Fat cattle sell to a top price of £1,552 at Saintfield Mart

An exceptional entry of catttle in all sections at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a very keen trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Sold to a top of £1,552 for 830Kg Ch cow.

Leading prices:

COWS: Downpatrick producer Ch 830kg, £187, £1,552, Scarva producer Daq 760kg, £179, £1,360, Ch 790kg, £160, £1,264, Strangford producers Chars 590kg, £229, £1,351, 560kg, £203, £1,136, 540kg, £207, £1,117, 560kg £198 £1,108, Sim 580kg, £169 £980, Downpatrick producers BB 740kg, £170, £1,258, Ch 680kg, £183, £1,244, Chars 690kg, £174, £1200, 650kg, £184, £1,196, Ch 660kg, £159, £1,049, Hillsborough producers Friesian 910kg, £134, £1,219, Sim 650kg, £176, £1,144, BB 720kg, £149, £1,072, Comber producer Her 750kg, £146, £1095, Dromara producer BB 580kg, £188, £1,090, Lim 630kg, £164, £1,033, Hillsborough producer bullocks Her 830kg, £177, £1,469, Comber producer Sim 680kg, £180, £1,224, Friesian 650kg, £168, £1,092, Hillsborough producer BB 770kg, £156, £1,201, Lim 650kg, £183, £1v189, Friesian 760kg, £140, £1,064, Holywood producer Her 680kg,£176, £1,196, Lim 590kg, £197, £1,162, Strangford producer AA 570kg, £206, £1,174, Sim 590kg, £190, £1,121, Ch 530kg, £202, £1070.

BULLOCKS: Good entry of good quality bullocks with exceptional trade and a top price of £1,330 for 690Kg Ch

Leading prices: Ardglass producer Ch 690kg, £192, £1,330, AA 640kg, £1,180, Dromara producers Lims and Chars 490kg, £1,210, 500kg, £1,200, 520kg, £1,200, 520kg, £1,190, 520kg, £1,175, 500kg, £1,170, 500kg, £1,170, 500kg, £1,150, 480kg, £1,150, 470kg, £1,140, 470kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,100, 470kg, £1,100, 500kg, £1,080, 460kg, £1,040, 460kg, £1,025, 420kg, £975, BB 480kg, £218, £1,050, Downpatrick producer Ch 550kg, £1,200, Saintfield producer Lim 450kg, £1,100, Friesian 590kg, £1,015, Ch 380kg, £1,005, Ch 370kg, £1,000, Friesian 600kg, £980, Friesian 630kg, £960, 360kg, £955, Lim 340kg, £945, Newtownards producer AA 620kg, £1,075, AA 560kg, £970, Crossgar producer Ch 520kg, £1,070, Lisburn producer Lim 450kg, £1,030, Kircubbin producer Fkv 510kg, £1,025, Kirkcubbin producer Fkv 520kg, £955.

HEIFERS: Heifers sold to a top of £1,200 for 590kg Char.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Chars 590kg, £1,200, 590kg, £1,190, AA 590kg, £1,000, Hillsborough producer Lim 510kg, £1,080, Ballynahinch producer 530kg, £905, Comber producer Ch 510kg, £900, BB 360kg, £740, Greyabbey producer Chars 420kg, £890, 360kg, £222, £800, Crossgar producer Ch 470kg, £880, Lisburn producer AA 400kg, £850, Hillsborough producer Ch 410kg, £805, Ballynahinch producer Daq 400kg, £790.

DROPPED CALVES: Good show of 100 calves sold to a top of £470 for a Lim bull calf and £350 for heifer calf.