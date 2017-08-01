Fat cows sell to £1375 at Newtownstewart

Have your say

A good entry of cattle on offer sold firmly with Fat Cows selling to £1375 and £173 per 100kgs while Bullocks sold to £1475 and £770 over £1 per Kg.

A six year old Charolais Bull sold at £1520.

Fat Cows; N McIlwaine Plumbridge 668kgs £173, 840kgs £164; K McMullan Gortin 715kgs £160, 675kgs £153.

Bullock and Bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 705kgs £1475, 735kgs £1465, 660kgs £1425 and £1300, 620kgs £1280. R Giles Beragh 550kgs £1060, 590kgs £1055, 555kgs £985, 480kgs £960. K McMullan Gortin 600kgs £1115. A Gortin farmer 460kgs £1000, 440kgs £955, £940 and £930, 450kgs£955, 410kgs £860 and £850; C Gibson Eglinton 480kgs £990, 440kgs £955, 460kgs £940, 415kgs £875; An Omagh farmer 450kgs £940, 460kgs £925, 390kgs £915 and £890. P Connelly Victoria Bridge 610kgs £1300, 420kgs £880, 380kgs £855. D A Sinclair Strabane 500kgs £980 and £900. B McKenna Legnabraid 440kgs £930, 330kgs £762, 390kgs £810, 465kgs £850. Jos Doherty Gortgranagh 330kgs £760, 350kgs £750. Friesian Bullocks sold from £500 to £985.

Sheep sale; General Lamb prices; R Patrick 30kgs £93.50; 24.90kgs £87.50; G Farrell 23.70kgs £88; Robt Walker 23.80kgs £88; John Cassidy 23.80kgs £88.20; R Scott 22.90kgs £86; W Rankin 23.6kgs £86.50; C Muldoon 23.50kgs £87; T McNamee 22.50kgs £85; A Condy 23kgs £85;A Patrick 23kgs £82.50; R Smyth 22.50kgs £83.50; O J Kerr 22.40kgs £82; R Allison 22.10kgs £83.50; J McGlinchey 22.50kgs £82; V Short 21.70kgs £78; G McFarland 22.92kgs £80.20; E McGovern 21kgs £77.

Fat Ewes; R Scott £102, £86 and £80; Jas Lowry £75; John Cassidy £72; G McFarland £65.