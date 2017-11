Fat cows sell to £1,820 at Hilltown Mart

Saturday 11th November saw a class trade at Hilltown Mart, fat cows fetched £1,820, heifers sold to £1,145 and bullocks sold to £1,405.

Prices as follows:

Cows: Hilltown farmer, £1,820 for 1,176kg, £1,320 for 954kg. Banbridge farmer, £950 for 772kg. Kilkeel farmer, £820 for 684kg. Mayobridge farmer,£790 for 572kg. Hilltown farmer, £750 for 644kg.

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer, £1,180, £1,075. Warrenpoint farmer, £910.

Heifers: Newcastle farmer, £1,145 for 578kg (198ppk), £1,110 for 546kg (203ppk), £995 for 530kg (187ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £1,115 for 546kg (204ppk), £1,070 for 558kg (191ppk), £1,015 for 544kg (186ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £1,010 for 504kg (200ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £985 for 528kg (186ppk).

Weanling heifers: Annalong farmer, £690 for 400kg (172ppk), £670 for 400kg (167ppk), £645 for 382kg (168ppk), £620 for 378kg (164ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£685 for 278kg (246ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £665 for 266kg (250ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer, £1,405 for 742kg (189ppk). Castlewellan farmer,£1,150 for 594kg (194ppk), £1,120 for 596kg (188ppk). Loughilly farmer,£1,115 for 598kg (186ppk), £1,085 for 548kg (198ppk), £1,055 for 484kg (218ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £1,090 for 534kg (204ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £1,050 for 462kg (227ppk), £1,050 for 484kg (214ppk). Donaghmore farmer, £1,000 for 602kg (166ppk).

Weanling males: Kilkeel farmer, £800 for 440kg (181ppk), £695 for 254kg (273ppk), £680 for 238kg (285ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £745 for 290kg (256ppk), £660 for 246kg (268ppk). Dromore farmer, £735 for 328kg (224ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£725 for 352kg (206ppk). Mayobridge farmer,£650 for 208kg (312ppk), £650 for 242kg (268ppk). Annalong farmer, £590 for 326kg (181ppk).