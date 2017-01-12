Fat cows sell to up to £1528 for 780kg at Ballymena Mart

Another good entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena at the opening sale of the new year.

Fat cows sold to 196p for a Blue 780kg at £1528. Friesian cows sold to 121p for 630kg at £762, beef heifers to 220p for 520kg at £1144 and 500kg at £1100.

Beef bullocks to 213p for 650kg at £1384. Friesian bullocks to 162p for 710kg at £1150 and 660kg at £1069.

Beef cows sold to: C McNaughton, Ballymoney BB 780kg, £1528 (196), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh BB 620kg, £905 (146), local farmer Char 840kg, £1201 (143), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick AA 710kg, £1001 (141), Paul Smyth, Broughshane Lim 700kg, £987 (141), David White, Broughshane Lim 580kg, £806 (139), Phillip Patterson, Crumlin Lim 650kg, £903 (139), Sam Gault, Magheramourne Lim 620kg, £849 (137), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Lim 680kg, £918 (135), Sam Gault AA 700kg, £945 (135), Robert Armstrong AA 590kg, £784 (133), Mike Frazer AA 900kg, £1188 (132), Robert Armstrong Sal 550kg, £715 (130), Char 670kg, £864 (129), representatives of M E Adams, Glarryford Sim 700kg, £896 (128), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Lim 670kg, £850 (127), M McNally, Jonesborough Here 620kg, £781 (126), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Sal 530kg, £667 (126), Edward Sherrard, Ballytoag Lim 630kg, £793 (126), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Char 690kg, £862 (125), M McNally Sim 700kg, £868 (124), Kenneth Gawn, Kells AA 670kg, £830 (124), Colin Price, Nutts Corner Lim 610kg, £756 (124), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Lim 630kg, £774 (123).

Beef heifers sold to: W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Lim 520kg, £1144 (220), D McMullan, Dunloy Blonde 500kg, £1100 (220), V Cousley, Moneymore Lim 540kg, £1166 (216), Lim 560kg, £1209 (216), Char 600kg, £1272 (212), Ivan Riddell, Knockloughrim Lim 540kg, £1117 (207), Alfie Rocke, Larne Char 640kg, £1318 (206), local farmer BB 600kg, £1230 (205), D McMullan, Dunloy Char 600kg, £1224 (204), V Cousley Char 580kg, £1160 (200), local farmer Lim 580kg, £1160 (200), A McIlveen, Kells Sim 620kg, £1196 (193), Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Lim 470kg, £897 (191), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Lim 540kg, £1026 (190), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Lim 670kg, £1273 (190), G McLernon, Toomebridge Here 570kg, £1083 (190), local farmer BB 630kg, £1171 (186), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Sim 530kg, £964 (182), Carson Livingstone Lim 500kg, £905 (181), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Char 550kg, £990 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: Local farmer Lim 650kg, £1384 (213), P Higgins, Martinstown Lim 640kg, £1331 (208), P and S Kelly, Kells BB 720kg, £1497 (208), A McDonald, Portglenone Char 650kg, £1345 (207), local farmer Char 700kg, £1435 (205), P Higgins Lim 630kg, £1285 (204), A McDonald Char 640kg, £1305 (204), Ivan Riddell, Knockloughrim Lim 670kg, £1360 (203), P Higgins Lim 660kg, £1306 (198), Thornton Farms, Lisburn Lim 590kg, £1162 (197), P Higgins Lim 710kg, £1370 (193), P and S Kelly, Kells BB 800kg, £1512 (189), A McDonald, Portglenone Char 590kg, £1109 (188), A McIlveen, Kells Sim 560kg, £1047 (187), P Higgins Lim 690kg, £1269 (184), local farmer Blonde 670kg, £1226 (183), Thornton Farm Lim 570kg, £1037 (182), local farmer Lim 730kg, £1328 (182), R and T Christie, Armoy AA 720kg, £1296 (180), local farmer Lim 760kg, £1368 (180).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Alfie Rocke, Larne 710kg, £1150 (162), M Jamison, Larne 660kg, £1069 (162), 670kg, £1065 (159), M Jamison 750kg £1170 (156), 630kg, £976 (155), D and G McVicker, Ballymoney 550kg, £847 (154), 490kg, £754 (154), 570kg, £866 (152), R Waide, Cloughmills 540kg, £810 (150), D and G McVicker 510kg, £759 (149), John McGarry, Magherafelt 540kg, £712 (132).

