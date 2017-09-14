Fat cattle sell to £1,320 for 620kg at Saintfield Mart

A larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a brisk trade throughout and clearance in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,320 for 620kg Charolais bullock £213.

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 620kg, £213, £1,320, 660kg, £200, £1,320, 650kg, £202, £1,313, 630kg, £208, £1,310, 620kg, £208, £1,289, 640kg, £200, £1,280, 620kg, £203, £1,258, 610kg, £203, £1,238, 590kg, £202, £1,191, 580kg, £200, £1,160, 560kg, £200, £1,120, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £210, £1,218.

Cows: Ballynahinch producers Charolais 730kg, £177, £1,292, Limousin 590kg, £201, £1,185, Simmental 650kg, £179, £1,163, Simmental 720kg, £150, £1,080, Charolais 610kg, £177, £1,079, 570kg, £181, £1,031, Newtownards producers Belgian Blue 640kg, £188, £1,203, Montbeliarde 640kg, £170, £1,088, Downpatrick producers Limousin 690kg, £152, £1,048, Belgian Blue 720kg, £141, £1,015, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £138, £938, Ballygowan producer Shorthorn 710kg, £132, £937, Saintfield producer Blonde D’Aquitaine 660kg, £138, £910.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,295 for 610kg Blonde D’Aquitaine.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Blonde D’Aquitaines 610kg, £1,295, 500kg, £1,050, 500kg, £1,045, Downpatrick producers Charolais 580kg, £1,260, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,180, Charolais 530kg, £1,100, 530kg, £1,095, Charolais 530kg, £1,050, Ballynahinch producers Blonde D’Aquitaine 520kg, £1,190, Simmental 580kg, £1,130, Blonde D’Aquitaine 490kg, £1,110, Blonde D’Aquitaine 500kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,000, Castlewellan producers Charolais 560kg £1,120, Limousin 520kg, £1,075, Limousin 520kg, £1,070, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,005, Limousin 520kg, £1,000, Comber producer Charolais 510kg, £1,100, Limousin 500kg, £1,080, Charolais 490kg, £1,080, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,080, Portaferry producer Simmental 490kg, £1,060, Limousin 480kg, £990, Portaferry producer Limousin 520kg, £1,040, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,040, Charolais 450kg, £995, Lisburn producer Limousin 450kg, £1,000.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,300 for 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Crumlin producer Charolais 600kg, £1,300, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 640kg, £1,265, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,240, Simmental 600kg, £1,220, Limousin 570kg, £1,200, Charolais 570kg, £1,170, Shorthorn Beef 610kg, £1,170, Charolais 570kg, £1,155, Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,150, Charolais 530kg, £1,135, Limousin 530kg, £1,130, Charolais 550kg, £1,130, Limousin 530kg, £1,115, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,090, Limousin 570kg, £1,080, Limousin 510kg, £1,070, Limousin 450kg, £1,050, Downpatrick producers Limousin 550kg, £1,265, Charolais 620kg, £1,190, Limousin 510kg, £1,180, Limousin 490kg, £1,150, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,140, Limousin 530kg, £1,135, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,080, Limousin 490kg, £1,050, Crossgar producer Speckle Park 600kg, £1,255, Castlewellan producers Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £1,210, Limousin 650kg, £1,090, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,090, Dromara producers Limousin 620kg, £1,180, Limousin 550kg, £1,160, Limousin 560kg, £1,145, Limousin 480kg, £1,090, Limousin 430kg, £1,055, Limousin 540kg, £1,055, Crumlin producer Charolais 570kg, £1,170, Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,080, Portaferry producer Simmental 510kg, £1,075, Dromore producer Hereford 500kg, £1,055.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £460 for Limousin bull calf and £365 for her heifer calf.