, £1,240, Downpatrick producers Limousin 560kg, £1,300, Limousin 570kg, £1,240, Simmental 610kg, £1,240, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,190, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,190, Limousin 560kg, £1,160, Simmental 590kg, £1,115, Limousin 540kg, £1,105, Belfast producer Limousin 610kg, £1,270, Banbridge producer Limousin 590kg, £1,260, Simmental 560kg, £1,250, Lisburn producer Limousin 640kg, £1,240, Banbridge producer Simmental 590kg, £1,200, Charolais 580kg, £1,170, Limousin 550kg, £1,165, Charolais 520kg, £1,110, Lisburn producer Blonde D’Aquitaine 580kg, £1,200, Limousin 570kg, £1,190, Dromara producer Simmental 680kg, £1,185, Belfast producer Charolais 540kg, £1,135.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £400 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf and £350 for Charolais bull calf.