A good entry of 37 dairy cattle sold well, quality lots were keenly sought to £1860 for a calved heifer from S H Adams, Cloughmills. Ruling prices: S H Adams, Cloughmills calved hfr £1860, WG Johnston, Ligoniel calved hfr £1810, S H Adams calved hfr £1760, calved hfr £1720, calved hfr £1620, D W Graham, Clough calved hfr £1560, Robert Martin, Carryduff calved hfr £1510, W Gillespie, Portglenone calved cow £1500, J Clements, Ballyronan calved hfr £1480, Bolton Bros, Maghera calved hfr £1480, Robert Martin, Carryduff calved hfr £1470, SH Adams, calved hfr £1440, W Gillespie calved cow £1400, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare calved hfr £1400, Martin King, Ballymena calved hfr £1380, Robert Martin, Carryduff calved hfr £1380, Droghal Farm, Aghalee calved hfr £1360, Martin King calved hfr £1300, WT Bristow, Portglenone calved hfr £1300, John Hunter, Crumlin calved hfr £1280, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane calved hfr £1280, Wm Rea, Crumlin £1140, J Wasson, Cloughmills £1120, Howard McNabney, Clough £1120, R R Cupples, Rathkenny £1110.

A small entry of suckler stock met good demand to £1450 for a Daq cow with heifer calf at foot. Ruling prices: Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Blonde cow and bull calf £1450, John Johnston, Ballymena BB cow and hfr calf £1400, D Allen, Moneymore Lim hfr and bull calf £1400, Lim hfr and hfr calf £1200, A McKillop, Cushendall BB hfr and hfr calf £1000.

314 lots in ring 3 sold to £455 for a Sim bull (4 months), younger lots to £395 for a Baq bull (2 months). Heifer calves to £365 for a Sim.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £455, Stephen McCammond, Randalstown Lim £430, Leslie Wilson Sim £400, DS Wharry, Glenarm Blonde £395, H and L Wilson, Larne Sim £380, H Alcorn, Limavady BB £375, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod BB £370, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £365, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £365, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Lim £360, DS Wharry Blonde £355, R W Kane, Ballycastle BB £355, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee BB £350, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde £350, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Char £350, Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim £345.

Heifer calves sold to: D Marcus, Glenarm Sim £365, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £355, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £345, Stephen Hall, Monkstown BB £330, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £330, Sim £325, D Marcus Sim £315, Andrew Abraham, Antrim BB £310, Leslie Wilson Sim £305, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £300, Leslie Wilson Sim £295, James Gaston, Ballinaloob AA £295, Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim £290, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Lim £290, H Alcorn, Limavady BB £290, P McGowan, Toomebridge Lim £285.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S Wilson, Ballymena (2) £180, H M McCracken, Greyabbey £180, Alastair McBurney, Clough £165, A and W McMaster, Broughshane £155, £150, R McCormick, Armoy £150, H McCracken £150, Alastair McBurney £145, A and W McMaster £135, A Bell, Nutts Corner £135, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £135, A and W McMaster (2) £125, H McCracken £125, W E J Young, Randalstown £120.

A good entry of 250 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Heifers sold to £620 over for a Lim 490kg at £1110 presented by P McCord, Randalstown. Bullocks sold to £495 over for a Lim 290kg at £785 offered by S Taylor, Belfast.

Heifers 0-250kgs: Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 250kg, £730 (292), E Kelly, Randalstown Lim 180kg, £490 (272), local farmer Blonde 170kg, £455 (267), local farmer Char 220kg, £580 (263), Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Lim 250kg, £640 (256), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Lim 210kg, £500 (238), E Kelly, Randalstown AA 250kg, £595 (238), James McLaughlin, Carnlough Char 250kg, £590 (236), E Kelly, Lim 190kg, £445 (234), S P O’Lynn, Ballytober Char 250kg, £565 (226), local farmer Blonde 160kg, £360 (225), Blonde 190kg, £420 (221), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Lim 240kg, £505 (210).

251-300kgs: Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 260kg, £660 (253), E Kelly, Randalstown AA 260kg, £640 (246), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Char 260kg, £635 (244), D McCartney, Kells Lim 260kg, £630 (242), Colin Alexander Lim 300kg, £720 (240), James McLaughlin Char 270kg, £640 (237), Leo Marron, Portglenone Lim 280kg, £660 (235), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Char 280kg, £660 (235), D McCartney, Lim 290kg, £670 (231), Colin Alexander Lim 280kg, £645 (230), Lim 290kg, £665 (229), Lim 260kg, £590 (226), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Lim 300kg, £680 (226), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Char 290kg, £650 (224), D McCartney Lim 300kg, £670 (223), James McLoughlin Char 270kg, £600 (222).

