Fat cattle sell to £1,573 for 860kg at Saintfield Mart

There was a larger turnout of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart, with an excellent trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,573 for 860kg Char bullock.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer 860kg Ch Bullock £183, £1,573, Dromara producer BB bullock 700kg, £185, £1295, Ballynahinch producer BB cow 560kg, £217, £1,215, Clough producer AA cow 830kg, £128, £1,062, Kircubbin producer MB cow 610kg, £173, £1055, Downpatrick producers Lim cow 670kg, £162, £1,085, Friesian cow 800kg, £127, £1,016, Daq cow 610kg, £166, £1,012, Ballynahinch producer Lim 520kg, £178, £925, Portaferry producer BB cow 580kg, £159, £922, Ballyhalbert producer Fkv bull 660kg, £153, £1,009.

BULLOCKS: Over 100 bullocks sold to a top of £1,390 for 710kg Ch.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Chars and Lims 710kg, £1,90, 650kg, £1,370, 660kg, £1,315, 690kg, £1,310, 610kg, £1,300, 680kg, £1,285, 620kg, £1,285, 590kg, £1,230, 520kg, £1,205, 660kg, £1,175, 560kg, £1,160, 570kg £1,145, 500kg, £1,120, 540kg, £1,120, 620kg, £1,100, Dromara producers Lims 680kg, £1,300, 620kg, £1,235, Strangford producer Sim 500kg £1,205, Lim 430kg, £940, Ch 420kg, £890, Ch 430kg, £880, Crossgar producers Chars and Lims 590kg, £1,290, 600kg, £1,220, 590kg, £1,200, 500kg, £1,130, 530kg, £1,045, Lims 450kg, £1,030, 510kg, £960 Friesian 660kg, £990, 610kg, £945, 700kg, £940, 390kg, £935, 420kg, £865, 440kg, £860, Daq 380kg, £865, BB 420kg, £810, 400kg, £805, Kircubbin producer Lim 560kg, £1,225, Sim 540kg, £1,200, BB 510kg, £1,175, Lim 440kg, £1,090, BB 470kg, £1,085, Lim 440kg, £1,045, 410kg, £940, Carryduff producer Lims and Chars 410kg, £1,070, 440kg, £970, 390kg, £960, 440kg, £950, 360kg, £930, Annacloy producer Lim 570kg, £1,170, BB 550kg, £1,160, Ch 580kg, £1,125, St 490kg, £885, Lim 490kg, £870, Ballynahinch producer BB 360kg, £815, Lisburn producer Lims 480kg, £980, 470kg, £915, Maj 460kg, £870, 450kg, £845, Lims 450kg, £875, 450kg, £835, Bangor producer Hers 470kg, £995, 580kg, £970, Shb 590kg, £830, Hers 470kg, £820, 450kg, £815, Comber producer Chars and Lims 390kg, £920, 390kg £850.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,280 for 650kg Char.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Chars 650kg, £1,280, 660kg, £1,120, 530kg, £930, Lisburn producer Lim 490kg, £1,125, Newtownards producers Sim 480kg, £975, Carryduff producer Chars 490kg, £930, 360kg, £785, 360kg, £740, Strangford producers Lims and Chars 480kg, £965, 410kg, £890, 350kg, £760, 520kg, £900 BB 460kg, £810, AA 420kg, £790, BB 340kg, £725, 340kg, £725, Ballynahinch producer Chars 450kg, £945, 470kg, £900, Dromara producer Lim 420kg, £855,Bangor producer Hers 460kg, £810, 510kg, £765, 470kg, £750, Downpatrick producer Hers 500kg, £850, 530kg, £820, 510kg, £800, 410kg, £795, Kircubbin producer Lims 400kg, £810, 450kg, £780, 460kg, £760, Lisburn producer Maj 460kg, £870, Lims 450kg, £800, 420kg, £785, 420kg, £780, 420kg, £775, AA 460kg, £750.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £510 for Lim bull calf and a top of £400 for Her heifer calf.