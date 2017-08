Fat cows sell to £1,435 at Newtownstewart Mart

A very sharp trade prevailed throughout Saturday’s sale at Newtownstewart Mart with fat cows selling to £1,435.

Bullocks and bulls sold to £1,305 and £710 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,200 and £600 over £1.

Fat cows: W J A Houston, Donemana 840kgs, £170. G Hamilton, Castlederg 530kgs, £146; B Blee, Donemana 680kgs, £136; K McMullan, Gortin 660kgs, £133; T McAleer, Gortin 660kgs, £136, 495kgs, £127. P Bradley, Plumbridge 770kgs, £130. N Edwards, Strabane 670kgs, £127.

Heifer prices; William McKean, Strabane 600kgs, £1,200, 580kgs, £1,170, 585kgs, £1,130 and £1,085, 570kgs, £1,170, 520kgs, £1,100; G Hamilton, Castlederg 550kgs, £1,095, 470kgs, £950, 440kgs, £920. A Ferguson, Lislea 490kgs, £1,100, 460kgs, £970, 420kgs, £930. M McNamee, Crockatore 510kgs, £1,090; 535kgs, £1,065, 440kgs, £870, 410kgs, £800. J Allen, Castlederg 410kgs, £855, 450kgs, £870, 380kgs, £800.

Bullock and bull prices: W J A Houston, Donemana 590kgs, £1,305; a Castlederg farmer 490kgs, £1,125, 430kgs, £910, 440kgs, £870, 500kgs, £1,035; M McNamee, Crockatore 490kgs, £1,060, 430kgs, £990 and £885.

Sheep sale: A full yard of fat lambs and ewes saw lambs selling to £96 for 25.75kgs while fat ewes sold to £98.

Sample prices: A McCutcheon 25.75kgs, £96; 30kgs, £95; P McGurk 25.25kgs, £95.80; J A Crockett 25.77kgs, £91.20; A Keatley 25.25kgs, £93.20; D K Fencing 24.60kgs, £90; A Caldwell 24.25kgs, £90; D Millar 24.75kgs, £90; 23.70kgs, £90; G Brogan 25.40kgs, £89; 22.50kgs, £85; R Pollock 24kgs, £87.50; Raymond McNamee 22.70kgs, £87.50; S Smyth 23.90kgs, £88.50; D McIlwaine 24.10kgs, £89.50; D Monteith 23.10kgs, £88.50; D McNamee 23.80kgs, £88; W T R Crawford 24.78kgs, £87.50; D G Murray 23.30kgs, £87; Ross Temple 24kgs, £87; D Hamilton 24.75kgs, £88; G McFarland 22.80kgs, £85.50; C McLaughlin 22.90kgs, £85.20.

Fat ewes: G Brogan £98 and £80; J Keenan £92 and £76; J W Moore £86; I N Kee £85 and £72; D G Murray £80; A Keatley £82; J Wauchob £79; T McNamee £81.

Other ewes sold from £40 to £75.