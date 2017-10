Fat cattle sell to £1,169 for 740kg at Saintfield Mart

Another fantastic show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale selling with an exceptional trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,169 for 740kg Charolais, £158kg.

Leading prices: Crumlin producer Charolais 740kg, £158, £1,169, Greyabbey producer Limousin 670kg, £168, £1,125, Downpatrick producers Limousins 810kg, £138, £1,117, 770kg, £140, £1,078, 640kg, £160, £1,024, 510kg, £190, £969, 550kg, £165, £907, 550kg, £165, £907, Charolais 520kg, £160, £832, Charolais 470kg, £174, £817, Saintfield producers Fleckvieh 690kg, £162, £1,117, Fleckvieh 660kg, £167, £1,102, Holstein 630kg, £141, £888, Fleckvieh 490kg, £168, £823, Ballywalter producer Limousin 820kg, £132, £1,082, Comber producer Limousin 720kg, £148, £1,065, Hereford 700kg, £112, £784, Limousin 650kg, £120, £780, Hereford 640kg, £121, £774, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 740kg, £136, £1,006, Shorthorn 640kg, £130, £832, Hillsborough producers Simmental 650kg, £154, £1,001, Limousin 640kg, £148, £947, Limousin 540kg, £149, £804, Limousin 540kg, £149, £804, Limousin 620kg £128, £793, Limousin 600kg, £130, £780, Dundonald producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £135, £945, Donaghadee producers Holstein 640kg, £146, £934, Swedish Red 680kg, £117, £795, Craigavon producer Friesian 780kg, £117, £912, Friesian 760kg, £116, £881, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 660kg, £138, £910, Belgian Blue 620kg, £126, £781, Limousin 640kg, £122, £780.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Bangor producer Hereford 670kg, £173, £1,159, Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £160, £1,152, Hereford 680kg, £168, £1,142, Lisburn producer Simmental 590kg, £189, £1,115, Crossgar producer Holstein 740kg, £136, £1,006, Kircubbin producer Friesian 580kg, £143, £829, Friesian 560kg, £137, £767.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,235 for 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 600kg, £1,235, 550kg, £1,160, 550kg, £1,145, Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Downpatrick producers Charolais 530kg, £1,075, Limousin 520kg, £1,025, Limousin 530kg, £995, Limousin 510kg, £970, Charolais 490kg, £940, Limousin 420kg, £935, Limousin 480kg, £930, Limousin 480kg, £920, Blonde D’Aquitaine 450kg, £910, Limousin 440kg, £910, Simmental 480kg, £895, Limousin 440kg, £880, Limousin 460kg, £880, Limousin 460kg, £870, Limousin 460kg, £865, Limousin 450kg, £855, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,025, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £960, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £900, Killinchy producer Charolais 540kg, £1,040, Limousin 530kg, £1,040, Limousin 510kg, £990, Charolais 500kg, £970, Charolais 460kg, £950, Limousin 500kg, £950, Charolais 520kg, £900, Castlewellan producer Charolais 510kg, £1,000, Charolais 510kg, £930, Charolais 490kg, £920, Annahilt producer Charolais 500kg, £950, Charolais 500kg, £930, Limousin 450kg, £890, Charolais 480kg, £885, Limousin 470kg, £860, Comber producer Charolais 510kg, £925, Ballygowan producer Charolais 470kg, £900, Charolais 440kg, £860, Holywood producer Charolais 490kg, £900, Limousin 420kg, £895, Annacloy producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £875, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £865, Millisle producer Limousin 490kg, £890.

BULLOCKS:Sold to a top of £1,200 for 600kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producers Limousin 600kg, £1,200, Charolais 570kg, £1,145, 500kg, £1,085, 530kg, £1,120, 540kg, £1,110, 530kg, £1,095, 500kg, £1,085, 530kg, £1,080, 540kg, £1,075, Charolais 530kg, £1,060, Charolais 560kg, £1,060, Charolais 570kg, £1,050, Limousin 450kg, £1,045, Charolais 520kg, £1,045, Charolais 480kg, £1,025, Comber producer Limousin 570kg, £1,180, Limousin 560kg, £1,110, Limousin 450kg, £1,045, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,180, Limousin 510kg, £1,045, Limousin 440kg, £1,005, Crossgar producers Charolais 480kg, £1,160, Limousin 520kg, £1,150, Charolais 530kg, £1,135, Limousin 520kg, £1,115, Limousin 500kg, £1,100, Limousin 470kg, £1,100, Limousin 490kg, £1,090, Limousin 470kg, £1,080, Charolais 480kg, £1,080, Charolais 480kg, £1,070, Charolais 530kg, £1,120, 540kg, £1,110, 530kg, £1,095, Limousin 520kg, £1,040, Limousin 510kg, £1,035, British Blue 450kg, £1,025, Limousin 550kg, £1,020, Limousin 450kg, £1,010, Limousin 450kg, £1,010, Ballygowan producer Limousin 560kg, £1,070, Charolais 460kg, £1,020, Charolais 470kg, £1,000, Ballynahinch producer British Blue 600kg, £1,050, Castlewellan producer Charolais 430kg, £1,040, Charolais 540kg, £1,020, Hillsborough producer Charolais 470kg, £1,000.

DROPPED CALVES Sold to a top of £355