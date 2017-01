Fat cattle sell to £1273 for 670kg at Saintfield

Another good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield with a sharp trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to £1273 for a 670kg AA bullock, £190 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1206 for a 670kg Char, £180 per 100kg. Friesian cows sold to £1026 for a 760kg, £135 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Portavogie producer AA bullock 670kg, £190, £1273, Belfast producer Char cows 670kg, £180 £1206, 670kg, £162, £1085, 710kg, £144 £1022, 720kg, £133, £957, 690kg, £133, £917, Comber producer Friesian cows 760kg, £135, £1026, 770kg, £132, £1016, 630kg, £137, £863, 660kg, £128, £844, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 670kg, £142, £951, 630kg, £144, £907, 710kg, £124, £880, 770kg, £106, £816, Carryduff producer Lim cows 670kg, £136, £911, 460kg, £164, £754, Friesian cows 650kg, £120, £780, 750kg, £104, £780, 730kg, £106, £773, 670kg, £111, £743, 660kg, £110, £726, Ballynahinch producer Lim cows 560kg, £174, £974, 630kg, £154, £970, 680kg, £140, £952, 560kg, £139, £778, Belfast producer Friesian cow 750kg, £108, £810.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1350 for a 660kg Char.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Chars 660kg, £1350, 540kg, £1130, Saintfield producer Lims 570kg, £1100, 570kg, £1045, 480kg, £980, 420kg, £750, Crossgar producer Lims 410kg, £915, 410kg, £910, 400kg, £905, 400kg, £890, 360kg, £875, 340kg, £850, 350kg, £850, 340kg, £840, Kircubbin producer Chars 440kg, £865, 430kg, £850, 440kg, £850.

HEIFERS; Great entry of quality heifers sold to £1250 for a 600kg Char.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Chars 600kg, £1250, 600kg, £1235, 620kg, £1210, 590kg, £1200, 600kg, £1200, 590kg, £1180, 560kg, £1175, 550kg, £1130, 540kg, £1120, 490kg, £1105, 490kg, £1080, Dromara producer Chars 550kg, £1110, 500kg, £1085, 500kg, £1070, 500kg, £1060, 500kg, £1050, 460kg, £1025, 490kg, £1005, 470kg, £1000, 490kg, £1000, 450kg, £980, 490kg, £980, 450kg, £960, Crossgar producer Lims 370kg, £880, 380kg, £880, 370kg, £850, 330kg, £815, 330kg, £810, 300kg, £785, 340kg, £770, 330kg, £730, 330kg, £710, 300kg, £700, 270kg, £680, 320kg, £675, Millisle producer Lims 450kg, £965, 460kg, £950, 410kg, £905, Crossgar producer AAs 470kg, £955, 450kg, £845, 400kg, £830.

DROPPED CALVES: Over 100 drops sold to £400 for a AA bull.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer AA bulls £400, £360, £305, Ballyclare producer AA heifer £315, £275, £250, Millisle producer Lim bulls £370, £340, £300, Downpatrick producer BB bulls £350, £330, £315, £305 twice, BB heifers £340, £310, £295, Crossgar producer Lim bulls £330, £270, £255, Lim heifer £290, Annahilt producer AA bulls £340, £260, AA heifers £280, £255, £230, Saintfield producer Her bulls £330, £320, £290, £260, Her heifer £255, Crossgar producer AA bulls £290, £240, AA heifers £260, £255.