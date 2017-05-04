Fat cattle sell to £1,299 for a 670kg at Saintfield Mart

Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Livestock Mart. With a strong demand in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to £1,299 for a 670kg Char bullock, £194 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1,280 for a 970kg Her, £132 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Char bullocks 670kg, £194, £1,299, 680kg, £189, £1,285, 730kg, £176, £1284, Newtownards producer Her cow 970kg, £132, £1,280, Lisburn producer Daq heifer 610kg, £200, £1,220, Comber producer BB cows 740kg, £164, £1,213, 800kg, £151, £1,208, 760kg, £158, £1,200, Millisle producer Lim cows 860kg, £138, £1,186, 770kg, £153, £1,186, 770kg, £153, £1,178, Portaferry producer AA bull 920kg, £127, £1,168, Char cows 810kg, £144, £1,166, 650kg, £178, £1,157, Belfast producer AA cows 780kg, £147, £1,146, 610kg, £179, £1,091, Crumlin producer Her cows 730kg, £149, £1,087, 790kg, £135, £1,066, 740kg, £144, £1,065, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 770kg, £126, £970, 670kg, £143, £958, 640kg, £149, £953, Belfast producer Friesian cows 740kg, £124, £917, 770kg, £118, £908, 690kg, £130, £897.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1,390 for a 720kg Char, (193) Lighter sorts sold to £960 for a 340kg Char (276).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Chars 720kg, £1,390, 690kg, £1,320, 570kg, £1,300, 680kg, £1,275, 630kg, £1,270, 640kg, £1,260, 550kg, £1,170, 520kg, £1,160, 500kg, £1,110, Ballynahinch producer Lims 730kg, £1,390, 690kg, £1,365, 700kg, £1,305, 600kg, £1,220, 600kg, £1,205, 590kg, £1,120, Ballygowan producer Lims 600kg, £1,370, 550kg, £1,300, 510kg, £1,060, Ballynahinch producer Chars 360kg, £980, 340kg, £960, 350kg, £880, Hillsborough producer Hers 650kg, £1,230, 600kg, £1,190, 630kg, £1,190, Crossgar producer BBs 600kg, £1,130, 550kg, £1,075, 500kg, £1,040, 440kg, £1,000.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1,395 for a 660kg Lim (210). Lighter sorts sold to £820 for a 300kg Char (273).

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Lims 660kg, £1,395, 600kg, £1,220, 440kg, £1,000, Ballywalter producer Chars 510kg, £1,040, 490kg, £1,020, 390kg, £970, 300kg, £820.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £390 for a Lim bull and £370 for a BB heifer.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Lim bulls £390, £300, BB heifers £370, £340, Comber producer Hereford heifers £340, £300, £245, Carrowdore producer BB heifers £300, £285, Ballygowan producer AA bulls £290, £260, £250.