301-350kgs: R J McNeill, Glenarm BB 330kg, £940 (284), Char 340kg, £900 (264), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 320kg, £785 (245), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 330kg, £780 (236), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Lim 310kg, £700 (225), D McCartney, Kells Lim 310kg, £700 (225), Colin Alexander Lim 310kg, £670 (216), George Kennedy, Larne BB 340kg, £730 (214), David White, Broughshane Lim 310kg, £665 (214), S P O’Lynn, Ballytober Char 340kg, £715 (210), Ian Hunter, Straid Char 350kg, £735 (210), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Char 350kg, £735 (210), Leo Marron, Portglenone Lim 330kg, £680 (206), Wm Burns, Islandmagee Blonde 330kg, £670 (203), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Lim 310kg, £620 (200), J C McMillan, Portglenone Char 350kg, £675 (192).

351kg and over: P McCord, Randalstown Lim 490kg, £1110 (226), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 370kg, £825 (223), Ian Hunter, Straid Char 380kg, £830 (218), Desmond Brogan, Cloughmills Lim 360kg, £770 (213), Stephen Hall Lim 380kg, £810 (213), V and C Petticrew, Ballygally Lim 410kg, £850 (207), Stephen Hall Lim 420kg, £870 (207), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Char 370kg, £765 (206), Stephen Hall Lim 450kg, £925 (205), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 370kg, £760 (205), Stephen Hall Lim 410kg, £840 (204), Lim 420kg, £830 (197), Ian Hunter, Straid Char 370kg, £725 (196), J Brown, Nutts Corner Lim 370kg, £720 (194), V and C Petticrew, Lim 450kg, £860 (191), George Kennedy, Larne Char 400kg, £745 (186).

Bulls/blks sold to 0-250kgs: G Wilson, Ballyboley Char 190kg, £570 (300), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Lim 230kg, £675 (293), local farmer Blonde 190kg, £550 (289), G Wilson Char 210kg, £585 (278), local farmer Blonde 210kg, £575 (273), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Lim 220kg, £595 (270), local farmer Blonde 190kg, £510 (268), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 250kg, £650 (260), M Townley, Ballykelly Char 190kg, £485 (255), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Char 240kg, £605 (252), W McQuitty, Clough Char 230kg, £575 (250), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Lim 240kg, £600 (250), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 240kg, £600 (250), G Wilson Char 240kg, £590 (245), W McQuitty, Clough Char 250kg, £575 (230), L Scullion, Bellaghy Lim 230kg, £525 (228).

251-300kgs: S Taylor, Ligoneil Lim 290kg, £785 (270), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 300kg, £775 (258), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 270kg, £695 (257), Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Lim 280kg, £710 (253), P McCammond, Larne Lim 290kg, £725 (250), T F Reid, Glenavy Lim 260kg, £630 (242), Ryan McKay Lim 300kg, £720 (240), Lim 280kg, £665 (237), J C McMillan, Portglenone Char 290kg, £685 (236), Ryan McKay, Lim 260kg, £610 (234), T F Reid Lim 270kg, £630 (233), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 290kg, £675 (232), Ryan McKay Lim 290kg, £675 (232), S P O’Lynn, Ballytober Lim 270kg, £620 (229), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Lim 280kg, £635 (226), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane Lim 300kg, £670 (223).

301-350kgs: Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Lim 310kg, £785 (253), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 310kg, £770 (248), P McCammond, Larne Lim 320kg, £775 (242), R J McNeill, Glenarm BB 320kg, £770 (240), Leo Marron, Portglenone Lim 310kg, £740 (238), W and D McClure, Dundrod Char 340kg, £810 (238), R J McNeill, Lim 340kg, £810 (238), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 330kg, £786 (237), Ryan McKay, Ballymoney Lim 350kg, £825 (235), Desmond Brogan, Cloughmills Lim 310kg, £730 (235), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde 350kg, £800 (235), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 320kg, £750 (234), J C McMillan, Portgleonone Char 330kg, £770 (233), local farmer Char 320kg, £745 (232), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde 340kg, £790 (232), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 340kg, £790 (232).

