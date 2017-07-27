Fat cattle sell to £1,373 at Saintfield Mart

Have your say

Another great show of stock at Wednesday’s sale at Sainfield Mart with keen trade in all sections.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,373 for 1,025kg Hereford £134kg.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Hereford 1025kg, £134, £1,373, Hereford 850kg, £134, £1,139, Lisburn producers Limousin 510kg, £205, £1045, Belgian Blue 720kg, £149, £1,072, Downpatrick producers Blonde d’Aquitaine 700kg, £178, £1,246, Limousin 780kg, £141, £1,099, Blonde d’Aquitaine 560kg, £193, £1,080, Limousin 720kg, £140, £1008, Carryduff producer Limousin 620kg, £193, £1,196, Crossgar producers Holstein 800kg, £126, £1,008, Holstein 740kg, £117, £865, Seaforde producer Belgian Blue 690kg, £138, £952, Annsborough producer Limousin 580kg, £152, £881, Belgian Blue 570kg, £148, £843, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £124, £830, Portaferry producer Friesian 670kg, £123, £824, Hillsborough producer Friesian 700kg, £113, £791, Ballygowan producer Swedish Red 690kg, £113, £779.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,300 for 560kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousins and Aberdeen Angus, Charolais 560kg, £1,300, 560kg, £1,250, 570kg, £1,240, 510kg, £1,220, 550kg, £1,200, 570kg, £1,190, 530kg, £1,170, 520kg, £1,165, 530kg, £1,160, 550kg, £1,140, 540kg, £1,140, 510kg, £1,115, 520kg, £1,090, Belgian Blue 490kg, £990, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 490kg, £1,250, 470kg, £1,055, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,010, Craigavon producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,040, Limousin 500kg, £880, Downpatrick producers Charolais 470kg, £955, Charolais 470kg, £905, Limousins 380kg, £880, 380kg, £880, Charolais 430kg, £880, Lisburn producer Hereford 530kg, £930, Comber producer Charolais 490kg, £915, Cloughey producer Limousin 450kg, £900.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,360 for 660kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Limousin 660kg, £1,360, Charolais 690kg, £1,340, Limousin 540kg, £1,220, 540kg, £1,220, 570kg, £1,175, Charolais 450kg, £1,050, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,045, Charolais 440kg, £1,040, Charolais 510kg, £1,005, Crumlin producers Limousin 650kg, £1,360, Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kg, £1,260, Limousins 580kg, £1,230, 570kg, £1,225, Comber producer Limousin 620kg, £1,280 Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kg, £1,225, Downpatrick producers Limousin 570kg, £1,205, 540kg, £1,180, Saler 550kg, £1,150, Charolais 590kg, £1,120, Charolais 450kg, £1,120, Limousin 530kg, £1,095, Friesian 640kg, £1,075, Charolais 430kg, £1,055, Limousin 510kg, £1,050, Charolais 470kg, £1,025, Limousin 520kg, £1,020, Limousin 510kg, £1,000, Newtownards producers Limousin 640kg, £1,200, Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,155, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,150, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,070, Shorthorn 590kg, £1,055, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,050, Limousin 580kg, £1,040, Hereford 570kg, £1,035, Limousin 470kg, £1,030, Hereford 560kg, £1,020, Limousin 520kg, £1,000, Limousin 590kg, £1,000.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £350 for Limousin bull calf and £330 for Limousin heifer calf.