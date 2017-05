Fat cattle sell to £1,504 for 890kg at Saintfield Mart

Another good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a brisk trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to an excellent demand, £1,658 for a 1,070kg Char bull, £155 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1,504 for a 890kg Char, £169 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Char bull 1,070kg, £155, £1,658, Char cow 890kg, £169, £1,504, Killinchy producer Char cow 660kg, £166, £1,095, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 750kg, £136, £1,020, 820kg, £124, £1,016, 770kg, £113, £870, Saintfield producer Lim cows 680kg, £144, £979, 670kg, £136, £911, 630kg, £144, £907, 690kg, £130, £897, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 680kg, £125, £850, 600kg, £125, £750, 640kg, £117, £748, 670kg, £111, £743, 580kg, £128, £742.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1,175 for a 500kg Lim (235).

Leading prices: Dromara producer Lims 500kg, £1,175, 450kg, £1,035, 440kg, £1,020, Portaferry producer Lims 440kg, £1,100, 390kg, £865, Ardglass producer Lims 470kg, £1,020, 360kg, £940, Saintfield producer Sims 390kg, £900, 410kg, £895, Kircubbin producer Lims 340kg, £850, 300kg, £810.

HEIFERS: Sold to £1,190 for a 610kg Her (195).

Leading prices: Millisle producer Hers 610kg, £1,190, 640kg, £1,140, 600kg, £1,110, 590kg, £1,090, Newtownards producer Lims 460kg, £980, 440kg, £960, 400kg, £920, Saintfield producer Lims 440kg, £950, 440kg, £940, 400kg, £925, 410kg, £920, 410kg, £910, 360kg, £890.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £370 for a Char heifer.

Leading prices: Belfast producer Char heifer £370, Carryduff producer BB Bulls £330, £305, £270, BB heifers £320, £300, £270, Lisburn producer Her bulls £310, £295, £270, Her heifer £260, Comber prodcuer Lim bulls £290, £250, Lim heifers £260, £230, Saintfield producer AA bulls £280, £270, £255, £240, AA heifers £260, £220, £210 twice.