351kg and over: S Taylor, Ligoniel Sim 360kg, £820 (227), P McCammond, Larne Lim 370kg, £840 (227), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Lim 360kg, £815 (226), R J McNeill, Glenarm Lim 360kg, £805 (223), Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten Char 360kg, £800 (222), Colin Alexander Lim 360kg, £800 (222), R J McNeill BB 380kg, £840 (221), David White, Broughshane Lim 360kg, £790 (219), J Brown, Nutts Corner Lim 360kg, £790 (219), Patrick Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde 380kg, £830 (218), Leo Marron, Portglenone Lim 360kg, £785 (218), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Lim 370kg, £800 (216), Desmond Brogan, Cloughmills Lim 370kg, £795 (214), Leo Marron Lim 380kg, £815 (214), J Knox, Broughshane Lim 420kg, £885 (210), Char 420kg, £875 (208).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £195, springers to £260 for a ped Dorset, ewe lambs to £83, store lambs to £70. Leading prices as follows:

Ewe with lambs sold to: Martin Campbell, Carnlough 2 Suff ewes and 3 lambs £195, Declan Murphy, Dungiven 3 Suff ewes and 6 lambs £192, Russell Craig, Broughshane 1 Tex ewe and 2 lambs £174, Declan Murphy 2 Suff ewes and 4 lambs £172, Russell Craig 2 Suff ewes and 4 lambs £170, John Connon, Deerfin 1 Dor ewe and 2 lambs £165, Russell Craig 1 Tex ewe 7 2 lambs £162, 3 CB ewes and 4 lambs £140.

Breeders sold to: K and B Sloan, Larne Dor £260, Dor £200, Dor £195, Dor £190, Dor £190, Dor £185, Dor £180, Dor £135, Dor £130, Dor £130.

Ewe lambs sold to: S Gregg, Glarryford 10 CB e/l £83, Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe 3 Suff e/l £75, A Boyd, Cloughmills 14 Suff e/l £69, 14 Suff e/l £68, R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 10 Lleyn e/l £66, 9 Lleyn e/l £65.

Store lambs sold to: Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick 22 Tex £70, N Houston, Moorfields 9 Tex £70, Freemanstown farm 16 Tex £66.50, R Coleman, Glarryford 14 Tex £65.50, John Reid, Carnlough 4 Tex £65, A and M E Graham, Carnlough 5 Char £62.50, R Simpson, Broughshane 4 CB £62, Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe 89 Suff £59.50, Claire McIlroy, Carrick 10 Tex £59.50, Richard Wilson, Ballyclare 19 Tex £59, A and M Warwick, Antrim 3 Tex £53.50, S Montgomery, Kells 6 Dor £51, J Allen, Ballymena 10 Cv £51.

A good entry of just under 200 stores in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £640 over for a AA 490kg at £1130 offered by George Kerr, Ahoghill. Heifers sold to £665 over for a Lim 650kg at £1315 presented by A Dixon, Dunloy.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs: G Gault, Doagh (2) Lim 320kg, £740 (231), George Kerr, Ahoghill AA 490kg, £1130 (230), Derek McKinney, Tobermore Char 400kg, £910 (227), AA 440kg, £970 (220), AA 440kg, £960 (218), G Gault Lim 340kg, £740 (217), George Kerr, AA 480kg, £1035 (215), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Char 480kg, £1020 (212), B Richmond, Cloughmills Lim 470kg, £990 (210), T and S Butler Char 490kg, £1030 (210), George Kerr, Ahoghill Char 430kg, £900 (209), J McComb, Aldergrove Lim 440kg, £920 (209), J Knox, Broughshane Lim 460kg, £960 (208), C Byrne, Seaford Char 350kg, £730 (208), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 440kg, £910 (206).

501kg and over: John Heron, Broughshane Lim 530kg, £1100 (207), Lim 520kg, £1065 (204), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Char 540kg, £1080 (200), John Gribben, Randalstown Lim 510kg, £1000 (196), Lim 550kg, £1070 (194), Kenneth Gawn, Kells Sim 550kg, £1070 (194), John Gribben Lim 540kg, £1050 (194), Lim 520kg, £1010 (194), A O’Neill, Glenarm Char 600kg, £1160 (193), S Morrison, Liscolman Lim 570kg, £1100 (193), Kenneth Gawn, Kells Sim 560kg, £1080 (192), B Richmond, Cloughmills Lim 540kg, £1040 (192), S Morrison Char 520kg, £1000 (192), George Kerr, Ahoghill AA 510kg, £980 (192), S Morrison Char 590kg, £1130 (191), John Crawford, Gracehill Lim 620kg, £1170 (188).

