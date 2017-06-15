Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,492 at Saintfield Mart

There was another good show of cattle at Saintfield Mart this week with excellent trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: Fat cows sold to a top of £1,492 for 910kg Limousin, £164kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 910kg, £164, £1,492, Daq 800kg, £170, £1,360, Newtownards producer Limousin 600kg, £209, £1,254, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 800kg, £152, £1,216, Holstein 680kg, £113, £768, Newtownards producers Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £194, £1,067, Simmentak 590kg, £178, £1,050, Simmental 530kg, £180, £954, Holstein 770kg, £119, £916, Crumlin producer Limousin 660kg, £158, £1,042, Simmental 570kg, £170, £969, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £180, £864, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £168, £772, British Blues 590kg, £130, £767, Friesian 630kg, £115, £724, Ballygowan producer Friesian 720kg, £123 £885, Friesian 640kg, £129, £825, Downpatrick producer Charolais 650kg, £134, £871, Ballyhalbert producer Friesian 680kg, £118, £802, Friesian 640kg, £122, £780, Ballynahinch producer 680kg Limousin bullock £215, £1,462, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 650kg, £195, £1,267.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,400 for 660kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousins and Simmentals 660kg, £1,400, 570kg, £1,160, 550kg, £1,090, 550kg, £1,020, 540kg, £1,000, 490kg, £1,000, 530kg, £995, 500kg, £990, 460kg, £940, 460kg, £895, 440kg, £880, 460kg, £830, 380kg £795, 440kg, £770, Shorthorn 450kg, £730. Portaferry producers Hereford 530kg, £925, Limousin 410kg, £830, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £825, British Blue 380kg, £755, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 380kg, £755, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £740,

BULLOCKS: Good entry of quality bullocks selling with a brisk trade and a top price of £1,160 for 600kg St.

Leading prices: Banbridge producer 600kg St £1,160, Charolais 510kg, £1,135, Limousin 510kg, £1,090, Saler 530kg, £1,080, Charolais 480kg, £1,075, Limousins 470kg, £1,070, 470kg, £1,050, 450kg, £1,000, Limousin 480kg, £965, Newtownards producers Limousins 520kg, £1,140, British Blues 570kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,085, British Blues 480kg, £1,070, 500kg, £1,040, Limousin 470kg, £1,020, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,020, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,020, British Blue 490kg, £1,000, British Blue 440kg, £960, Hereford 460kg, £930, Hereford 400kg, £880, Charolais 380kg, £860, Lisburn producers Charolais 600kg, £1,135, British Blues 560kg, £1,125, 600kg, £1,120, Charolais 530kg, £1,105, Shorthorn 490kg, £970, Limousin 510kg, £840, Crossgar producer Limousin 500kg, £870, Aberdeen Angus 460kg £800, MB 470kg, £800, Comber producer Friesian 530kg, £870, Limousin 490kg £850, Holstein 470kg £795, Hillsborough producer Daq 350kg, £850, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £800, Ballynahinch producer British Blue 340kg, £795, Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £765.

Sucklers sold to a top prices of £1,730 for Limousin heifer with heifer calf at foot

Leading prices: Dromara producer Lim with female calf £1,730, Lim with male calf £1,600, Hereford with male calf £1,600, Limousin with female calves £1,570, £1,560, £1,520, Hereford with female calf £1,520, BB with male calf £1,500, British Blue with male calf £1,460, Charolais with male calf £1,430, Limousin with male calf £1,400, Parthenais with male calf £1,400, Ballynahinch producer Swiss Brown with male calf £1,080.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £340 for Hereford bull calf and £315 for British Blue heifer.