Fat cattle sell to a top of £1235 at Saintfield

Have your say

There was a very good entry of stock at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with keen demand and trade in all sections.

Fat cattle sold to a top of £1235 for 650Kg BB £190kg.

Newtownards producer Cows: BB 650Kg £190 £1235, Ballygowan producer Ayr 660Kg £156 £1029, Saintfield producer AA 640Kg £160 £1024, Carrowdore producer Hol 640Kg £156 £998, Lisburn producer AA 660Kg £151 £996, Downpatrick producers Lim 690Kg £139 £959,Fr 680Kg £135 £918, Hillsborough producer Fr 640Kg £148 £947, Kircubbin producer Her 750Kg £125 £937, Ballygowan producer Fr 730Kg £123 £897, Ballykinlar producer Sim 660Kg £131 £864,

Beef Bullocks: Crossgar producers Lim 680Kg £180 £1224, Sal 640Kg £186 £1190, Lims 640Kg £184 £1177, 610Kg £193 £1177, BB 640Kg £176 £1126, lim 600Kg £187 £1122, Dromara producer AA,s 710Kg £154 £1093,710kg £150 £1065, Ballynahinch producer Her 570Kg £178 £1014

Heifers sold to a top of £1185 for 520Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Dromara producers Lims 520kg £1185, 590Kg £1150, 470Kg £1070,470Kg £980,490kg £950, Lim 440Kg £780, 440Kg £780, Holywood producer Lims 570Kg £1175,Her 490Kg £900, 460Kg £840, Downpatrick producers Lim 490Kg £1065, Ch 370Kg £770,Ch 360Kg £745, Newtownards producer Sims 500Kg £980, 460Kg £970, 430Kg £955,Ch 390Kg £815, Crumlin producers Lim 420Kg £935,Ch 410Kg £900,Lim 360Kg £790,Lim 390Kg £740, Lisburn producers AA 500Kg £910,St 400Kg £740, Belfast producer Lim 420Kg £865, Ballynahinch producer Ch 440Kg £810, Comber producers Lim 400Kg £770,350Kg £760, Castlereagh producer Lim 360Kg £770, Lisburn producers St 440Kg £770, BB 390Kg £765, AA 470Kg £765,

Bullocks sold to a top of £1320 for 630Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Lims 630Kg £1320, 620Kg £1240, 570Kg £1160, 550Kg £1160,Ch 470Kg £1020, Lisburn producers AA 520Kg £1075,Lim 410Kg £890,Ch 400Kg £870 Kircubbin producer Fkv 510Kg £1050,Sim 530Kg £950,Fkv 490Kg £920,Fkv 480Kg £865.Sim 470Kg £900, Dromara producer Lims 550Kg £1040, 470Kg £1000, BB 490Kg £980, Lisburn producer 470Kg £1040, Ardglass producer AA 530Kg £1030,Comber producer Lims 440Kg £980, 450Kg £970, Ballynahinch producer Lim 410Kg £925, Seaforde producer Par 490Kg £900, Saintfield producer Eea 430Kg £875.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £500 for BB heifer calf and £435 for Her Bull calf.

Weanlings sold to a top of £545 for Fr bull.

Sucklers sold to a top of £1640 for BB with Lim heifer calf at foot.