Fat cows sell to £1,490 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Every pen was full at Rathfriland Co-Op last Friday (June 30th) with outstanding prices.

Fat cows sold to £1,490 for an 852k Charolais from Ballyward.

Other fat cows sold from £1,055 to £1,200.

A big entry of weaned calves sold to 292p/k for a 240k Limousin at £700.

A Kilcoo farmer reached 287p/k for a 300k Charolais at £860 with a second lot, 352k at £880 or 250p/k.

A Banbridge farmer sold a 302k Limousin at £860 or 285p/k.

Over 90 bullocks sold to £1,250 for a 534k Aberdeen Angus from Rathfriland.

Friesian bullocks cleared up to £1,035 and 181p/k for 572k with a second lot 566k at £1,020 from Ballykeel.

A top of £1,130 for a heifer sold from a Corbet farm.

A special entry of nine cows with young calves at foot sold to £1,180 each.

Dropped calves included a batch of Limousin males and females up to four months old from Dundrum.

These sold to £670 for males and £515 for females.

The top 13 calves sold from £400 up.

DROPPED CALVES: Dundrum farmer: £670, £565, £510 and £470. Castlewellan farmer: Herefords, £475, £470, £415 and £400. Lisburn farmer: £545, £420 and £420. Banbridge farmer: £460 and £420 for 2 Hereford males. Dromore farmer: Angus male £360, Stabiliser male £360 and Hereford heifers £390 and £275. Aughnaskeagh farmer: Pen of Angus £380, £305, £280, £275 and £265.

WEANLINGS: Downpatrick farmer: 364k at £910, 370k at £910, 400k at £890 and 380k at £870. Kilcoo farmer: 352k at £880 and 300k at £860. Second Kilcoo farmer: pen of Shorthorn 338k at £735, 310k at £730, 310k at £725, 342k at £740 and 274k at £600. Banbridge farmer: 240k at £700, 280k at £750, 302k at £860, 298k at £835 and 280k at £750. Gilford farmer: 364k at £895, 324k at £755. Ballyroney farmer: 284k at £735 and 288k at £715. Second Ballyroney farmer: 402k at £880, 324k at £760, 316k at £750, 266k at £630.

FAT COWS & SUCKLERS: Ballyward farmer: 852k at £1,490. Drumlough farmer: 802k at £1,200. Bryansford farmer: 684k at £1,055. Dromara farmer: 652k at £970. Ballynahinch farmer: 600k at £900, 438k at £780, 618k at £780. A big entry of cows with young calves £1,180, £1,120, £1,080, £1,070, £1,070, £1,050 and £1,020 etc.

BULLOCKS: Rathfriland farmer: 534k at £1,250, 492k at £1,120. Corbet farmer: 584k at £1,235. Downpatrick farmer: 582k at £1,215, 534k at £1,100, 508k at £1,070. Rathfriland farmer: 502k at £1,135. Garvaghy farmer: 560k at £1,230, 526k at £1,120, 488k at £1,080. Ballyroney farmer: 516k at £1,100, 520k at £1,060. Derrycraw farmer: 554k at £1,150, 554k at £1,120, 554k at £1,115, 570k at £1,100. Portadown farmer: 368k at £870, 336k at £760.

FRIEISAN BULLOCKS: Ballykeel farmer: 572k at £1,035 or 181p/k, 566k at £1,020 or 180p/k and 526k at £990 or 188p/k. Corbally farmer: 522k at £835, 500k at £800. Garvaghy farmer: 572k at £930. Katesbridge farmer: 429k at £610, 442k at £610 and 442k at £595. Annalong farmer: 349k at £590 (twice).

There was a flying trade for sheep on Tuesday evening.

Light lambs easily cleared up to 437p/k for 19k at £83 for a Gransha farmer. Ballybrick farmer: 19.7k at £83. Ballyroney farmer: 17k at £74.50. Castlewellan farmer: 18k at £77. Hilltown farmer: 19.8k at £83.50 and 21k at £87.50. Ballyward farmer: 19.6k at £83. Benraw farmer: 23k at £95. Emdale farmer: 25k at £94.50. Clontifleece farmer: 24.5k at £94.50. Kilkeel farmer: 24.6k at £94. Warrenpoint farmer: 22.2k at £93. Leitrim farmer: 23.2k at £93. Portadown farmer: 24.6k at £93. Dromara farmer: 23.5k at £93. Downpatrick farmer: 23.9k at £93.

FAT EWES: Corbet farmer: £84. Mayobridge farmer: £80. Ballymartin farmer: £78. Rathfriland farmer: £78. Hilltown farmer: £78.