Heifers 0-500kgs: Wm Archbold, Newtownabbey Blonde 390kg, £865 (221), A Dixon, Dunloy Lim 500kg, £1090 (218), Char 430kg, £920 (214), Lim 470kg, £1000 (212), W and N Martin, Broughshane Lim 400kg, £840 (210), A Dixon Lim 460kg, £960 (208), J McComb, Aldergrove Lim 380kg, £790 (207), A Dixon Lim 420kg, £870 (207), J McCartney, Cloughmills Char 470kg, £970 (206), A Dixon Lim 490kg, £1010 (206), Char 470kg, £955 (203), Char 480kg, £975 (203), Char 450kg, £910 (202), Lim 460kg, £930 (202), B Smyth, Randalstown Lim 470kg, £950 (202), J McComb Lim 330kg, £665 (201).

501kg and over: J Knox, Broughshane Lim 510kg, £1050 (205), J Dixon, Dunloy Lim 590kg, £1200 (203), A Dixon Char 520kg, £1055 (202), Lim 650kg, £1315 (202), Char 550kg, £1100 (200), Lim 650kg, £1300 (200), Char 530kg, £1050 (198), Lim 510kg, £990 (194), Lim 670kg, £1290 (192), B Smyth, Randalstown Char 550kg, £1055 (191), Jason McCullough, Ballymena AA 510kg, £975 (191), A O’Neill, Glenarm Char 600kg, £1145 (190), J Dixon Char 710kg, £1290 (181).

An entry of 2286 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade. Fat hoggets sold to 352p for a pen of 26 Texels 21kg at £74 offered by W A Hagan, Ballyclare and to a top per head of £84 on 3 occasions. Fat ewes sold to £100.

Fat hoggets (1991)

Prices per kg: W A Hagan, Ballyclare 26 Tex 21kg £74 (352), D Hanna, Ballymoney 7 Tex 24kg £83 (345), Felix McKendry, Broughshane 9 Tex 22kg £76 (345), RJ Bell, Kells 10 Tex 22kg £76 (345), W J Boyd, Larne 11 Tex 20.5kg £70 (341), J Knox, Broughshane 6 Tex 15kg £51 (340), D Christie, Ballymoney 31 Suff 21.5kg £73 (339), AJ Wilson, Ballymena 6 Tex 23kg £78 (339), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena 14 Suff 23kg £78 (339), L and M and J Blaney, Cushendun 21 BF 21kg £71 (338), Anne J Blaney, Cushendun 8 Tex 21kg £71 (338), J Knox 10 Tex 19kg £64.20 (337), Russell Craig, Broughshane 1 Tex 16kg £54 (337), T Rea, Larne 19 Tex 24kg £81 (337), W and J Gardiner 7 Tex 24kg £81 (337), W Fleck, Broughshane 18 CB 23kg £77.50 (337), James Buchanan, Strabane 97 Suff 23kg £77.50 (337), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 2 CB 22kg £74 (336), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 50 Suff 23.5kg £79 (336), G Millar, Moneymore 17 Tex 23.5kg £79 (336), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 23 Tex 21.5kg £72 (334), W McQuigg, Aghadowey 20 Suff 23kg £77 (334), S D Anderson, Kilwaughter 34 CB 23.5kg £78.50 (334), L McAuley, Glenarm 75 Tex 24.5kg £80 (333), J Walker, Randalstown 14 Tex 24kg £80 (333).

Fat hoggets

Prices per head: T McNabney, Ballymena 42 CB 28.5kg £84, D Knox, Coleraine 5 Suff 28kg £84, N Alexander, Gracehill 1 Tex 26kg £84, CA Orr, Cloughmills 17 Tex 28kg £83, D Hanna, Ballymoney 7 Tex 24kg £83, John McKeague, Dunloy 4 Tex 27kg £83, JS & A Ritchie, Kells 25 Tex 25.5kg £82.50, R McCormick, Armoy 15 Tex 25kg £82, 3 CB 27kg £82, A and M E Graham, Carnlough 2 Suff 26.5kg £82, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 20 Tex 26.5kg £82, Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick 18 Tex 25kg £82, B Gribben, Dunloy 27 Tex 26kg £82, Harold Dickey, Ballymena 8 Bor 30kg £82, H McCloy, Cullybackey 19 Tex 25.5kg £82, Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 41 Suff 25kg £81.50, Mrs E Kyle, Portglenone 6 Tex 25kg £81.20, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 18 Char 25kg £81, John Paul Butler, Rathkenny 4 CB 27.5kg £81, Dan Boyle, Dunloy 17 CB 25kg £81, Gordon Francey, Ballymena 10 Tex 26kg £81, T Rea, Larne 19 Tex 24kg £81, W and J McCormick, Ballymena 11 Mule 26.5kg £81, 7 Tex 24kg £81, R McConaghy, Bushmills 46 Tex 24.5kg £80.50.