Fat cows sell to £1341 for 780kg at Saintfield

There was a seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield with a firm trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: 90 fats sold to £1341 for a 780kg AA bullock, £172 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1152 for a 800kg Lim, £1144 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Comber producer AA bullocks 780kg, £172, £1341, 710kg, £174, £1235, 760kg, £160, £1216, 680kg, £176, £1196, 630kg, £187, £1178, 710kg, £162, £1150, 620kg, £169, £1047, 620kg, £165, £1023, 630kg, £162, £1020, Kircubbin producer Lim cows 800kg, £144, £1152, 790kg, £142, £1121, 660kg, £154, £1016, 720kg, £135, £972, Comber producer Fr cows 770kg, £119, £916, 630kg, £138, £869, 860kg, £104, £894, Kircubbin producer Sim cows 710kg, £129, £915, 750kg, £120, £900. Comber producer BB cows 560kg, £177, £991, 610kg, £150, £915, 530kg, £165, £874, 690kg, £123, £848.

BULLOCKS: Sold to £1100 for a 500kg Char.

Leading prices: Dromore producer Chars 500kg, £1100, 520kg, £1100, 530kg, £1100, 510kg, £1090, 490kg, £1050, 500kg, £1050, 490kg, £1000, Killinchy producer AAs 490kg, £1000, 500kg, £1000, Kircubbin producer Lims 380kg, £900, 370kg, £885.

HEIFERS: 80 sold to £1190 for a 600kg Char.

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Chars 600kg, £1190, 500kg, £1140, 540kg, £1120, 500kg, £1115, 520kg, £1115, 530kg, £1100, 540kg, £1100, 500kg, £1095, 500kg, £1060, 500kg, £1050, 560kg, £1040, 460kg, £950, Dromore producer Chars 500kg, £1050, 470kg, £1040, 490kg, £1040, 460kg, £980, 480kg, £980, 450kg, £900, Crossgar producer AAs 560kg, £1140, 560kg, £1065, Ballygowan producer Lims 450kg, £980, 450kg, £960, Comber producer Chars 400kg, £980, 390kg, £880.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £390 for a BB bull.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer BB bulls £390, £355, £305, BB heifer £345, Newtownards producer Lim bulls £365, £340, £320, Lim heifers £320, £280, Comber producer AA bulls £300, £270, AA heifers £280, £250.