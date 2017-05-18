Fat cattle sell to £1,240 at Saintfield Mart

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a strong trade remaining.
FAT CATTLE: 85 fats sold to £1,240 for a 620kg Char bullock, £200 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1,145 for a 690kg Lim, £166 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Char bullocks 620kg, £200, £1,240, 570kg, £203, £1,157, 590kg, £194, £1,144, Ballynahinch producer Lim cows 690kg, £166, £1,145, 780kg, £144, £1,123, Comber producer Char cows 620kg, £180, £1,116,730kg £152, £1,109, Ballykinlar producer Lim cows 580kg £187, £1,084, 590kg, £174, £1,026, Lisburn producer Sim cows 680kg, £148, £1,006, 660kg, £150, £990, 660kg, £148 £976, Comber producer Friesian cows 750kg, £128, £960, 730kg, £128, £934, Millisle producer Friesian cows 670kg, £138, £924, 650kg, £138, £897, 650kg, £129, £838, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 700kg, £119, £833, 620kg, £130, £806, 600kg, £133, £798, Ballynahinch producer AA cows 580kg, £134, £777, 690kg, £112, £772, 510kg, £148, £754.
BULLOCKS; 160 sold to £1,370 for a 670kg Lim, (205). Lighter sorts sold to £1,000 for a 360kg Lim, (278).
Leading prices: Ardglass producer Lims 670kg, £1,370, 480kg, £1,180, 500kg, £1,130, 530kg, £1,125, 450kg, £1,100, 460kg, £1,090, 450kg, £1,080, 470kg, £1,070, 400kg, £1,050, 420kg, £1,040, 430kg, £1,040, 360kg, £1,000, 370kg, £1,000, 380kg, £1,000, 390kg, £1,000, 400kg, £1,000, 400kg, £990, 380kg, £980, 400kg, £980, 360kg, £975, 350kg, £955, Crossgar producer Chars 500kg, £1,285, 500kg, £1,245, 470kg, £1,155, 470kg, £1,085, Saintfield producer Lims 600kg, £1,240, 600kg, £1,200, 500kg, £1,115, 600kg, £1,140, 470kg, £1,060, 450kg, £1,020, Comber producer AAs 600kg, £1,200, 520kg, £1,140, 500kg, £1,130, 500kg, £1,100, 560kg, £1,065, 500kg, £1,035, 480kg, £1,020, 450kg, £1,000, 470kg, £1,000, Saintfield producer Lims 430kg £1140, 440kg £1135, Ballynahinch producer AAs 600kg £1255, 600kg £1250, 610kg £1250, 570kg £1120, 560kg £1080, 580kg £1080, 550kg £1060, Killyleagh producer Lims 550kg £1250, 600kg £1225, 500kg £1170, 590kg £1140, 560kg £1095, 500kg £990, Castlewellan producer Lims 500kg £1,175, 500kg, £1,165, 490kg, £1,155, 460kg, £1,140.
HEIFERS: Sold to £1120 for a 500kg Sal, (224).
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Sals 500kg, £1,120, 520kg, £1,100, 470kg, £1,070, 460kg, £1,015, Ballynahinch producer Chars 520kg, £1,100, 520kg, £1,040, 450kg, £970, Ardglass producer Lims 400kg, £1,000, 400kg £990, 380kg, £970, 390kg, £950, 400kg, £920, 340kg, £890, 390kg, £850, 400kg, £840, 340kg, £810, 370kg, £800.
DROPPED CALVES: 140 drops sold to £385 for a Sh heifer and £365 for a Sh bull.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Sh heifers £385, £360, £265, Sh bulls £365, £350, £325, £265, Ballynahinch producer Her bulls £315, £300, Dromore producer BB bulls £355, £330, £305, BB heifers £330, £300, Lisburn producer AA bulls £340, £320, £290, AA heifers £290, £260, Comber producer Lim bulls £320, £290, Lim heifers £300, £270, £255.