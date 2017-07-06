Fat cattle sell to £1,451 for 820kg at Saintfield Mart

At Saintfield Mart this week there was a large entry of cattle in all sections with an exceptional trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,451 for 820kg Limousin cow £177 per kg.

Leading prices: Belast producer Limousin 820kg, £177, £1,451, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 810kg, £166, £1,344, Limousin 700kg, £1,204, Hereford 770kg, £120, £924, Newtownards producers Belgian Blue 680kg, £187, £1,271, Hereford 850kg, £129, £1,096, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £143, £1,086, Simmental 740kg, £140, £1,036, Downpatrick producers Charolais 570kg, £190, £1,083, Limousin 580kg, £172, £997, Limousin 690kg, £140, £966, Crossgar producer Limousin 640kg, £154, £985, Banbridge producer Holstein 730kg, £126, £919, Clandeboye producer Friesian 580kg, £152, £881, Dromara producer Limousin 600kg, £144, £864.

Bulls: Castlewellan producer Belgian Blue 1,000kg, £154, £1,540, Strangford producers Simmentals 1030kg, £146, £1,504, 960kg, £136, £1,305.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,285 for 710kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousins 710kg, £1,285, 670kg, £1,250, 640kg, £1,200, 580kg, £1,000, Charolais 390kg, £870, Charolais 400kg, £855, Charolais 410kg, £815. Dromara producer Limousin 600kg, £1,180, 500kg, £1,105, 500kg, £1,040, 500kg, £1,025, Millisle producers Limousin 590kg, £1,075, 460kg, £965, 460kg, £930, Comber producer Limousin 440kg, £965, Greyabbey producer Limousin 420kg, £955, Limousin 420kg, £890, Limousin 410kg, £875, Limousin 390kg, £850, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 410kg, £905, Daq 360kg, £830, Ballygowan producer Charolais 400kg, £900, Lisburn producers Limousin 400kg, £885, Charolais 410kg, £860, Simmental 410kg, £850, Limousin 410kg, £850, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £830.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,550 for 650kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producers Limousin 650kg, £1,550, Belgian Blues 720kg, £1,320, 710kg, £1,300, 550kg, £1,255, 670kg, £1,220, Crossgar producers Charolais 580kg, £1,360, Limousin 610kg, £1,275, Charolais 590kg, £1,190, Limousin 500kg, £1,145, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,145, Charolais 580kg, £1,145, Limousin 550kg, £1,080, Bangor producers Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,285, 620kg, £1,275, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,180, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,150, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,150, Belgian Blue 560kg £1,150, Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,220, Charolais 520kg, £1,195, Limousin 670kg, £1,190, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,170, Daq 620kg, £1,145, Charolais 500kg, £1,145, Charolais 490kg, £1,145, Limousin 480kg, £1,120, Limousin 500kg, £1,095, Charolais 540kg, £1,090, Charolais 520kg, £1,090, Dromara producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,220, Charolais 500kg, £1,160, Limousin 520kg, £1,150, Banbridge producer Charolais 550kg, £11,60, Downpatrick producer Charolais 480kg, £1,125, Charolais 460kg, £1,105,

Sucklers sold to a top price of £1,760 for Charolais cow with bull calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £605 for Hereford bull calf and £380 for Hereford heifer calf.

Weanling sold to a top of £500 for Simmental bull calf.