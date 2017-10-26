Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,252 at Saintfield Mart

An even bigger entry of good quality livestock at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a sharp trade throughout.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top price of £1,252 for 870kg Charolais, £144kg.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 870kg, £144, £1,252, Blonde D’Aquitaine 770kg, £128, £985, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 820kg, £150, £1,230, Newtownards producer Limousin 660kg, £162, £1,069, Crumlin producer Limousin 780kg, £135, £1,053, Limousin 780kg, £113, £881, Limousin 660kg, £125, £825, Limousin 650kg, £120, £780, Charolais 600kg, £120, £720, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 660kg, £156, £1,029, Hillsborough producer Friesian 830kg, £110, £913, Killinchy producers Belgian Blue 580kg, £157, £910, Belgian Blue 520kg, £150, £780, Friesian 650kg, £108, £702, Newtownards producers Charolais 540kg, £168, £907, Hereford 730kg, £112, £817, Belted Galloway 600kg, £115, £690, Belfast producers Limousin 650kg, £139, £903, Friesian 730kg, £110, £803, Downpatrick producers AA 730Kg £121 £883. Sim 660Kg £104 £686, Sh 620kg, £108, £669, Dromara producer Shorthorn beef 720kg, £121, £871, Carrowdore producer Holstein 740kg, £113, £836, Comber producer Holstein 700kg, £118, £826, Holstein 710kg, £108, £766, Holstein 740kg, £101, £747, Castlewellan producer Limousin 800kg, £135, £783, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 620kg, £126, £781, Crossgar producer Friesian 710kg, £110, £781, Downpatrick producer Limousin 670kg, £116, £777, Belfast producer Belgian Blue 700kg, £109, £763. Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 660kg, £114, £752, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £107, £663, Ballygowan producer Swedish Red 690kg, £94, £648.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top price of £1,139 for 640kg Aberdeen Angus, £178kg.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £178, £1,139, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £130, £728, Killinchy producer Herefords 660kg, £150, £990, 630kg, £147, £926, Ballygowan producer Friesian 530kg, £118, £625.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,110 for 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg, £1,110, Simmental 630kg, £1,100, Limousin 610kg, £1,070, Charolais 540kg, £990, Belgian Blue 490kg, £980, Charolais 620kg, £975, Charolais 440kg, £915, Charolais 510kg, £905, Charolais 510kg, £900, Charolais 530kg, £900, 400kg, £860, Belgian Blue 420kg, £850, Charolais 440kg, £850, Carryduff producers Charolais 550kg, £1,020, Charolais 520kg, £990, Charolais 550kg, £950, Limousin 490kg, £945, Limousin 510kg, £945, Limousin 520kg, £915, Limousin 500kg, £905, Limousin 490kg, £870, Donaghadee producers Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,020, Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £995, Belgian Blue 510kg, £885, Downpatrick producers Limousin 510kg, £1,005, Limousin 460kg, £955, Limousin 480kg, £945, Limousin 500kg, £900, Limousin 480kg, £870, Charolais 450kg, £855, Limousin 450kg, £825, Saintfield producer Charolais 540kg, £995, Charolais 510kg, £970, Charolais 490kg, £950, Limousin 550kg, £950, Limousin 500kg, £950, Limousin 500kg, £945, Charolais 470kg, £895, Charolais 450kg, £865, Limousin 520kg, £850, Charolais 490kg, £850, Limousin 450kg, £825, Castlewellan producer Charolais 540kg, £985, Charolais 460kg, £875, Limousin 440kg, £870, Charolais 490kg, £845, Charolais 440kg, £820, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg, £925, Charolais 480kg, £890.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top price of £1,310 for 620kg Aberdeen Angus

LEADING PRICES: Saintfield producers Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,310, Limousin 610kg, £1,210, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,165, Charolais 550kg, £1,100, Charolais 540kg, £1,070, Charolais 540kg, £1,055, Charolais 490kg, £1,050, Charolais 560kg, £1,050, Simmental 580kg, £1,040, Charolais 480kg, £1,040, Charolais 510kg, £1,030, Fleckvieh 600kg, £1,000, Limousin 450kg, £1,000, Limousin 440kg, £995, Limousin 440kg, £995,, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £990, Limousin 500kg, £965, Lim 460kg, £960, Limousin 500kg, £955, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 590kg, £1,210, 570kg, £1,170, 580kg, £1,100, 550kg, £1,080, 550kg, £1,070, 490kg, £1,000, Limousin 470kg, £960, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,105, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,090, Lisburn producers Charolais 540kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,080, Limousin 510kg, £1,070, Charolais 510kg, £1,005, Charolais 460kg, £970, Charolais 410kg, £950, Downpatrick producers Limousin 490kg, £1,070, Charolais 480kg, £1,070, Limousin 490kg, £1,030, Montbeliarde 610kg, £1,020, Charolais 470kg, £1,010, Charolais 470kg, £1,000, Charolais 440kg, £990, Montbeliarde 560kg, £980, Belgian Blue 530kg, £970, Simmentals 560kg, £965, 570kg, £965, Charolais 460kg, £955, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £945, Crossgar producer Limousin 440kg, £960, Ardglass producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £950, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £945.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top price of £385 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £325 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.